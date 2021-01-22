Minerals are inorganic substances needed by all living organisms (Vitamin D being the exception.) They perform vital roles in the process of metabolism. Without minerals, life would not exist.

What are the symptoms of mineral deficiency?

An organic compound that the body cannot make itself must be obtained from food, adequate water intake, and supplements.

Some minerals are more critical than others, as some are involved in your body’s vital chemical reactions. Some minerals are also poisonous in large doses.

The best way to get what your body demands are through a diverse, well-balanced diet.

However, nutrient deficiencies exist, especially in the elderly or those with a poor diet, a disease, or a physical or mental condition.

Symptoms of nutrient deficiency can be subtle or severe, and the deficiency can occur in as few as one or more than 100 different biochemical processes in your body.

What are the essential minerals?

There are 57 minerals in the human body.

You can classify them into two classes: major and trace.

The major minerals include:

Sodium

Potassium

Phosphorus

Calcium

Magnesium

Chlorine

Sulfur

Iron

Zinc

The trace minerals include:

Boron

Copper

Cobalt

Fluoride

Iodine

Manganese

Molybdenum

Nickel

Silicon

Vanadium

The most copious minerals in the body are calcium and phosphorus. They make up about 1 to 2 percent of total body weight.

This article will go through the 8 primary minerals found in the body and what they do.

Magnesium

This is an essential mineral involved in several body processes, such as energy production, protein formation, and blood glucose control.

It is also required for synthesizing DNA and RNA, activating B vitamins, and maintaining electrolyte balance.

Magnesium also helps support normal muscle and nerve capacity, keeps heart rhythm steady, promotes a healthy immune system, and is required for bone strength.

To put it simply, experts from bebesvitamins.com tell that magnesium is critical to good health.

Sodium

Getting adequate amounts of sodium in your daily diet is vital for preventing nutritional deficiencies and many life-threatening diseases.

Sodium, which is also known as salt, is an element that is essential to human life and necessary for controlling the body’s water balance and blood pressure.

But too much salt can lead to numerous health difficulties, such as high blood pressure, heart disease, and stroke.

Sodium is a component that is indispensable to human life and necessary for controlling the body's water balance.

Potassium

The human body requires potassium for numerous vital functions, including forming and maintaining healthy cells, proper muscle function, and regular heartbeat.

The best sources of potassium are fruits and vegetables. The dilemma is that we don’t eat a sufficient amount of them!

Potassium is one of the necessary minerals for human health, but many people don’t get enough. The American Heart Association advises that we consume 4,700 mg of potassium per day.

Phosphorus

Phosphorus is an essential mineral needed for brain development, the skeleton’s formation, and the conversion of fats, proteins, and carbohydrates into energy.

Phosphorus is observed in the cells of all the body’s tissues and is involved in all body processes, including digestion, DNA and genetic material, and the creation of antibodies.

Phosphorus is also needed for nerve impulses and the transmission of these impulses throughout the nervous system.

Calcium

Calcium is an essential nutrient that helps the body perform a wide range of functions. The body can’t produce calcium on its own. Instead, it draws the mineral from the foods you eat and the supplements you consume.

Calcium is crucial for healthy bones and teeth and the heart and muscles’ functioning, the delivery of nerve impulses, and blood clotting.

It comes in two forms: calcium from food and calcium from supplements. The best source of calcium is food.

Chlorine

It may not sound as though we have this mineral in our bodies. However, Chlorine is an element that is a necessary component of every cell in the body, and without it, our bodies would be at serious risk.

Chlorine has several vital functions, including maintaining the body’s pH levels and neutralizing harmful bacteria, so it’s no surprise that our bodies are better off with it than without it.

Sulfur

The body needs sulfur for many reasons, including the support of the immune system, the building of healthy hair and nails, the maintenance of skin and joints, and the promotion of strong, healthy bones.

The body needs sulfur to make the amino acid called cysteine, a key component of keratin, a protein that forms healthy hair, nails, and skin.

The body also uses sulfur to produce taurine, which aids in developing healthy eyes and prevents eye disease.

Sulfur is also crucial for the maintenance of skin, as it is involved in collagen production, a protein that makes up connective tissue.

Iron

Iron is an essential mineral for life, yet it is a common cause of the dietary deficiency.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), a shortage of iron is the most widespread form of malnutrition.

Anemia is one of the significant iron deficiency symptoms, and around 40% of people living in the developing world have iron deficiency anemia.

Without iron, you cannot produce red blood cells, and it is essential for oxygen transport around the body.

It’s important to note that women with heavy periods, pregnant women (including those who are breastfeeding), and adolescents are at greater risk of iron deficiency since each of these groups has the highest recommended amounts of iron.

Zinc

Zinc is one of the most necessary minerals for the body. It is required for various processes, including the formation of taste and smell receptors, wound healing, immune function, and DNA synthesis.

It is also essential for growth, sexual maturation, and reproduction.

Summary

Minerals are critical for a properly functioning body. Deficiencies in any of the significant variants can result in symptoms ranging from mild to severe, but prolonged insufficiencies can seriously harm your quality of life.