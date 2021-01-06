Bingo is an ancient game. We bet that you didn’t know to be a fact. This game was invented back in the late 15th century. Over time, it changed its form numerous times. What we see now can be described as a modern version of what our ancestors had the possibility of playing. The game was created in one of the Italian cities back then. It’s one of a small number of games that survived to this day and age. If you are interested in playing bingo online, you should take a look at barbadosbingo.com.

There are a lot of people who enjoy this game today. You will be surprised to learn how many people actually enjoy it. Are you a bingo lover and find it easy to relax with this kind of movie? Do you find yourself struggling to select those all-important numbers? Then we have the article for you! We have created a list of Bingo numbers from famous movies and TV shows that you can use in your next try to beat the odds!

Lucky Numbers

This movie has a serious cult following and people love the story of a gambler, Russ Richards, who is completely broke. I’m sure we can all relate to him at one point in our lives! He decides to open a snowmobile dealership but disaster strikes when the weather is abnormally hot! So, his business idea was a complete disaster. He unwisely decides to try to scam his way through his insurance but as you can imagine it all goes horribly wrong! So, he decides to hack the system and make sure that his girlfriend’s cousin lands the ticket. The numbers that win them the Jackpot are 7, 9, 16, 22, 27, 70. After this occasion, his life is completely changed.

The Lottery Ticket Bingo

Kevin Carson is a person who buys a lottery ticket, along with his Grandma, and checks numbers that they found in a fortune cookie. Naturally, he thinks that his destiny is to win a lottery with these numbers. It turns out that the numbers they wrote into that paper, 4, 21, 32, 33, 42, and 45, were the right ones. Both he and his grandma won around $370 million. The main plot of the film is that their numbers are pushing towards obtaining their ticket. The adventure really starts when they become really interested in stealing it. We are talking about a comedy movie that won the hearts of a lot of people from all over the world.

Lost

The TV show Lost had viewers hooked from the very first episode and they kept us guessing throughout all of the subsequent seasons. One of the major clues that writers used to confuse us were the numbers: 4, 8, 15, 16, 23, 42. Do you remember Hurley? He was the one who first encountered the numbers and he then learned that they were the numbers that he chose to win himself the Jackpot! After this, disasters starting unfurling, and everyone that loves Hurley began to suffer from tragedies. Later we learn that they are ‘bad’ numbers from another character, but they did bag him the Jackpot! So it’s up to you to decide whether you want to risk it!

Paycheck

“Paycheck” is a thriller movie released back in 2003 and it starred mega-star, Ben Affleck. Even though this movie is not described as one of his best movies, is surely one of the most interesting ones. He plays a clever engineer who analyses his client’s information and technology and then utilises it for his own gain. At one moment, he manages to find a certain combination he believes will provide him with the big score. His character then has to have his memory erased after every assignment, but one day he decides to write down the numbers so that he won’t forget them. The numbers he uses on his ticket in this film are 4, 17, 22, 26, 37, 44, 70.

It Could Happen to You

We are talking about a movie that revolves around a waitress and policeman who’ve met while she was serving him his dinner. Since he doesn’t have enough money to pay for the diner and give her a tip, he promises her that he would win the lottery and that he will give her half of the winnings. And? This is exactly what happened. However, the policeman’s wife is not too happy with his idea. Therefore, the whole plot arises from this obligation. His numbers are 6, 8, 12, 16, 26, 64. So, you should take a look at these numbers, and it could happen to you.

Waking Ned Devine

We are talking about a popular comedy movie that begins with a striking scene. The protagonist of the film is seen dead but he is holding a lottery ticket in his hand, and most importantly, the ticket is a winning one! The film traces the reasons why the character dies and we also get to witness the villagers fighting over the lottery winnings and trying to trick the officials into landing the win. Surely, you can see that this is one of the movies that have the most important plots and subplots. So, what were the winning numbers? Well, they were: 4, 7, 19, 25, 29, 40. It’s actually a really interesting movie, as we get to dive deep into human selfishness and greed.

Final verdict

The idea of someone winning a lottery is so inspiring for filmmakers. Do you see the pattern? We do. Just think about the moment when your complete life changes and you are able to do everything you’ve ever dreamed of. Plus, we can see that it is interesting to see how people would react to this occurrence.

We hope that you have enjoyed reading this article on lucky Bingo numbers that can be seen in many different movies and TV shows. Since this is a really important topic, you will see that there are a plethora of different scenes you can find in them. And you never know, these numbers could prove as lucky for you as they were for the characters! You just need to have enough courage to try out these numbers in real life.