You would be surprised by the number of people who think that designing a logo is an easy task. However, choosing a shape and typing in the name of the organization isn’t enough, instead, designers have to think about a wide range of factors before they even begin creating the logo, which at times, can be quite difficult and daunting.

If you were tasked with creating a logo for a particular company, you might be wondering what factors you’ll have to consider. Luckily for all individuals that are in the same situation, our article could help! Here is a list of the top 8 logo design practices you should keep in mind when designing a logo for a startup company:

1. There Are Four Features of Every Great Logo

Before we take a look at some other practices that you might want to keep in mind, it’s important that you learn that there are four features of every great logo. For starters, it has to be simple, meaning that every great logo is timeless and that you can build your brand from it. It also has to be relevant, thus, ensure that you opt for pictures, colors, and fonts that’ll stand out from the crowd and help your targeted audience remember your startup business.

Third, it, of course, has to be completely memorable, especially since this will help you increase brand recognition and awareness. And lastly, scalability has to be ensured, which means that it has to look good, no matter how big or small it is. By focusing on these four key components, it’ll be easier for you to go through the rest of our list, and more importantly, it’ll be easier for you to create a logo that’s suitable for a particular brand.

2. It Must Work For a Specific Business

A logo doesn’t really have to be beautiful and mesmerizing for it to work for a specific business. What does this mean? Well, it means that it can be relatively simple and bold, but at the same time, it has to be recognizable and memorable for your audience. Also, focus on the message you want to convey. For instance, if you’re creating a logo for a travel agency, you shouldn’t choose a picture of a mountain or lion, instead, an airplane or globe would be more suitable.

3. Don’t Forget to Tell a Story

If you take a look at some of the most recognizable logos out there, you’ll see that all of them tell a story, one that prompts people to learn more about the brand it represents. Thus, it’s important that you try and tell a story with the logo you’re creating. After all, you’ll be making an identity for a brand, which is why it’s quite important that you also think about to what products it’ll be applied to. By doing so, you can work your way towards creating a logo that is suitable for a startup and that’ll visually represent a brand.

4. Getting Help And a Second Opinion is Okay

As we mentioned at the beginning of our article, creating a logo is never an easy task, hence, if you feel completely overwhelmed by the whole process, getting some help and a second opinion from companies such as creative-critters.co.uk is okay. After all, you might have missed some crucial details, there might be some flaws in your design, and you just might want to learn what people think about the logo you’ve made, thus, don’t be afraid to ask for a second opinion and some help!

5. It Must Create a Positive Impression

We’ve already stated that it’s important to opt for a photo that’ll represent your business – e.g. a plane for a travel agency – however, it also has to create a positive impression and perception of your business’ purpose, meaning that people should quickly learn what your company is about. You also need to be able to apply it to all other branding and marketing practices meaning that you need to try and see how it works with your email, social media accounts, website, and more importantly, the content you generate.

6. Generic Fonts Are a Big No-No

If there is one thing that you must take away from this article, it’s the fact that you must ensure that you don’t use generic fonts. In fact, choosing common fonts is one of the biggest mistakes that you could make, mostly because you won’t be able to ensure that your logo stands out from the crowd. This is something that is known for experienced designers, but most amateurs make this mistake. Unique fonts are a must, especially if you want to make your organization look professional and special.

7. Colors Will Allow Your Brand to Stand Out

The first thing that you’ll need to do is to learn more about your competition. Why? Well, by checking them out, you’ll learn what logos they have, but more importantly, you’ll learn which typography and hues they opted for using. Colors are the most identifiable feature of any brand, which is why you won’t want to opt for something that other companies are using. Instead, you’ll want to use colors that are relevant to your brand, thus, you can ensure that you stand out from the crowd.

8. Make it Memorable

Last on our list of tips, but just as important as every other thing on this list is the fact that you must make your logo memorable. As your business expands and grows, your branding – including the logo – will become one of the most important assets of your organization, and ensuring that it’s memorable will help you with other things, including the fact that your customers will remember who you are.

Naturally, there is a wide range of components a logo should have – most of which we’ve told you about – however, making it memorable, ensuring that it works with the content you generate, and checking to see whether or not it’ll suit the packaging of your products is a must. By doing this, your logo will become memorable, which can help any startup company with brand recognition and awareness.

Conclusion

As you can see, there is a wide range of factors that you must consider when designing a logo. By thinking about all the things we’ve mentioned in our article above, you’ll be capable of creating an amazing logo, but more importantly, you can ensure that it suits the startup business.

Since you’re now aware of all the things you’ll have to implement and do in order to create a story-telling logo, don’t lose time. Instead, return to the beginning of our article, and start with the first tip on our list – which is determining how you’ll convey all four features of a logo to your targeted audience.