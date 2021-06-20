You’ve been hearing so much about life coaches and social media experts these days, but you’re still unsure what they’re all about? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Here we’ll talk about these incredible professionals in some more detail.

Before we begin, we’d like to point out that life coaching and social media management are two completely different professions altogether, even though some people tend to mix them up.

In a nutshell, a social media expert takes care of your social media, acquires new followers, and keeps your content engaging and interesting. On the other hand, a life coach takes care of your life: improving your lifestyle habits, keeping you healthy and emotionally happy. Sometimes a life coach can help you set up your social media as well, but that’s not always a given.

Now, when we’ve cleared that up, let’s dive into the topic a bit more.

A good life coach can change your life for the better

Life coaches are always successful people who underwent years of training to help you reach your goals and aspirations in life. The emphasis is on “help you”. You’ll do all the “hard work” alone, but you’ll have someone supporting you and guiding you through the process of change. It all solely depends on what your goals are: perhaps you’d like to lose weight, advance in your career, or get your family life back on track. Whatever the case, a good life coach can help you get there.

Now, there’s some stigma surrounding this profession, as most people deem it unnecessary. We strongly believe that not to be the case, though. While, yes, the profession is relatively new, that doesn’t make it ineffective by itself. What COULD make it ineffective, though, is fake and untrained “life coaches” with whom you don’t seem to “click”.

So, if you’re looking for reliable life coaching services for yourself, make sure to do as much research as possible before hiring someone! Read about their life story, all the books they’ve published, and remember to check out their website.

A life coach can be a social media expert as well

Well, a life coach can be virtually anything and anyone, as long as they’re successful and have their life in check. Take Jose Alejandro Cervetti for an example: he’s a businessman, life coach, and social media expert who’s thriving in what he does. People like him can help you immensely, as they’re both experts in creating brands and making the right lifestyle choices. They’re not there to tell you what to do. Instead, they’ll share their own stories to inspire you and motivate you to overcome your fears, anxieties, and obstacles that are keeping you where you are. All of that can help you unlock your full potential and become a successful individual yourself.

Someone who can’t achieve their own goals can’t help you do the same, so that’s why it’s so important to look for successful entrepreneurs to guide you to your aspirations in business and life.

Even if you’d only like to improve your social media, you could still benefit from some life coaching advice to accompany your online success. Again, a social media expert can get you more followers, but will you be able to keep them later on?

How and where to find these experts?

Luckily for you, finding a life coach and a social media expert has never been easier. You can find one by conducting a simple google search nowadays. However, we advise you to try to find someone local to your area, especially now when COVID19 restrictions are becoming less strict. Besides that, ensure they’re properly licensed and well-educated, and remember to compare different pricing plans until you’ve found something that fits your needs and budget as perfectly as possible.

If you can get recommendations from your friends or colleagues, make sure to ask around. You’d be surprised to learn how many people have their own life coaches today, so don’t hesitate to seek information from the people around you.

What can I expect when I start working with a life coach?

Before we begin talking about the typical life coaching experience, we’d like to point out that life coaches aren’t psychologists. They can’t treat mental illnesses and disorders, nor can they prescribe medications. What they can do, instead, is offer sound advice and guidance through difficult obstacles in your life. Again, these professionals will help you get your life where you want it to be. Contrary to popular belief, they won’t be telling you what to do or forcing you to make changes you deem unnecessary. They’ll guide you so you can find your own path to success, taking into account your talents, personality traits, and aspirations you have.

It doesn’t matter which aspect of your life you want “fixed”. A high-quality life coach will help you with it all because personal obstacles can keep you from achieving business success as well.

As we’ve mentioned before, the expert of your choice should be someone who inspires you and motivates you to be better. They should understand your motives and desires, all while acting with empathy and guidance.

Lastly, if you end up disliking the person they are, don’t hesitate to switch to another professional. Someone who irritates you or makes you feel less than can’t possibly inspire you or motivate you, which is what you’ve hired need them for in the first place.

The bottom line

A life coach needs to be successful in their work if they want to help you achieve the same. That’s why we recommend finding someone who’s a successful businessman, entrepreneur, and social media & marketing expert to help you reach your goals. Otherwise, you’d just be wasting your time with someone who needs the service as much as you do!

We recommend reading about different coaches and exploring their life stories until you’ve found the one you resonate with the most. Lastly, ensure you’re ready to make some changes in your lifestyle and prepare to learn more about social media as it’s one of the biggest gateways to success these days. At the end of the day, it all depends on YOU, so give it your best shot!