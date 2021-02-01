Online gambling has become significantly more popular over the last decade, and it’s not only the better connectivity and device compatibility that contributed to this. The casino game selection has grown significantly over the last 15 years from a few hundred games to a many thousands! But one innovation has taken players like a storm: the live casino!

Steamed live over the internet, the live casino allows players to play in a more authentic environment against a real dealer at a table, without having to leave their home. This means that players can experience the same thrill at home, as they would at a real land-based casino, minus having to travel there, or having to dress up.

One of the most prominent streaming operators is Evolution Gaming, a Swedish company founded in 2006, who has managed to provide engaging games, which are not just covering the casino classics, but also feature a number of innovative tables and wheel-games that have captured audiences worldwide.

Live casino games have become a must for online gambling operators, and a website that doesn’t offer any live games is likely not going to be around for a long time. Players expect at least a few tables with roulette or blackjack, but what really makes casinos interesting is the variety of Evolution Gaming’s tables.

The leading live casino operator has managed to increase their revenues fourfold over the last seven years, and they employ thousands of people in several studios worldwide. They are also licensed in several jurisdictions, including Malta and the UK, and they also have a licenses allowing them to offer games at several US-facing operators. Their growing list of partners includes over 300 gambling operators to date.

Evolution Gaming is not the only live casino streaming studio, there are also some other operators that are often available as an addition to Evolution’s tables. Some notable operators include Ezugi, Vivo Live Gaming, Authentic Gaming and Visionary iGaming. Some land-based casinos also modified some of their tables to stream them over the internet, allowing players from all over the world to take a seat.

Live-streamed and safe

There are some online casino operators that host their own live games, but these have a rather bad reputation, as there had been reports of cheating dealers. Even though the game was streamed live, they managed to swiftly change tracked cards to gain an advantage, but players picked up on this and spotted the cheats eventually.

Games streamed from a live casino operator like Evolution Gaming are much safer, as they are scrutinised by the license issuer and certified to be fair. There haven’t been any serious reports about the dealers cheating, which increases confidence for players betting their money at one of their tables.

The cameras at the tables film the dealer’s actions from many angles, making it impossible to cheat. In-game settings also allow you to see the game history of previous rounds played. Most tables also have a chat function allowing you to send a public message to the dealer or other players at the table.

Playing live casino on mobile

With better and faster mobile devices live casino games have also become more popular on mobile iOS or Android phones and tablets. Visiting a real table from the comfort of your own home, nestled on the couch with a hot drink, and betting on your favourite number at the roulette table is tempting more and more players.

You can find some recommended online casinos with live games on mobile at FortunaOnlineCasinos.com and visit the tables without obligation. Watch the games before you play, and learn the rules to play with confidence. Remember, that if you play on your mobile, that a fast and stable connection is crucial for a good gaming experience, as a lot of data is streamed live to your device, and you wouldn’t want to risk an interrupted game. You can also change the video quality of many streamed tables, making data transmission faster and less jerky. For the best experience you can watch the tables in Full HD.

Types of live casino games

Most live casino operators focus their efforts on the casino classics blackjack, roulette and baccarat, which are often available in different variants and with different table limits, allowing casual players and high rollers to bet what they feel comfortable with. Some of Evolution Gaming’s tables are also available in different languages, including for example a dedicated table hosted by a German, Finnish, Swedish or Norwegian dealer.

There are a few specialty games available which are worth noting. These include Teen Patti and Andar Bahar, two favourites among Indian players. These two card games are hosted at Ezugi’s live casino studio.

Evolution Gaming is particularly popular for their extensive variety of specialty live games, which includes Monopoly Live, an adaptation of the famous board game. This game is based on their popular Dream Catcher wheel-type game, with added fields and a 3D bonus game. Another money-wheel game is Crazy Time, where four different bonus games can be triggered.

Deal or No Deal Live is a thrilling game in three stages, based on the television game show. There are also Casino Poker varieties available, such as Casino Hold’em, Ultimate Texas Hold’em, Side Bet City, Three Card Poker and Caribbean Stud Poker. If you’re more into dice games, you can play Craps, Super Sic Bo or Lightning Dice.

As you can see, the company is working hard on coming up with new ideas for compelling games that are both entertaining and thrilling while offering players realistic chances of winning some cash. Every now and then, the company releases a new game, so keep your eyes peeled and try out the new games!