What Do You Need To Do To Keep Your Metal Roof In Optimal Condition?

All of us are fully aware of how vital regular maintenance is to the longevity of our home’s roof.

It is important to catch problems early on before they have a chance to turn into full-fledged disasters. But, not many of us know what “maintenance” actually entails. So, here is a quick rundown of the most important things you need to do to keep your metallic housetop in optimal condition.

Regular Cleaning

Grab a broom or a garden hose and give your metal roof a good once-over at least once a month. This will help to get rid of any leaves, twigs, or other debris that may have accumulated on the roof. It will also give you a chance to inspect the housetop for any signs of damage, but a little bit more on that later on.

Mold Removal

While metal isn’t as notorious for mold as shingles are – mold infestations can still happen from time to time. If you notice any mold or mildew growing on your roof, be sure to remove it as soon as possible.

A good way to do this is by using a mixture of water, detergent and bleach. Just mix these three up, grab a brush or an old rag and get to scrubbing until you’ve removed all of it. Just remember to wear gloves and some kind of mouth covering or a mask.

Snow Removal

This one’s a no-brainer. If you live in an area that gets a lot of snowfall, then you’re going to need to clear it off of your roof on a regular basis. Not only is all of that snow and ice bad for it, but it can also be dangerous if it falls off suddenly and hits someone.

So, be sure to grab a rake and clear off any snow or ice that has accumulated on your roof after each storm.

Branch-Trimming

Branches provide an ideal habitat for algae, moss, and mold to grow. So, if you have any trees close to your home, it’s a good idea to trim back any branches that are hanging over the roof.

This will help to prevent any of those pesky organisms from taking up residence on your roof and causing damage.

Also, if the branches are big and old – we don’t have to warn you about the damages of a fallen branch.

Gutter And Drain Cleaning

Your gutters and drains play a vital role in keeping your roof functioning properly. So, it’s important to keep them clean and clear of any debris.

A good way to do this is by using a garden hose to flush out the gutters and drains on a monthly basis. Or, if you really want to get in there, grab a gutter scoop, hop on the ladder and give them a good cleaning. Just be careful not to cut yourself while doing it. In other words, wear gloves!

Structural Integrity Maintenance

If you know what you’re looking for, then, by all means, get up on the roof and give it a good inspection. If you don’t – check this website out. You’ll find the answers there.

If you do decide to give DIY approach a try, you’ll want to look for any signs of damage, such as cracks, dents, or holes. If you do notice any damage, it’s best to call in a professional to take a look and see if it can be repaired or if you need to replace the damaged section of roofing altogether.

It’s also a good idea to check the fasteners, screws, rivets, flashings and sealants to make sure they’re still in good condition and doing their job.

Leak-Sealing

Even if you take proper care of your roof, leaks can still happen. But, luckily, they’re usually pretty easy to fix.

The first step is to identify the source of the leak. Once you’ve done that, you can proceed to patch or seal it up.

If the leak is small, then you can use some caulk to seal it up. If it’s a bit bigger, then you might need to use some roofing tape or a tarp to patch it up. Just be sure to do a good job, or call a professional, so you don’t have to worry about it leaking again.

Touch-Ups And Small Fixes

While not necessarily hard, touch-ups and small fixes can be time-consuming. But, they’re important nonetheless.

So, if you notice any scratches, dents or chips, be sure to fix them up as soon as possible. This will help to prevent any further damage from happening and keep your roof looking good as new.

Re-Coating

Any kind of high-quality metal roof won’t require any additional coating, for protection or otherwise, but as time goes on, you might want to give it a new coat of paint to freshen things up.

This is generally only necessary every 10-15 years, but it’s something to keep in mind.

Conclusion

When it comes to metal roof maintenance, the key is to be proactive and inspect yours regularly. By doing so, you can catch any problems early on and prevent them from turning into bigger, more costly issues down the road. So, don’t wait until there’s a problem to start taking care of your roof – put some time into maintenance today and you’ll be glad you did tomorrow.