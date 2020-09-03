Since history can remember, wigs have been a huge part of human culture. It goes without saying that it was a big part of the aesthetics, especially with women. However, many rulers from all over the world had one of these as a symbol of their power. This can be seen in the example of Pharaohs in ancient Egypt. Rulers of this country had their wigs, which weren’t worn only for the prestige.

In some cases, it had a religious touch to it. A couple of centuries later, we can see that judges worn some kind of wigs, called toupee, which was a part of court dress. This played a large part in the authority of the legal system. In this day and age, we can see that wearing wigs is a question of pure aesthetics. However, that doesn’t make it less popular.

In fact, we can see that wigs are probably more popular than they have ever been. Plus, there are a lot of different types of wigs you can wear. One of the most popular types is headband wigs. It should be seen that a lot of people had a really rough time to make it look as natural as it is possible. Surely, all of us have seen some celebrity wearing a wig, which looks perfectly natural.

The truth is that there are many different tricks that can be applied in order to make them as natural as they can be. Plus, it should be said that they are now available more than they have ever been. If you are interested in obtaining these, you can buy good headband wigs at unice.com. With that in mind, let us take a look at some tricks you can use to make your headband wigs look natural. Without further ado, let us begin.

1. Choosing the Right Style

It goes without saying that, in order to have the best possible headband wig, you need to make sure that you’ve chosen the proper style. Naturally, this style needs to fit with the style of your natural hair. Even though this is probably the simplest thing, and the first one that comes to someone’s mind, this is where many people make a huge mistake that cost them dearly, in terms of looking natural, of course. This is a crucial step that everyone needs to be aware of.

Since having a proper headband wig is an investment of sorts, you need to make it as best as you can, right? There are a couple of questions you need to provide answers for. For example, are you planning to take off the wig before you go to sleep? Will you have some of your natural hair as a foundation? Do you want a combination of a couple of different styles? Surely, you will need to know answers to all of these questions before you are able to make the decision that will provide you with the best possible outcome.

2. Make Proper Measurements

Even though pretty much of all wigs are elastic and flexible, you will need to make sure that you’ve had the measurements of your head. This is important since there are a lot of different wigs that come in different sizes and shapes. So, making all the preparations, with having your measurements being the most important one, will not hurt you at all. That way you will make sure that can make a good decision when buying a headband wig. Just in case, because the wig you’ve received the wig which is not as flexible.

Making precautions will not hurt you, you can be sure of that. Thankfully, you will not be required to invest too much of an effort in order to make the most out of it. The only thing you need is a cloth measuring tape and you are good to go. You will be able to take the measurements of your head in a matter of seconds. Since we are talking about wigs, after all, you need to make sure to measure the distance between nape and hairline, and from ear to ear. Last but not least, measure the distance from nape to nape, and temple to temple.

3. Use your Natural Hair as Foundation

Chances of having a wig that looks natural are pretty small if you don’t choose to line it up with your natural hair. This goes for all of the types you can find on the internet, and especially for headband ones. This is the part where your measurements will become an essential part of your way to make the whole style as natural as it can be. Since there are so many different ways you can do that, you should take a look at some of the many YouTube channels where you can see this process thoroughly explained. You will see that this is not a hard process at all.

4. The Question of Color

If your hair’s color is not completely dark, chances of you having only one color of your hair are pretty slim. This doesn’t mean that you will have parts of your hair that have a completely different colors. Instead, we are talking about different shades of the same color. The term stylists use for this occurrence is dimension. That why having only one color of hair will make it look unnatural or dyed. Naturally, this is the first step when wigs that have only one color will not look natural. This is why you should be careful when choosing one of these.

Finding the one that will consist of different shades of the same color will make it look much more natural. You can be sure of that. There is a wide array of different celebrities who’ve managed to hit the right spot by wearing this type of wigs. That way, they’ve succeeded in making it blend with the original, natural hair. Thankfully, this was recognized by many stylists and they’ve succeeded in making them look way more natural than they look before. Just Google it up and you will be able to find them, without a doubt.