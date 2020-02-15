Losing weight is a tough process because it requires a lot of scarification. People need to change their daily habits completely. They need to change their meals completely which is not an easy thing to do. Despite that, they also need to split enough time for exercising.

The first thing that people want to achieve is totally toned and taut tummy. Yet, the nice look is not the only reason why people want to lose belly fat. A woman tends to improve her health because of this goal.

Yet, not every exercise will bring you the best possible results. We have noticed that many women exercise in the wrong way. Despite that, they do a completely wrong set of exercises. When the results do not come, it is easy to become demotivated and give up from exercising.

Still, all the exercises that we mention you need to do actively. If you do not have time to fully dedicate to belly fat loss, then there is one alternative that you can use. You can use the services of clinics such as byoulaserclinic.com that offer different treatments that will help you lose belly fat. Despite that, some parts of your tummy are untouchable and their help is necessary.

Anyway, let’s start with the list of best exercises to lose belly fat for females.

Turkish Get-Up

Believe it or not, this exercise is 200 years old. Yet, for this exercise, you will need to find a kettlebell. We do not want to hide that this exercise is a bit complicated. Yet, it is a total-body exercise that has a huge impact on belly fat.

So, how to do Turkish get-ups in the right way?

First of all, you need to hold one kettlebell with both hands. After you do that, lie on your side in a fetal position. When you find the right position, roll onto your back and press the kettlebell up toward the ceiling. Do that with both hands until the weight is stable on one loaded side. Now, release your free leg and free arm to a 45-degree angle. Finally, slide the heel of the loaded side closer to your butt. That will allow you to firmly grip the floor.

Now, we come to the main part. Push through the foot on the floor, and after that, punch the kettlebell up with the loaded arm and roll onto your free forearm.

We hope that our explanation is clear because this exercise truly is one of the hardest. If you want how everything that we explained looks, click here.

Mountain Climbers

This is one more exercise that will target your belly fat. However, this time, you do not need to have any equipment near you. Besides that, it is a lot easier than the previous one. At least, you will understand it better in theory.

For start, you need to get into a high plank position. More precisely, your wrists need to be directly under your shoulder. You need to keep your core tight if you want to target your belly fat in the best possible way. When you ensure a stable position, drive your right knee toward your chest. Logically, bring it back to plank after that. Now, switch the leg and repeat the entire process with your left leg. Repeat these moves a couple of times.

We do not suggest that you should force yourself a lot. Yet, do not completely limit yourself. Try to do them as much as you need.

Burpees

Well, we can say that this exercise is multi-practical because it doesn’t only target your core. It also targets your chest, lats, shoulder, triceps, and quads. It is also good cardio training because it involves explosive plyometric movement.

Anyway, it is not difficult to understand how to do this exercise correctly. Before everything, stand with your feet shoulder-distance apart. Send your hips back as you lower your body to the ground. Try to go down as much as you can. After that, your hands need to be on the right side of your outside feet. After you place them there, hope your feet back and allow your chest to touch the floor. Push your hands against the floor and lift your body up into a plank.

Finally, jump your feet just outside of your hand. Try to jump as much explosively as you can. In that way, you will ensure maximum effectiveness.

Sprawls

Sprawls are a well-known exercise because of its effectiveness. It doesn’t only target one muscle. It is a full-body exercise that burns a lot of calories. It also shapes and tons the upper and lower body. We know that many people use this exercise at home and the gym. Still, we have seen many people doing it in a completely wrong way. Because of that, it was impossible not to mention it on this list.

First of all, you need to tan your feet shoulder-distance apart. Many people do this in the wrong way. After you do that, squad down and place your hands on the ground. When you find the position that works for you, jump your feet back to a plank and lower your body to touch the ground. Logically, after that, you need to push yourself up to a plank and jump your feet outside of your hands into a squat.

Some experts suggest that people should add jump between each sprawl. In that way, you will burn even more calories.

Russian Twists

Well, a Russian twist is a core exercise that improves definition and strength. You will need to have a medicine ball or a plate to do it properly. It will help you to rotate your torso from side to side while holding a sit-up position.

Anyway, the exercise isn’t complicated at all. Sit down with your knees bent and feet off the ground. Hold the ball at the chest height. After that, lean backward with a tall, long spin and hold the torso at the 45-degree angle. Besides that, it is important to hold your arms a few inches away from your chest.

From this moment, you need to turn your torso to the right, and pause and squeeze your right oblique muscles. When you do that, turn your torso to the left and repeat the entire process.

Keep in mind that movement should be from your ribs. Many people make them from their arms and, because of that, they do not get the right results.