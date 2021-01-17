Having the perfect nose is a dream for many. As a focal point in the face, the nose is one of the first features that people notice when they look at you. It does not come as a surprise, therefore, those nose-enhancing procedures are very in-demand in Asian countries, where the predominant nose characteristics are flat and wide with a low nose bridge.

However, a lot of people are hesitant when it comes to “going under the knife” to get their desired result. The good news is that there are now a variety of non-surgical options that you can avail.

Getting nose fillers is also known as liquid rhinoplasty, a procedure that involves the injection of a filler material beneath the skin to enhance its structure. According to Veritas Medical Aesthetics, in the medical aesthetics world, it is fondly known as the 15-minute nose job because it only takes about that long to complete the procedure. The effects of this non-surgical rhinoplasty are not permanent, but it can last for six to eighteen months.

This is typically recommended to patients who want to even out the bumps in their nose but who are not willing to commit to a permanent look. It is also ideal for people who are not into the idea of undergoing surgery, with all of the risks and complications involved.

Nose fillers utilize hyaluronic acid, a naturally-occurring substance that is fond in our bodies. Over time, the fillers will break down and will be automatically absorbed by the body. Hyaluronic acid is also used in other dermal fillers to smoothen bumps, add volume, and fill in depressed areas. The ideal candidate for a non-surgical nose job is a person with a prominent bump on the nose bridge.

The hyaluronic acid fills in the area that surrounds the bump in order to create the illusion of a straight nose. People with slightly crooked noses or those whose noses have a low bridge will also greatly benefit from this type of procedure. The doctor can inject the filler to nose bridge to increase its volume and make it look more defined, or if you wish to have a sharper nose tip, it can be injected in the nose tip to make it slimmer and more refined. But in cases where the bump is too large or a patient had their nose broken, a traditional nose job would be more suitable. This can be determined during the initial consultation with your doctor.

If you are wondering if non-surgical rhinoplasty is covered by insurance, the answer is no. It is considered as a cosmetic procedure, unlike its surgical counterpart. The costs mainly depend on the type of filler and the aesthetics clinic that you will choose as well as the quantity of injections you will avail.

These details can be discussed with your doctor. If you are working on a budget, your doctor should be able to provide a list of options that fit your aesthetics and financial needs. This does not mean that you should go to the first clinic that offers the lowest fees. When you are tempted by cheap offers, just remember that you will get what you will pay for, so do not settle for less. Choose a reputable clinic like Veritas Medical Aesthetics, with a team of medical professionals and staff who have the necessary knowledge, skills, and training to perform different aesthetics procedures.

During the procedure, your doctor will use a topical anesthetic to your nose and the area around it in order to save you the pain of the needle pricks. Once the numbing cream kicks in, the filler will be injected and you will experience some slight discomfort or pressure. All of this is normal so you do not have to worry.

The doctor will then mould the filler to achieve your desired look. The entire process will only take about ten to fifteen minutes and when it is done, you are free to leave the clinic and go back to work if you want to (thus earning its other moniker “lunchtime nose job”). If you do not like the results, you can simply wait until a few months have passed and your nose will return to normal. Or, if you cannot wait for that long, you can have the procedure reversed by having a qualified medical professional to dissolve the filler.

Can nose fillers be used with other forms of treatments to form a combination treatment?

Nose fillers may be one type of treatment, but it can also be combined with other injectables or nose threads or lasers in order to bring out the most optimal results. Skilled doctors, like those at Veritas Medical Aesthetics, have a deep understanding of how these treatments work with one another. For example, a doctor might use dermal nose fillers to give your nose bridge more volume. In order to raise the nose bridge further, the doctor might decide to use PDO threads in order to stimulate collagen growth and provide a strong support structure for the nose bridge in order to create a sharper, more defined nose bridge.

Other injectables can also be combined with nose fillers. Popular injectables include skinboosters (which improve the hydration of the skin), Rejuran Healer (which uses a specific extract from Salmon DNA) and Profhilo which spreads very cleanly and evenly across the face through the use of specific injection points. Always consult with a trained aesthetic doctor before you opt for the use of combination treatments as a keen understanding of how the skin and tissue works is important before a treatment protocol can be designed.

One of the best things about non-surgical rhinoplasty is that there is almost no need for recovery time. After the procedure, you are likely to experience some swelling and redness in the area where the needle was inserted, but these will be gone in a couple of hours. You can see the full results after a week or two. With repeat treatments, there is a greater chance that the result will last longer, too.