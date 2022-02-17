You have certainly heard a saying about how diamonds are the best friend of every girl. Ask any woman out there, and we are certain that a vast majority of them will confirm it. Therefore, any man knows what is the best gift to give to his loved one, right? Jewelry was always sought-after.

But, it needs to be said that finding some unique piece is a complex thing to do, due to the countless pieces on the market. Not to mention that everyone has their taste, and finding the best one is not easy. To help you with making this decision, we would like to point out the popularity of moissanite rings.

If you haven’t seen these before, make sure to visit moissaniteco.com. Since moissanite is relatively unknown to many people, we would like to provide you, our readers, with all the relevant information on these rings.

What is Moissanite?

We are sure that, despite its recent popularity, moissanite is still news for a majority of the public. Moissanite was discovered by a French scientist, Henri Moissan. His last name was an obvious inspiration for the gemstone’s name. The story about it is a rather interesting one.

It was discovered in a crater which was a result of the meteor impact. One of the reasons why many are not aware of it is that it looks pretty similar to a diamond. Basically, it is a colorless gemstone. It is important to point out that it is composed of silicon carbide.

It is a unique gemstone because it is a naturally-occurring mineral. There’s no way to create a piece in the laboratory, and still, preserve all the features of an original gemstone. The jewelry is, naturally, produced in laboratories.

When you hear about all of this information, it is obvious why it wasn’t popular until recently. We’ve mentioned that this is a gemstone that shares many similarities with diamonds. However, when you take a look at it closely, you will see that there are some clear differences between these two, especially if you have a certain level of knowledge of this topic, and you know where to look for them.

The clearest difference between these two is the glance. They sparkle differently. The reason why this is the case is that they have a different chemical composition. Moissanite has more, let’s say, colored sparkle than diamond. Not to mention that it, as a material, tends to be more durable than diamond. For instance, you can clean oil and dirt off moissanite much easier than a diamond.

Why are Moissanite Engagement Rings Good Choice?

Now, we would like to talk about why purchasing these would be a good decision.

Reasonable Price

What is interesting to know about these is that their price is much more reasonable than the price of diamonds. So, if you want to purchase a bigger ring for your soulmate, and you do not have a budget for a diamond, then this is surely the way to go. But do not make the mistake of thinking that this is something cheap. In fact, it tends to be hefty, but it is reasonable when compared to diamonds.

To make sure you’re getting the value for the price, make sure to investigate the origins of that particular piece. Besides that, make sure that you check its quality in an equipped jewelry store. We are talking about something that can be checked just anywhere. Sometimes, it can happen that you’ve paid for something that’s not moissanite, even though it looks exactly like it.

Durability

The durability of gemstones is measured on a scale known as Mohs Hardness Scale. Moissanites rank at 9.25. When you compare it to some other gemstones like emeralds and rubies, it becomes obvious that it is more durable than them.

Therefore, wearing it every day will not leave any mark on it, even if there is some direct damage inflicted on it. It is something that cannot be said about other gems. For that reason, we believe this is a perfect choice for an engagement ring.

Since engagement rings symbolize something truly special for those who wear them, it is obvious that we want them to say in the best possible condition as much as possible. Naturally, there are some other more durable gems out there, but we don’t believe they are as stylish as moissanite engagement rings.

How to Care for It Properly?

As is the case with practically any gem out there, proper maintenance is the best way to keep it in a proper condition. To do that, make sure you take it to a professional jeweler at least once a year, just to make sure.

The professional will perform all the necessary actions to prolong its lifespan as much as possible. It is a process that includes cleaning the ring itself and removing any buildup. That doesn’t mean that you cannot perform some cleaning on your own.

For example, you can use a piece of cloth to gently remove all the debris that piled up on it. Besides maintenance, we believe that being careful is also a significant factor. Meaning, you should play with it too much. While it is a pretty durable gem, that doesn’t mean that some damage cannot be repaired, no matter how competent a professional is.

How Valuable Is It?

The question of value is a tricky one in the case of moissanite. It’s because a classic version doesn’t have any resale market. However, those who are completely colorless do have a market. Plus, they have become extremely popular recently. Depending on the piece you own, the price can rise significantly. Still, it would need to be confirmed by a professional.

The Verdict

As you can see in this article of ours, we truly believe that purchasing a moissanite engagement ring is a good decision. With all the positive characteristics this gemstone has, it would be a mistake not to. We are sure that having this sort of insight has shined a light on what you can expect from it.