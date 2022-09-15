Many gamers prefer to wear headphones to listen to the sound of games clearly and loudly. In a group game, every person has to say something about the strategies to win the activity. If the audio quality is not up to mark, then you might be compromising your gaming experience.

Sometimes, your equipment is of good quality, but external noise can disturb the sound and ruin your mood while playing any game. In the following write-up, we will discuss various ways to make headphones sound good for gaming. It does not matter what activity you play alone or with friends.

Every game includes amazing audio effects; a player must not miss them. Better sound builds your mood and helps you play it more enthusiastically. If you are not getting a good experience with headphones, you are required to do something about the audio quality.

1. Sit in a Quiet Room

Without wasting any time, one can sit in a quiet room and play games. You may not wear the sounds properly if there is noise around you. If you desire to prevent unnecessary noise, you can easily find a calm and quiet place to sit and play any game you like. You must go to the room where no one comes and disturbs you.

Some common noises that can disturb your perfect gaming experience are music interference, household noises, family members talking, etc. It is better to buy headphones with a noise cancellation feature. But if this feature is missing from your device, you must shift to a quiet place. If you keep raising the volume, the equipment will damage your eardrum. It is better to stay alone in a calm place.

2. Choosing the Right Earpads

Sometimes, when your headphones do not fit well on your ears, you cannot expect to have better audio quality. It is also common even if you buy an expensive device. Whenever you make any purchase, you should check whether it fits your ears or not. It is necessary to pick the right ear pads that cover the whole ear. If you are not feeling comfortable while wearing the device, it is better to replace it.

Nothing is wrong with the sound quality in all the comfortable-fit headphones. There are a variety of ear tips that you can choose from as per your needs. You will have many options like silicon, foam, rubber, etc. You can pick any that are comfortable to your ears and has better audio quality. You can explore techweep.com to find the appropriate headphones with earpads.

3. Adjusting the EQ Settings

It is quite possible to adjust several sound parameters by changing the EQ settings. You can also call it sound signatures, and there are many types. You can find any kind of music, and you can adjust it according to how you desire to listen. These settings are available in good-quality headphones.

You can tune the device in a balanced way. Ensure to keep all the frequencies equal. You will get more bass in most of the cheap devices that cannot be controlled. Such sounds are not suitable for your ears. By using an equalizer, one can make any setting you like. The perfect combination of frequencies will provide the best audio quality you need while gaming.

4. Connect Headphones to the Mainboard Instead of the Front Panel

In many mainboards of high-quality models, there is a feature audio signal path that separates the sound from other tracks. It is also equipped with the shield of EMI. The sound chip cover helps attenuate the electromagnetic interference that the PC generates. The capacitors help in smoothing the voltage to provide sound without any interference.

But if you prefer to connect your device to the front panel, you will miss this feature. Every PC has an audio cable that passes through many connectors, graphic cards, and other motherboard components. Therefore, many factors can generate noise. Therefore, you should always prefer connecting the headphones to the mainboard.

5. Using AMP or DAC

If you desire to experience the full potential of the headphones, it is better to use DAC or AMP. The amplifier boosts the input signal and enhances the volume. The amplification will be high in the case of high impedance and low sensitivity.

With the help of an amplifier, many headphones work amazingly. The DAC device helps in converting digital or sound signals into analog signals. It is better to prefer DAC because of less interference, and it has a broad audio spectrum. In many cases, you need to combine the headphones with DAC and AMP.

6. Clean Jack for Connecting Headphones

If you have purchased good audio-quality headphones and are still struggling to get a better gaming experience, then your jack must have some problems. You need to clean the audio jack because dust inside the post can make strange noises. It can act as interference and also lower the volume of the device.

You should also clean the earplugs because dirt can stop their functioning, and soon, you may not be able to hear anything on your device. In your free time, you must clean the device thoroughly. A thin air nozzle is perfect for cleaning and getting rid of dirt. When you are not using your headphones, it is better to seal them or keep them in a box.

The Bottom Line

You can do all the mentioned things if you want an endless gaming experience with better audio quality. Sometimes, the device is of good quality, but one cannot hear the audio properly. You do not know how to handle it correctly.

But if your device is not good enough, then it is better to shift to a quiet place without any noise interference. You can easily make the headphones sound good if you follow all the mentioned tips. You can easily enjoy all types of games by listening to their unique sounds and communicating within the group.