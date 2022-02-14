LinkedIn is a great way to put yourself out there on the job market. Millions of people are using it every day, as they seek better employment. It can be seen as a big advertisement for an individual who is looking to promote himself or his work. It is not intended solely for those who are seeking a job. No, this platform is so much more. It is all about socializing and connecting to others. In many ways, it is no different than many other social media platforms. The one big difference you’ll learn to appreciate is how everyone on LinkedIn is professional, with very few exceptions.

What most people get wrong with this platform is that all they need to do is to create a profile, log in, and everything else will happen n it’s own. Well, things are a bit more complicated than that. There’s no search for approval through likes and re-tweets here, but your profile and your content can be shared. When it comes to this platform it is all about generating leads. To achieve the best results in this department you need to understand a few things.

First of all your profile on this network is your CV. In the same way, you’re advancing in your life, you need to update your age on LinkedIn. This is nothing hard, but we must say, it does take some effort. If you want leads, you need to put your leg on the gas pedal. Many people managed to make themselves visible on this network, and find a better working environment or get a promotion on their worksite. With this platform, nothing is impossible if you know the direction which to take. If you’re still not fully oriented let us show you the four useful LinkedIn tips and strategies to generate more leads. Follow our advice and you’ll get far.

Start With the Picture

Appearance does matter. None of us is Brad Pitt, but looking good and looking pretty are two different things. If the leads are what you’re seeking this is the best part to start. You want to show the world what you have to offer and making a decent photo of your profile picture is the best place to start. Also, it is vital not to forget that there’s also a little matter of the cover photo. Both pictures need to be in synergy and to show ten viewers what you’re all about. Advice for those coming over from other social media platforms you’d be wise not to use a selfie as your profile picture, and of course, restrain yourself from using filters. Natural is the best look when it comes to doing business.

Optimization Matters

Like we said, your LinkedIn page is your online CV available for the world to see it. When you first make it, we’re sure you’ll be lacking inspiration and the data you put out forward will be scarce. But with time, as you get more accustomed to everything this network offers, things will change. After a while, you’ll see what’s missing and what you need to add. Yes, it is possible to optimize your page on this platform and you need to do this as often as you can and when there’s a real need. It is always nice to change lines in your intro, move on to the essence of your working being and use more descriptive language when it comes to the ‘about’ section. Of course, with time we’re sure you’ll have more to say in the background, skills, and accomplishments departments. Whenever you make another step forward make sure that your LinkedIn following knows it. If you need help in completing the task in front of you, you’re free to use outside help, as online helpers such as Dripify are becoming more common even as we speak.

Focus on The Content

The content matters the most, in every department imaginable. We are becoming as society focused on content regardless of whether we’re talking about canned food or streaming services such as Netflix. When it comes to the content you’ll be sharing on this platform it needs to be streamlined. You should only engage and share content related to your line of work or close to it. If you’re running a business keep it close to the subject of your operations. If you’re in the mood for sports talk move over to Twitter or Reddit. We’re not telling you to be super serious about everything, but you know how they say: business is business. This is worth remembering as people often tend to go off subject. When on LinkedIn you’ll often get the impression that you’re o any other social media platform. This might lead you to show some signs of casual behavior which is welcomed at times, but you should stick to being professional, and your content and the content you engage with should be the same.

Socialize

After all, this is a social media platform. Yes, it is intended for businesses, and work-related ventures, but there are some norms of social behavior you need to honor. In some cases we’re talking about common decency, so don’t push it. But, being reasonably social, especially in your circles is desirable. This is the best way to increase the number of leads and spread your contacts through the network. This is not something hard to do. You could start with trying to connect as many people as you can without being a spam profile. Once you have your circle established make sure that you congratulate others on their success, a new job, or a new landmark reached. You need to be recognized so start by recognizing others, commenting on their content, and praising their success. In the end, if you’re up to it, you could even endorse someone who you see deserving of such high praise. Whatever you do, try to act natural. It is the best road to success. If you’re only doing it for the leads, people will recognize your intentions. This could bring more harm than good. After all, as Madonna would put it in one of her songs: The road to hell is paved with good intentions.