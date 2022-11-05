Wearing good clothes is not enough to embrace your personality. You must add accessories to enhance your outfit and your overall charm. A watch is one such accessory that gives you style and class.

You must match the watch with your clothing and wear them on both formal and informal occasions. It is okay if you prefer wearing this accessory daily because you need it to see the exact time. Many people find the matching task confusing, and by mistake, they wear the wrong accessories that hardly match their outfits.

This write-up is an amazing guide that can help you know different watch styles and how one can wear them. If you desire matching accessories, it does not mean you need to buy multiple watches and spend too much on them. You can have a few options, but you must determine ways to match and style with different clothing.

1. Understand Different Watch Types

Generally, two watch categories are available, i.e., digital as well as analog. The digital ones are pretty considered informal and come with an LCD along with a strap. The analog ones are 12-hour-cycle watches with numbers and indices.

You can consider them classic as well as formal. You must understand the different watch types that you can buy before matching them with your clothes.

Dress : It is quite a sleek watch that looks perfect on casual clothes. It comes with black straps and hash marks. You can see an empty dial or with roman numerals. This analog accessory is perfect to wear to casual events.

: It is quite a sleek watch that looks perfect on casual clothes. It comes with black straps and hash marks. You can see an empty dial or with roman numerals. This analog accessory is perfect to wear to casual events. Dive : You can easily wear them underwater due to the high resistance of deep water. You can purchase them in any size, especially medium, with numerals and dates.

: You can easily wear them underwater due to the high resistance of deep water. You can purchase them in any size, especially medium, with numerals and dates. Pilot : These are large-dial cockpit watches in which you can see the numerals. You will get these leather-band watches, and you may observe three dials for the date, time, and day.

: These are large-dial cockpit watches in which you can see the numerals. You will get these leather-band watches, and you may observe three dials for the date, time, and day. Field : You can call it versatile due to its high-contrast dial. The strap is made with silicon mesh, and you can read the numbers easily. It is a stylish option with better longevity. These are scratch and water-resistant.

: You can call it versatile due to its high-contrast dial. The strap is made with silicon mesh, and you can read the numbers easily. It is a stylish option with better longevity. These are scratch and water-resistant. Racing: You can get these watches in medium and large sizes. It is available in bright and multiple color options. The metal case includes the date and chronograph windows.

You can buy the perfect Tudor Black Bay Chrono and other watches per your requirement. You can easily match any of them with different outfits.

2. The Color of Your Clothes and Watch Strap Must Be the Same

If you desire to invest in matching accessories, you must keep the color of the strap and clothing the same. The straps can be of two types, i.e., leather and metal mesh. The leather ones are commonly available in black, brown, white, and other interesting colors. When picking formal options, you can prefer either black or brown.

The metallic mesh is available in silver, golden, rose gold and other unique colors. You can prefer mesh straps for semi-casual events. But if you wear suits or blazers, you must prefer the black leather band. The brown strap looks perfect in light or pastel shades.

3. Consider the Occasion

It is necessary to consider the dress code that you wear on different occasions. As per the formality of occasions, you can pick the right watch type. If you attend any corporate event, you must wear the classic metallic mesh strap in gold as well as silver. You can match it well with dark-colored suits.

Even if you prefer a black leather-based band watch, it will also look amazing with your attire. But if there is a casual event, you should wear a sporty and stylish watch. You can consider advanced features, and it must look funky. If you want to wear any smartwatch, you can also wear it at casual events.

4. Same Leather Clothing and Accessory

You must consider wearing a leather-based band watch if you desire to match the accessory with a leather jacket, shoes, belt, etc. The black color is common and classy as it matches well with any clothing.

But if the strap color is brown, then you should wear it with a formal outfit. The black one looks perfect with a black colored belt as well as shoes. It is pretty okay if you do not have the same leather color strap as that of your clothes. It is good if you prefer a similar tone.

5. Metallic Straps Look Perfect with Jewels

The metallic watch straps are available in different shades and finish, like matte, textured, or shiny. The fancy ones are available with jewels or crystals. These metallic straps are made with different materials like silver, titanium, gold, platinum, etc.

You can also find metal blends like rose gold. You can match these watches with your outfit or other accessories like jewelry, brooch, etc. If you desire to match them with earthy-tone clothing, then you can prefer the gold one.

If you wear jewels or carry metallic accessories, it is better to avoid leather straps. The metallic combination looks classy, stylish, and expensive. You can create any unique combination with these accessories and enhance your overall personality.

The Bottom Line

If it is hard to match the watch with your clothing, this guide will help you do your task. Initially, you must understand the watch types available to style with your attire. When you know the difference, you can buy a few pieces wisely.

You can afford a few watches that work well with every outfit. Undoubtedly, it is a complicated task, but it is a perfect way to invest your money. If you prefer to buy a watch that matches different outfits, you need to spend more money, and the style will become expensive.

Through many simple ways, you can enhance your personality. Everyone around you will admire your appearance at the event by complimenting your style. Learn these techniques, and you can rule many people’s hearts.