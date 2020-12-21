The ideal scenario for every snowmobile rider is driving for a couple of hours on the trails without getting injured or breaking your gear, then loading up the truck and going home. As easy as all that might sound, once your ride is done, it can be really tricky to get your snowmobile home. For starters, you need to know how to store it correctly in your vehicle. That’s why here we are going to tell you how to load a snowmobile on a pickup truck.

If you are new to this hobby, you might think that putting the snowmobile on the truck only consists of picking it up and securing it, but it is not that simple. A snowmobile has many parts and special gear you have to take care of. That’s why there are certain tools that you will need when loading it into your truck.

Don’t worry, we know that at this point, it might sound like it is a complicated process, but it actually has only a few steps. Once you do it the first time, you will see that it is easier than you thought. For those first-timers, we have created a complete step-by-step guide, to help them load their snowmobile into the truck.

However, before we jump into all the manual processes, as we mentioned before, we need to make sure we have the right tools.

Tools you will need to load the truck

Luckily, a snowmobile is not like an average vehicle, which will need a mechanic to load it up in a truck. If you have the right tools, you will be able to do it every time you want to go for a ride on your snowmobile.

In case something happens to your snowmobile while you are loading it up in the trunk, don’t panic. If you have snowmobile insurance, you will be covered, and they will help you take care of the problem. To ask for a policy quote for your snowmobile, visit Surex .

Loading ramps

This is the main tool you will need to load your snowmobile because it will help you get it from the ground to the back of your vehicle without damaging either. When you go to purchase your loading ramp, make sure it can support the weight of your sled, you can do this by checking the product details.

Once you have the ramp, you need to install it with one end touching the ground and the other attached to your vehicle. The cost of a quality ramp could be anywhere between $200 and $400.

Extenders

Some people think that this item is not necessary, but extenders can help to protect your gear. The extenders are located in the ground to reduce the angle of your ramp, allowing the skis to have a soft transition. Remember that after you go for a ride, your snowmobile will be slippery. That’s why you need to slide it carefully from the extender to the ramp and into the truck.

A special dolly

Every snowmobile rider knows that you can’t drive your vehicle on the dry ground since you will break your track and damage the skis. In this regard, if you want to get the snowmobile from the trails to the truck, you will need a dolly.

You can find several snowmobile dollies online that adjust to your budget. While you buy it, you can borrow one from a friend or maybe a family member. Don’t ever try to pick up the snowmobile and carry it over your back, remember that this is a heavy vehicle, and you could end up hurting yourself.

Tie-down straps

The tie-down straps will help you secure the snowmobile once it is in the back of your truck. Depending on the characteristics of your vehicle, you might need more than one strap. To purchase tie-down straps, you can go to a store or look for them online. We advise purchasing at least five in case you need more to hold it in place.

If you don’t have tie-down straps, don’t try to replace them with ropes, since they might not support the weight of your snowmobile.

How to load a snowmobile on a pickup truck

Now that you have all the required tools, let’s go to your driveway and load the snowmobile. We assure you that these five steps will only take a couple of minutes.

1. Install and align the ramps

After positioning the ramp with one end touching the ground, place the extenders attached to it. Then, make sure the ramps are aligned because if there is an odd angle, the snowmobile could fall out.

Take a ratchet and secure the ramp to the hitch of the trunk. Avoid having a connection point on the sides since it can cause some movement while loading the snowmobile.

2. Prepare the snowmobile

With the ramps in place, you can bring out your snowmobile. Place it in front of the ramps, align the skis with the right section, and check the track on the back is at the correct angle. To prevent an accident, ride the front of your snowmobile into the ramp making sure it won’t slip.

3. Ride the snowmobile into the pickup truck

Once you are ready, take your snowmobile and ride it without hesitation into the ramps. You need to be confident and don’t stop in the middle since this vehicle is heavy and could hurt you if it tips.

4. Secure the snowmobile

When your snowmobile is in the bed of your pickup truck, it is time to take out all the tie downs. You need to secure the front and the back of your vehicle because while you drive, the movement could make it bounce. Sometimes your snowmobile will be bigger than the back of your truck, in this case, use more tie-downs in the rear.

5. Last check

Check the snowmobile is secure and that the tie downs will hold it in one place until you arrive at your destination. Then you can remove your ramps, and you are ready to go.

Final Thoughts

Learning how to load a snowmobile on a pickup truck is easy, but if you feel a little anxious, you can ask for some help the first time. Also, it is important to remember that your safety is your priority. In case the snowmobile slips, don’t try to catch it because you can damage your back. Take all the precautions you need and follow all the steps in our guide.