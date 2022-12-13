Games and prizes have had a very intricate and intimate relationship since time immemorial. There is hardly any game that does not reward its players with the best of prizes. This not only makes them come back for more in the future tournaments, but also instill a good and healthy competition in them. And the fans love to see some good competition. This is applicable to all games, and one of the most famous and fan favorite games is football.

Football has become a major phenomenon all across the world. The world that is believed to have originated in China around the second century BCE, has now taken over the entire globe and has become a massive form of entertainment for billions of people. The game has seen many famous and talented players, like Lionel Messi, Xavi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

It does not matter whether you call it football or soccer, or which corner of the world you live in, all that matters is to see your favorite football club win, and your favorite players get the recognition and prizes. And when it comes to prizes, the football association all over the globe have some of the most gorgeous trophies, that are given to the star players for their phenomenal performances. The following article would discuss who among the top four players have the most number of trophies in football history, along with some mentions of the most precious one, i.e., The World Cup:

Lionel Messi

One of the most decorated players in the history of football, Lionel Messi has won a remarkable 41 trophies for himself and the clubs he has ever been associated with. The 35 years old megastar player started his career as a young player for Barcelona in 2004, when he was just 17 years old. Ever since then, he has not looked back, and his career has only taken an upward skyshot, under Barcelona, he has won three FIFA world cups, which are considered as one of the highest awards a footballer can win in their career. These were for the games held in 2009, 2011 and 2015.

Along with these, he has also managed to lay his hands on a FIFA World Youth Championship back in 2005, and one Olympic Gold medal from the Summer Olympics, held in Beijing, 2008. The list also includes a few other prestigious awards which the player has managed to bag a number of times, such as 4 Champions League Cups, 7 Copa del Reys, 8 Spanish Super Cups, 3 UEFA Super Cups, and 10 La Liga Honors. All these achievements have made him one of the highest awarded football players in history, and an inspiration to millions of fans and new players alike.

Gerard Piqué Bernabeu

Piqué is another one of the most followed and devoted football players on this list. The former international football star, who retired from the national Barcelona team after the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals, has won quite a lot of awards and trophies during his career. He has won a total of 42 trophies with his and his club, Barca’s name on them. Some of the most important wins in these are the FIFA World Cup, the Euro Cup, 1 Premier League trophy, 8 La Liga Awards and 9 Spanish Super Cups.

His other individual trophy list is even longer than this, and includes 8 Spanish Cups, 2 English Cups, 4 UEFA Champions League and so on. All in all, the Spaniard has won a lot of prestigious and important awards all through his career and has made his team, club and fans very proud.

Zlatan Ibrahimović

This Swedish giant has won some of the most prestigious and important awards in his career that has spanned for over 2 decades now. Ibrahimović is the captain of the Swedish national football team and has won a total of 34 trophies all through his long career, including a FIFA World Cup for Barca in 2010. He has played with almost every big and renowned club, before calling it home recently. His international career has been a roller coaster ride, and he almost called it quits when was only 15 years old. He has won one Europa League Cup for Manchester United, 4 French Championships under Paris Saint-Germain, 5 Italian Championships, all under various clubs.

Moreover, he has been named the Footballer of the Year 15 times, thrice for Italy, and the rest for Sweden. He is one of the most decorated players in the history of Swedish games, and has been one of the most easily recognised people in Sweden. He has also bagged the title of Swedish Forward of the Year 15 times since 2005, only missing it once in 2006. This has made him one of the best players all across the world.

Cristiano Ronaldo

As one of the most famous athletic persons of the world, there is hardly any child left who does not recognise the great player. Ronaldo has successfully created a brand out of his name. This 37 year old football mega star has won 32 awards and trophies in his career that spans for over 3 decades. He has won the best FIFA’s Men Player Award twice, the Ballon d’Or five times and 4 FIFA World Cups – 2008, 2014, 2016, and 2017.

The player has also won the Golden Boots for five years in his career. All these account to a total of 34 senior trophies in his senior career. Moreover, the star has collectively won more than 300 awards, medals and titles in his entire career span, some of which are back from his youth phase.

Conclusion:

It does not matter who has won more trophies numerically. All that matters at the end of the day is that each of these players are brilliantly talented and gifted in the sport and are playing hard and working earnestly to make their country and fans proud. Fans should not compare them or tear each other down.