Are you thinking about family life in Canada? If so, then you are not the first one to come up with this idea. But the most important thing on your mind is whether or not living in Canada is expensive for families?

To answer that question, we will take an in-depth look at the many factors that make up life in Canada. We will also examine the costs of living, compare it with different cities, and give you a general summary.

Most Inexpensive Provinces to Live in Canada

Canada is made up of many provinces that have their own jurisdictions, laws, and costs of living. So, let’s take a look at some of the most inexpensive cities and provinces to start a family.

· Quebec

Quebec still, till this day, remains one of Canada’s most inexpensive provinces. If you’re on your own in Quebec City, then the average cost of living will be $1,970. For a family of 4, the cost of living in Quebec City is $4,215.

This puts Quebec on number 3 on the list of most inexpensive provinces

· New Brunswick

Life in New Brunswick has been described as overly pleasant as it gives people something else entirely. The province is quite small, the smallest in whole of Canada, but it has plenty of greenery and outdoor activities to make things more interesting. With that said, city life is also exciting as the province has everything you’d need to raise and entertain a family.

The average cost of living for a single person in New Brunswick is around $1,962, while the cost of living for a family of 4 is $4,140.

This is also a province that is in need of more people coming over. That’s why there are multiple ways to immigrate to the province, far more than in other provinces.

· Ontario

Ontario is Canada’s tech hub as most IT companies reside in one of the many big cities. With that said, Ontario is also Canada’s 2nd largest province and one of the most expensive ones.

But if it’s expensive then why is it on this list? Well, that’s because salaries in Ontario are some of the highest in the country. If we compare the average salary with the cost of living, then we can safely determine that life is very inexpensive.

The average cost of living for a single person in one of Ontario’s cities ranges in the hundreds. For example, Thunder Bay has an average cost of living of $2,014/$4,150. The most expensive city is Montreal, with the cost of living being $2,320/$4,650.

This might be enough to put you off but do keep in mind that this is the wealthiest province in Canada.

Average Salaries in Canada

We rambled about Ontario’s salaries, but what are the actual numbers? Well, we can easily determine that by looking at some statistics.

Let’s compare the salaries for Toronto and Montreal.

The average salary for a cashier in Toronto is $22,750 and $22,180 for Montreal.

But the more we dwell into other industries the more visible the disparities between both cities. A teacher in Toronto makes an average of $73,200, while a teacher in Montreal makes around $50,000.

Software engineers don’t have it that better in Toronto as the average salary for a software engineer in both cities is $78,245 and $70,800.

We can add these statistics for literary any job, but the bottom line is that they’re mostly similar with teachers being the only job with such an extreme difference. All in all, jobs are well paid in both cities but we do have to take into account that Montreal is a much cheaper city than Toronto.

Housing Prices in Canada

We cannot possibly talk about the costs of living without mentioning the housing prices.

No matter where you live in Canada, and in the world, housing will consume a large chunk of your monthly earnings. We’re talking about anything between 30% and 50%!

Rent is always high in Canada, but what sort of numbers are talking about? Well, let’s compare rent prices for Toronto, Montreal, and Calgary.

The monthly rent for a large apartment that can cover the needs of your family in Montreal, Toronto, and Calgary is $1,100, $1,900, and $1,400.

A medium apartment rent costs $930, $1,600, and $1,200. From this, we can safely assume that Toronto has the most expensive rent, while Montreal the cheapest.

Healthcare Costs in Canada

Yet another important factor to consider is Canada’s healthcare. This directly impacts you as you will be moving with kids and it will be important to keep them healthy.

But do you know anything about Canada’s healthcare system at all?

Well, the country has a somewhat free healthcare system but that doesn’t mean you won’t be paying anything for it. On average, Canadians pay $7,000 per year to maintain this system.

While Canadians pay nothing for doctor’s appointments, diagnostics tests, hospital care, and even dental services, they do give a large chunk of their salary to maintain this system.

However, free healthcare is only available to citizens of the country and those with a permanent residency permit.

Transportation Costs

This one is quite subjective as the prices fluctuate all the time. However, while we cannot compare gasoline prices, we can compare public transportation prices and even mention the cost of a few vehicles.

A monthly transportation pass in the city of Toronto is around $151. A single-use bus ticket in Toronto will cost you $3.25, while taxi’s charge $2 for every kilometer.

A brand new Toyota Corolla will cost you around $19,000 while a Volkswagen Jetta costs around $25,000.

Conclusion

All these numbers might scare you or put you off from living in Canada. But do know that salaries in the country are very competitive and capable of providing you with a good life.