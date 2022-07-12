Even if you don’t have millions, you can look rich. Remember one very important fact. Good taste in clothes cannot be bought. No matter how many expensive items you have in your wardrobe, you can still make huge fashion mistakes. Either way, you probably have at least one friend who everyone turns to as they walk down the street because they look great and don’t spend a lot of money on their appearance.

If you want to always look perfect, you should pay attention to important details such as manicured nails, neat hair, sunglasses, jewelry, etc. It all makes you authentic. However, it will not be enough to achieve a classy and rich look. Learn a few more tricks to improve your look.

1. Wear black

What do you most associate with a black piece of clothing? It’s probably Coco Chanel. Given that this fashion house has been dictating fashion trends for years, we can trust it. Let’s remember the little black dress that became so popular. While it was once associated with sad events, today it is a must-have piece in a woman’s wardrobe. Nothing is as effective as pieces of clothing like a black blazer, little black dress, black trousers, black lounges, etc. However, this look will look expensive and classy only if it is a high-quality and well-preserved fabric.

Black color is neutral and goes with everything. A neutral color is not one that is both warm and cool at the same time and looks good on everyone. It is easily combined with other colors and is an excellent basis for other combinations. She is mysterious. It is sophisticated and strong, bold and solemn. In color psychology, it is considered a color that signifies authority, strength, emotional stability and security.

2. Wear a blazer

One of the most popular pieces of clothing is the blazer that you can wear on any occasion. Regardless of whether you went for a walk, to a coffee with friends, to a business meeting or to a party, he will be your best friend. Best of all, you don’t have to settle on one cut, as you have many options. You can wear them as an oversized piece with shorts in the same color. This monochromatic look proves that even what looks simple can be unique.

Opt for one of the popular colors of this season, such as yellow, orange, green, pink, etc. This way, you’ll achieve a clean, airy look that will make you look like a million bucks. A monochromatic look is not difficult to create with other pieces of clothing either, but we will talk more about that in the rest of the text. This trend has been around for a while in street fashion and is a great way to look modern and chic without much effort. Spice up the whole outfit with matching jewelry such as a watch and you’re ready. If you don’t believe, just take a look at www.boderry.com and see Boderry diving watch that will be perfect match and make you look like yacht owner from Monte Carlo.

3. Wear clothes that fit you perfectly

Another golden rule is to always wear clothes that fit you. Regardless of your taste, you should consider your body shape, complexion, and hair color. However, the most important thing is to know which clothes suit your body shape. You must have thought at least once in your life that you have nothing to wear, and if that’s really the case, maybe you don’t have clothes that suit you. Rich and affluent people wear clothes like this. Inappropriate size generally reflects poor taste or lack of resources. Fortunately, there is a very easy way to get to your ideal size. All that is required is to take any clothes that do not fit you to a tailor who will modify them so that they fit you perfectly.

All clothes must look like they are made for your body, if you want to look classy and rich. Regardless of whether you are talking about casual or formal clothes, pay attention to your figure. Unfortunately, today it is not easy to find clothes that fit you because most department stores have different ways of cutting the fabric by machine. For example, if you want to find the ideal pair of pants, you need to try on at least three pairs in your size to find the ones that fit you best.

4. Wear a white classic shirt

Black makes us look thinner, and white is always in summer. Moreover, this neutral color also goes with everything. The main association with the color white is definitely the classic white shirt. It can be worn in countless ways and you can never go wrong with it. You can wear them with long or rolled up sleeves, buttoned up or absolutely flowy. Do not forget that fashion rests on classic pieces that are so reduced and practical that no trend can erase them. Although it comes from elegant business wear, you can wear it in different occasions. It is a symbol of wealth, and it was once considered so because every stain is visible on it. According to the understanding of the time, it was only supposed to be worn by wealthy ladies who had never worked. After that, it was made popular by Hollywood films, and Audrey Hepburn was among the first to show how it can be worn in less formal outfits.

For example, you will look great if you combine it with classic jeans or colored pants. It’s enough to tuck it into your pants, tie it around your waist or let it peek out from under a sweater. Of course, it is necessary to add the appropriate accessories that will complete your look. In that case, you can turn the look into a casual chic style or a strictly business one. If you upgrade this outfit with a blazer, you achieve a smart casual look. We have to mention other influential people who contributed to this trend. It is certainly the famous fashion designer Carolina Herrera. She wears a classic white shirt every day, and her creations are loved by first ladies.

Conclusion:

Life is very dynamic and it is not always easy to be at your best. Sometimes it is very demanding, because a luxurious look usually means a lot of money. However, this is not always the case. A small budget is quite enough if you have a sense of fashion and are aware of your body. You don’t have to wait to get rich to look like an influencer. It is enough to adopt a few of our fashion tips.