We all have a pretty good idea of how promotion works in the B2C world. You’re meant to showcase your product and service in front of a targeted consumer base to boost sales.

But not a lot of people are very well-versed in the workings of a typical B2B business. To understand this, we first need to comprehend what a B2B business is.

A B2B company targets other businesses as its primary customer instead of individual end-consumers. It goes through a much longer cycle than a typical B2C business, and has to offer more than just a product or service. It has to offer a direct solution.

But how can a typical B2B enterprise market themselves to other businesses? Through an effectively tailored marketing strategy, of course. If you’re selling to other businesses, here are 5 main tips you need to know in order to step up your promotional game.

1. Collect audience data

All forms of marketing require extensive research as a first step. And for a B2B business, this research is going to be a lot more specific to the needs of the business owners.

Get to know your clients better. Get in touch with their needs and issues. Look into what their main organizational objectives are and what goals they’re looking to achieve. Then see to what extent your product or service meets these requirements.

One effective way to do this is through customer user groups. Similar to a focus group for B2C enterprises, a user group allows marketers to test a concept, it’s positioning, and the message it sends to clients. B2B customers are usually very knowledgeable about their markets and thus more likely to share innovative insights on how you can directly solve their problems.

2. Make sure your message is concise

Unlike the fancy advertisements we often see in the B2C world, B2B clients are not easily convinced by ads that provide fancy promises. They prefer ads that are short, direct, and address their problems at first glance. These clients are often business owners who have limited time and resources on their hands, and so are reluctant to spend too much time trying out too many things.

This is why you should make your marketing message as clear and concise as possible. Here are some tips you should consider when forming your message:

Keep your message user-focused and solution-oriented. Avoid using buzzwords that sound too salesy. If you have to use jargon, make sure it is relevant and comprehensible to the clients you’re targeting.

This ad by Design Pickle makes use of brief description, direct wording and clear information to draw its customers in. They make it clear what they offer and manage to do it without any extra buzzwords.

3. Use buyer personas to find your target audience

A buyer persona is a fictional representation of an ideal customer and tells you about their needs, goals, and problems. In a B2B context, buyer personas represent the buyers who make the major purchase decisions for companies.

Creating buyer personas will help you clearly identify the needs of each of your customer segments in detail. Research buyers on sites like Linkedin which provide great insights on various companies and industries. Then do the following:

Identify the important factors you need to consider about your buyer. Compile all the information you receive. Use tools like Hubspot to bring your buyer persona to life. Use your buyer persona to answer specific questions your buyers have and tailor your services accordingly.

4. Create digital ads to promote offers

Being present and popular online will attract more businesses toward you and your product, so make sure to take advantage of all that the internet has to offer. If you have any big offers or promotions that you want everyone to know about, a great way to get word out is by promoting your post through Google ads.

To do this, you can create your own promotional ad posters and use them to brand yourself online. With online design tools like PosterMyWall’s free poster maker, you can find a wide range of advertisement designs and customize them to fit your needs.

Create the perfect ad poster for yourself by adding your brand logo right on top. As mentioned above, be clear and concise with the details you give out. Talk about the offer in short, precise detail. A good example of this is the SEO promotional ad template below, which advertises 1-on-1 coaching sessions. Add your brand colors to catch the eye of anyone browsing through the internet.

Add a call-to-action button that they can click to take them to your website or social media. This SEO ad does a great job of staying simple, concise, and effective with an eye-catching tagline.

5. Use referral marketing to increase recognition

Referrals don’t just work for B2C enterprises. It’s a useful technique at your disposal when marketing to small businesses. Try to incorporate customer referrals into your marketing process through both natural and paid means.

Send out emails with feedback forms to your clients to ask about their experience with your services. If they leave you positive feedback, add a catch where you ask them to spread the word to others in the industry and refer your services elsewhere. Encourage them to leave reviews by offering a 5% discount on their next order or a free consultation, depending on the service you provide.

Offer incentives to encourage your clients to pass on the message. Offer great deals on product rates to clients on every new customer referred. For instance, you can offer an incentive of an additional 10% off their next bulk purchase or consultation if they refer 2 new clients within the next year.

Final Thoughts

Selling to other businesses isn’t easy. You need to be direct, user-focused, and solution-oriented at all times. With these 5 clever marketing tips, you’ll be able to promote your business successfully and pave your way to the top of your industry.