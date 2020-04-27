Investing money was, is, and always will be a complex thing for most people. It doesn’t matter how experienced you are. You can be an entrepreneur that has more than 10 years of experience in the business. The experience that you have is only going to bring you more chances to make additional money. However, are you going to make it for sure? Well, the answer to this question depends on many factors.

Logically, this doesn’t mean that you should make the first steps in this field without any skills. The point is – you need to improve them constantly. Fortunately, there are many places where you can invest your money. However, the biggest problem of all is that people are not willing to do that. For instance, they were saving money for years and they do not want to lose it soon. With that way of thinking, you will be far away from success.

First of all, if entrepreneurs are saving money, then there has to be a good reason for doing that. The cash flow always needs to exist. Yet, where the money will go depends on you, your skills, and circumstances.

Investing is not gambling, however, a dose of luck is necessary always. It seems that millennials are those that have upgrade investing world to another level. Because of that, it would be smart to see which investing habits they have.

Before we start, it would be good to say who millennials are. Millennials or Generation Y includes people that were born between the early 80s and late 90s. So, let’s see which things we can learn from these people.

Invest in Yourself

We already said this and most of the millennials will agree with us. You won’t have the chance to be successful in any field without proper education. This doesn’t mean that you have to go to expensive universities and schools. However, you should constantly tend to gather new pieces of information that will improve your skills.

A lot of them would invest in courses and educational books. However, they will also try to find a mentor that would help them improve their skills.

The reason why they are doing this is simple. They know that investing in knowledge is always a smart move. The money they spend is going to back sooner or later. However, things that they learn will be there forever. This is the way how all people should think.

Investing in ETF

Have you ever heard in Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF for short)? Well, we can describe it as an investment fund that allows people to buy a large basket of individual stocks. However, it is important not to mix them with mutual funds. The users can buy and sell ETFs in every moment during the trading day.

Still, remember the previous piece of advice that we gave you? Investing in ETF requires from people that they need to be clever. Being clever in this situation is not possible without getting familiar with the subject. Logically, you should start by improving your theoretical knowledge. Because of that, we recommend you visit wealthsimple and find out more about ETFs. You will see that different types of ETFs exist. Each type requires different methods and strategies of investing.

Investing in Personal Business

Generation Y does not have the same vision of life as some older generations. Their ambitions and goals are a lot higher when you compare it to other generations. Because of that, working the entire life for 8 hours a day is not something they want. Instead, they would want to test their entrepreneurial spirit and skills.

Many people from this generation are trying to become successful entrepreneurs. This especially counts when we talk about the younger members of Generation Y. They were born at the moment when technology started to make some small progress. However, their school days they were spending on the Internet where they have heard many smart tips.

It doesn’t matter if you have a 9-5 job. Logically, you have to pay the bills and have some money for yourself. However, they are constantly looking for new ways to gain initial capital and invest in the business. Despite that, they are willing to use the advantages of modern technology. For instance, you will find many of them running retail shops online. The physical store where you can buy their products does not exist. They are aware of the importance of the online world for every buyer around the globe.

Still, this is not the only piece of advice associated with business investments. When they start a business, their investments do not stop. On the contrary, the cash flow that we mentioned at the beginning of the article is something they want to achieve. Because of that, they would rather sacrifice their personal satisfaction for the long-term success of their business.

However, we do not want to say that every millennial is respecting this rule. This is a global problem that people are not aware of. You can’t buy expensive cars, build a house, or anything else without investing in your business. If you earned 50 thousand dollars this month, you can’t spend 45 on building a house. However, if you earned 500, then doing something like that is possible. The point is – living your business without investments won’t help you succeed.

Social Responsible Investing

We assume that you know what we are talking about here. Let’s imagine that you run a small business in a small town. The business is improving and you are earning a decent amount of money. However, you saw that the park in your time needs improvement. The investments that are necessary you can make. Will you do that?

Well, if you ask millennials, doing something like this would be smart. Indeed, you won’t get the money directly from it. However, this doesn’t mean you won’t get anything. Millennials do that because they feel that they have to make the world a better place. Despite that, people around them would be grateful because of this. There is a big chance that they will show your gratefulness by becoming your customers.

Still, do not do this if you are planning to get something in return. Do it because it makes you feel proud. Generation Y is truly involved in the business world, but they won’t ever forget the most important things in life. We recommend you follow their pieces of advice.