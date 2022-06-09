The summer is here, and now is the right time to add some freshness to your wardrobe and implement some changes in your style. If you want to keep your uniqueness and still try out some modern combos, you’ve come to the right place. Here, we are going to list some creative tips on how to mix and match outfits to create a whole new look that you can explore this season.

1. Try to layer

The first thing that you should try and do if you want to play around with your outfits is to layer them. Some people want to explore the maximalism style, and if you want to do that, you should. If you don’t want your clothes to be too bold or even too “loud” then you can explore layering in a more minimalistic style. Try to implement blazers or oversized shirts in your closet and put them on top of your casual outfit. That way you will be able to add new colors, try new styles, and if you feel like you are no longer comfortable in what you are wearing, you can easily conceal the look with your blazer or just take it off.

2. Play around with textures

One of the most important things that you need to remember is that playing around with textures is not only allowed but is also recommended. Not too long ago, we thought that we should never mix and match textures and somehow that is everything we remember. Nowadays, that is not the case, and exploring not only different textures but different bold designs is something you should definitely try out. Not all things are going to be your favorite, and not all combinations are going to work for you, but unless you try them you will never know.

3. Don’t forget to have a statement piece

Statement pieces can make the biggest difference, especially if you want to mix and match outfits. We want people to notice one thing that we are wearing and we can use that piece to accentuate the parts that we are proud of, or even conceal parts of our bodies that we want to work on. You should try and see which type of statement piece works for you, and that can be anything, starting from a vintage scarf, up to beautiful tops, or you can even go with a statement necklace. Play around with colors, designs, and models, and use one piece that is going to represent your style.

4. Go with a unique top

Now let’s talk about pieces separately. When we think about outfits, we tend to imagine how everything is going to look together, but all of that starts with just one piece. If you want to bring some freshness into your garderobe and if you don’t want to go with items that are too bold for your current style, then you can just try and find that one piece that is going to make the biggest difference. You can explore websites like Noracora to see what pieces are trendy now and opt for a new and unique model or even an oversized summer blouse that is going to make you look trendy and cool. Keep in mind that you should always go for high-quality fabrics that are going to help your skin breathe and still help you look fabulous.

5. Wear new colors

We are all used to one color palette that we go for every time we need to dress up and every time, we want to feel comfortable. That is not necessarily a bad thing, but if you want to get rid of your habits and if you are ready to try something new, then you should implement new hues in your wardrobe. You should try wearing darker pieces if you are used to bright only, and vice versa. You should try combining different shades of the colors that you already like, and you should see how those things are going to reflect on your newfound style.

6. Don’t stick to labels

One of the worst things that you can do is blindly following the labels. When we purchase a new dress, we instantly label it that it is just for happenings during the day, or that it is appropriate for evening attire only. The same goes for pants, blazers, and even shoes. Just because you think that something should not be worn during the day, does not mean that you or the label are correct. Think out of the box, combine styles, mix and match classics with fun and see the amazing things that are going to happen.

7. Follow trends

If you are not sure how you should combine your pieces and if you don’t know how you can use a classic, elegant blazer during the day, then you can just seek inspiration from current trends. You can see what influencers are doing, how celebrities are dressing, and what the biggest fashion houses suggest. You don’t have to do it all on your own, and if you feel that you are stuck, you can just look at what others are doing that have a similar body type as you do. Remember that there is always help and you are just one click away from finding the perfect outfit for you.

8. Don’t ignore your style

Finally, just because you are following certain trends does not mean that you should completely forget about your personal style. For example, if you are a person who loves to wear dark clothes, or who enjoys lace, it does not mean that you should completely change your wardrobe and opt for bright pieces that are with a different texture.

When mixing and matching pieces, especially at the beginning, stick to one thing that you are comfortable with. That can be the piece that brings you that sense of security and play around with it. With time, you may be comfortable trying completely new outfits, but never ignore your style for current trends.

There are many different ways to mix and match your clothes and the one thing you should keep in mind is that the ultimate choice is yours. Don’t be afraid to try new styles, go for pieces that you have never worn before, and be bold. You don’t have to completely change your style, but bringing some freshness into your wardrobe won’t hurt you.