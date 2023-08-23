Even if there have been greater years for video game releases, 2022 was not without its triumphs, and the Game Awards ceremony paid tribute to the games that had the most impact on players’ hearts that year. The evening also included some big previews and surprises.

Video games weren’t the only stars at the Game Awards 2022 this year however, which also had several celebrities in attendance such as Ken and Roberta Williams, Al Pacino, Bella Ramsey, Pedro Pascal, and musical acts by Hozier and Halsey.

The Winners Were Huge

God of War: Ragnarok won seven awards at this year’s ceremony, with a total of ten nominations. Although Elden Ring did not win the award for Best Narrative, despite its unique approach to storytelling, the game FromSoftware did win several awards, including Game of the Year, Best Role-Playing Game, Best Art Direction, and Best Game Direction.

There were no dull moments at this event. A gatecrasher stormed the stage and thanked “reformed orthodox rabbi Bill Clinton,” significantly dampening the celebration for the FromSoftware crew. After the awards were given out, presenter Geoff Keighley tweeted that the man who disrupted the game of the year moment has been arrested.

The Announcements Were Exciting

The 9th annual event did include a lot of positive moments. This included first glimpses at Star Wars: Jedi Survivor, TEKKEN 8, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, Street Fighter 6, and Dune: Awakening.

Trailers for Death Stranding 2, Hades 2, and the last Final Fantasy XVI teaser were released, and they had the usual assortment of massive beast fights and personal intrigue. An official release date has been given to us: June 22nd, 2023 for the PlayStation 5.

The Gaming Industry Is Still Growing

The gaming industry, a $200 billion behemoth, is now one of the most significant and innovative tech sectors. It is noteworthy to observe the level of public interest generated by events like this.

In the past, the term “entertainment business” was primarily associated with Hollywood and the film industry, however, the gaming industry has now emerged as a powerful cultural, social, and entertainment force. With more than three billion people around the world playing video games, it is one of the most captivating and awe-inspiring forms of entertainment.

When children in the 1970s and 1980s were playing Pong and Pac-Man in their basements, they could have never imagined the tremendous growth and evolution of the industry. These humble beginnings would eventually pave the way for the modern gaming industry and become a cultural phenomenon.

Nowadays, the gaming industry is at the forefront of using cutting-edge technology to create truly immersive entertainment experiences. In addition to the steady release of next-generation gaming consoles, PCs, and devices that transport us into the action, we can now also watch the world’s best players compete in esports tournaments live or on-demand via streaming services such as Twitch and Mixer.

Saudi Arabia Takes Charge

Countries like Saudi Arabia are jumping on the bandwagon of this emerging business with both feet. By hosting massive esports tournaments like Gamers8 and announcing a plan to spend millions on growing the kingdom’s gaming and esports industries, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has been actively working to establish the area as a global gaming hotspot.

It is not surprising that the government of Saudi Arabia has made a significant investment in the gaming industry, given the massive popularity of video games among its citizens. According to a report by the Boston Consulting Group, an astonishing 67% of Saudi Arabians play video games, totaling around 23.5 million individuals in the kingdom who are avid gamers. This data showcases the substantial engagement and interest that the Saudi Arabian population has in the gaming industry, making it a prime area for investment and growth.

The Future Is Gaming

The gaming industry is in the midst of an unprecedented rise. Though it may have had humble beginnings, it has now evolved to become a formidable competitor in the technology and entertainment sectors.

Gaming stands out as a unique form of entertainment, as it not only offers a fun and engaging experience, but also welcomes players of all backgrounds, preferences, abilities, and beliefs. With a broad array of options available, it’s no wonder that gaming has become one of the most popular and widely embraced businesses in the world, offering something for virtually everyone.

