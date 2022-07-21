Participation in gambling is regulated by many legal bodies around the world. The first rule set by these bodies is the minimum ages of participating players. The reason for this is that young people do not understand how to handle money and are not willing to take risks compared to adults. Read on to find out what rules are in place in different countries around the world. And also you can find the best casinos not on GamStop on Justuk.club.

Minimum Age in Casinos Worldwide: Rules in the UK

In the UK, the minimum casino age is 18. The same age restriction applies to betting shops, casinos, racetracks and online gambling. However, there is one exception: The National Lottery as well as other lotteries and sports betting. The minimum age for these forms of gambling is 16 years. However, there is debate about raising this age as well. A 2019 study by the Gambling Commission states that more than 11% of all UK under-16s buy scratch cards regularly.

Of course, there are always types of games that are accessible to all ages – such as coin pushers, fairground grabs or special slot machines with low stakes. In general, if you don’t keep to the age limits, you are liable to prosecution.

Minimum Age in Casinos Worldwide: Rules in Germany

In Germany, the federal states have not yet agreed on a uniform age limit for gambling on the Internet. In addition, there are differences for different locations. Here a distinction is made between casino, casino and game library. Only lotto, scratch cards and sports betting are accessible throughout Germany from the age of 18. The age limit is 18 in most regions, but 21 in some.

Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg stipulate that you may only enter any gambling venues from the age of 21. ID checks at the door ensure compliance with this law. Although these are the only two states where it is required by law, there are also many other casinos or gambling houses that act against the law and require a higher age (from 21 or even 25 years).

This is largely because young players are often seen as problematic, simply because you are less used to dealing with money at a young age or are just starting to earn a regular income. Of course, there are other reasons why younger players are often denied access. From the casino’s point of view, they are not profitable customers and often disturb regular customers, which in turn causes additional costs. So there is also an economic thought behind it.

Minimum Age in Casinos Worldwide: Rules in the Rest of Europe

In most European countries, the casino age limit is between 18 and 21 years. Of course there are exceptions. For example, gambling in Greece is only allowed from the age of 23. So, be sure to find out before you go to the casino abroad, because the rules are different around the world and controls take place everywhere.

Minimum Age in Casinos Worldwide: Rules in the USA

Gambling in the USA is only allowed from the age of 21. In many states there is also a state gambling monopoly. That means there are no legal forms of gambling, apart from the state-run lotteries. In many states of the USA, however, it is also very common for hotels to have casinos – especially in the gambler’s paradise of Las Vegas.

Since you are forced to go through the casino to get to the hotel, there are no entry restrictions. However, under 21s are required to remain on the thoroughfares and away from the slot machines or gaming tables, and under no circumstances gamble. That is also checked.

The fact that you can only enter the casino from the age of 21 also has to do with the legal drinking age – this is because alcohol is served in the casinos. The dress code is also very different from Europe – for the most part there are no rules and any appearances are welcomed.

Minimum Age in Casinos Worldwide: Rules in Japan

We put Japan on this list because it has very specific rules. In the Land of the Rising Sun, gambling is illegal and can get you in big trouble. There are some forms of gambling, but they are allowed. These include horse racing, bicycle racing, motorcycle racing and motor boat racing. The so-called pachinko games (a kind of Japanese pinball machine) are also a popular pastime for locals and tourists alike.

In addition, there are also the illegal casinos of the yakuza. Yakuza is a generic term for criminal organizations in Japan, the history of which goes back many centuries. In short: You should also avoid these casinos!

Minimum Age in Casinos Worldwide: Rules in the Rest of Asia

Although gambling is illegal in many Asian countries, it is a part of life in a different way. It is played on a wide variety of occasions: at family celebrations, weddings or even funerals. An example of this is China – Mah-Jongg, a tactical game of chance with small stones, is particularly popular here. However, there is another way out for the Chinese: the Macau SAR.

The former Portuguese colony is considered the gambling Mecca of China – the economic focus is gambling. The minimum age for casinos in Macau is 18, but locals must be three years older.

Cruises to play games are also popular in China. As soon as the ships have left the country and are thus in international waters, the game begins. Traditional games are mostly played, but there are also ships that offer classic games.

Minimum Age in Casinos Worldwide: Play Responsibly!

Especially when it comes to the rules worldwide, it is important to note that there are a wide variety of laws. They either don’t exist at all, are very strict, or are different for tourists than for locals. As a player, it is your responsibility to inform yourself in advance and to follow the current legal situation.

Responsible action is important here, otherwise you can quickly get into trouble. If that is unsure for you, remember that there is always the option of online casino sites as well. These usually require a minimum age of 18 years – but this can also change depending on the location!