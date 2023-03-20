As the proprietor of an online business, you are aware of the importance of your website to the success of your enterprise. But you could discover that your existing website platform is no longer enough as your company expands and changes. This article is for you if you presently have a Wix-built website and are thinking about switching to Shopify.

Popular e-commerce platform Shopify provides a variety of tools and services for online enterprises. Although it’s a strong platform that may aid in business expansion and scaling, migrate from Wix to Shopify can be a challenging undertaking. Here are some pointers to make the change as easy as possible for you.

Does It Make Sense To Migrate Websites From Wix to Shopify?

Indeed, it is well worth it. If you want to grow your business into new territories and market it on the internet, then going this route is the best option. You could be considering making the transfer from Wix to Shopify for a variety of reasons, including the requirement that your company must expand.

Wix is an amazing tool for beginners, but it is not built to handle large-scale eCommerce applications. If you are looking to build an online store, you should look elsewhere. Shopify, on the other hand, has more than shown its value; the platform claims to have supported more than one million merchants in producing combined revenues of more than two hundred billion dollars.

Check out the many price options offered by Shopify

Shopify Price Plans: Which Is the Best Option for Your Business in 2023 is a good resource to consult if you are still unsure of what to do. to locate the solution that best accommodates both your financial constraints and the scale of your company.

The platform has established itself as the industry leader in eCommerce websites as a result of the vast offerings and comprehensive platform technologies that it provides. Shopify has released an upgrade in order to better meet the needs of its customers and maintain its reputation for ease of use.

By way of illustration, the social media features and tools offered by Shopify make it possible for merchants to engage with and offer items to consumers directly on the platform, thereby avoiding the need to navigate a congested market.

There are further choices available, such as those for constructing a client profile, generating discount vouchers, and simplifying the process of making returns and exchanges.

In addition, in contrast to Wix and many other market platforms, Shopify offers a more advanced point-of-sale (POS) system. If the POS is linked to PayPal, you will be able to monitor both your physical and online operations, as well as process payments.

Last but not least, the customer support professionals for Shopify are available around the clock, seven days a week. You may get in touch with them by Live Chat, email, phone, or any of the social media platforms. It is unfortunate that Wix VIP membership subscribers are the only ones that have access to phone support, while other users do not.

Examine your website now

Take the time to assess your current website before switching to Shopify. List the features your Wix website now has and decide which ones you want to maintain and which ones you can do without. This will assist you in deciding what steps to take to switch to Shopify.

Create a Shopify account

To switch to Shopify, you must first set up an account. On the Shopify website, you can sign up for a free trial that gives you access to all of the services and resources the platform has to offer. Upon registration, you may start building up your store by adding your items, modifying the theme, and establishing your payment and delivery options.

Selecting a Shopify theme

There are several themes available on Shopify, both free and premium. Choose a theme that provides the functionality you want while maintaining the style and feel of your business. As many Shopify themes are editable, you may alter the design, colors, and fonts to better reflect your identity.

From Wix, export your content

You must export your content from Wix before transferring it to Shopify. From Wix, you can export your website’s content as an XML file, which you can then upload to Shopify. Go into your Wix account, go to the “Settings” tab, and choose “Export Website” to export your content. To download the XML file, follow the instructions.

Publish your work on Shopify

You may import your Wix content into Shopify after exporting it. Go to the “Products” section on your Shopify dashboard and click “Import.” Choose the XML file you exported from Wix and follow the on-screen instructions to import your content. Shopify will automatically make products, collections, and pages based on the information in the XML file.

Create redirects

Setting up redirects is one of the most crucial tasks in the Wix to Shopify conversion process. Redirects make sure that when people visit your new Shopify store, they won’t see any broken links or error pages. You must make a CSV file containing your old URLs and the matching new URLs in Shopify in order to configure redirects. Shopify offers comprehensive instructions on how to set up redirects and build this file.

Your new Shopify store will go live

You are prepared to launch your new store once you have configured your Shopify store, imported your content, and set up redirects. Test everything first to make sure your website is up and running correctly and that your visitors can locate everything they need. You could also want to advise your clients that you’re switching platforms and provide them any pertinent details, including new URLs or modifications to your product offers.

Conclusion

Choosing a feature-rich platform is crucial when building a large, fully complete online shop with hundreds of goods and many capabilities. You may construct an online store using one of the well-known platforms, Wix or Shopify. Everything depends on your eCommerce requirements and demands.

Wix is a great website-building tool for new business owners, but Shopify is well-liked for a reason. Switching to Shopify is a sensible and profitable alternative if you currently have a Wix-based store and wish to increase its functionality. That isn’t because Wix is a bad platform for eCommerce site migration. This is due to the fact that Shopify is a specialized eCommerce platform that was first created to create sizable online hypermarkets.

Finally, although switching from Wix to Shopify might be difficult, it’s worthwhile if you want to expand and scale your online business. You can guarantee a seamless transition and position your company for success in 2023 and beyond by taking the measures listed above.