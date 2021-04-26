The constant progress of digital technology has delivered a lot of innovations that disrupted our public and business sectors. From AI technology to blockchain, there are many different innovations that are taking the world by storm in 2021. Let’s take a look at the most valuable modern digital tech trends that will have an even bigger impact in the future.

AI Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence technology is defined as the ability for machines to gain insights and mimic human actions. AI is one of the most profitable sectors that is finding wide usage in various businesses. In fact, it is estimated that it will reach a worth of $190 billion by 2025. Machine learning is one subset of AI intelligence technology is used by businesses in order to gain better insights and make expert decisions based on large data sets, while it is also used to make predictions about future behaviors of the customers.

One example is when you’re shopping on an eCommerce site, and afterward, you will get recommendations based on your previous purchases about similar products or services. Another example is getting personalized offers based on your preferences, which is powered by artificial intelligence technology.

Lastly, another use of artificial intelligence in online trading is there are automated trading platforms that trade based on certain parameters and are able to quickly make a technical and fundamental analysis without human input. In the future, we expect that artificial intelligence technology to be used by other sectors along with other emerging technologies.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin is a very successful cryptocurrency that is powered by another unique innovation the blockchain technology. Blockchain technology is a decentralized payment system developed in order to power Bitcoin as a cryptocurrency and allow it to operate without external supervision.

Bitcoin is one the best alternatives to traditional currencies, and its value has surpassed $60,000 in 2021. Next, BTC transactions are highly secure. Also, Bitcoin offers low transaction fees and anonymity.

Cloud Computing

With cloud computing, the software, database are stored virtually on a remote server, and it offers faster response times, flexible resources, and decreases costs. Basically, cloud computing provides different services over the Internet, and you’re able to save costs because you are not investing in additional hardware, servers, and other equipment.

One example is cloud computing in the gaming industry. There are cloud gaming services that put gamers in a favorable position that allows them to save money while being able to play the latest and most modern games because they are accessing a cloud-based platform, and they don’t need to in spending more money for the best gaming equipment or new gaming consoles in order to play new games.

Another example is services offered by Google like Google Drive, where basically you are able to store your files, photos, or videos on a server controlled by this provider. In the future, we expect more public sector organizations to leverage the advantages of cloud computing services.

Internet of Things (IoT)

Internet of Things can be defined as a ubiquitous network of internet-enabled devices that are able to connect and exchange data with each other. One of the latest examples of the Internet of Things is the emergence of the so-called smart homes that encompass multiple smart devices, which is another name for a device that is connected to the Internet, and it is embedded with sensors and specific software that allows them to complete certain tasks.

Another example of the Internet of Things is wearable health monitors, which can be used in the healthcare industry. It’s worth mentioning that it will be much easier to implement IoT solutions with the deployment of 5G technology. In the future, we expect IoT to be used as a foundational technology of smart cities.