Online casinos have best utilized the advancements in technology that are occurring at a breakneck pace. There are entire sections of the industry that have been overhauled entirely. There will always be discussions in the offing regarding how such developments have impacted user behavior and what more can be done to adopt said trends. Here, we highlight the latest trends that have created a buzz in the industry.

Live table game

The development that has been most talked about in the past few years is the introduction of live dealer games. These have been responsible for blurring the lines between the real and the virtual gambling experience.

Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality has enabled casinos to develop simulations wherein computer-generated avatars greet users instead of dealers. VR has allowed them to upgrade the gaming experience through live simulation of dynamic environments. The only problem arises the lack of casinos that do not require you to possess VR equipment though many developers are bent on working towards such ends.

3D Slots

There has been a reprise in the slot category thanks to their upgraded, 3D graphics. Video slots had become too stale and required some major transformation, which has come in the form of 3D slots. The inclusion of extraordinary levels of graphics, animation, and role-play has brought back excitement to everyone’s favorite slots. Conquestador.com has capitalized on this trend, and users would do well to check their gaming titles out. There are some of the most interactive games that can be found nowadays, and the trend is expected to continue in the future.

Jackpots

Progressive jackpots have lately become the most coveted prize that one can look to get. That is because they are available across various online casino platforms. Various promotional offers allow users to give their luck a go and get highly rewarding bonuses. These enable them to make progress towards the super jackpots, which are exclusively won by loyal players. There can be no comparison between the prizes that can be won at traditional casinos and those up for grabs at online casinos.

Ease of online casino regulations

Lately, more and more nations and gambling commissions have eased up on their restrictions on online gambling.

The revenue that such a platform generates has resulted in the fact that countries that had previously banned online gambling eased their restrictions. Places such as Japan and the Philippines are among those who have lately lifted the ban. Others, such as the US and Canada, have already become huge markets. There are many investors who are more than willing to begin capturing the fallow markets.

The development of high technology allowed the business of gambling to approach Internet space. The competition in the online casino gained a substantial level. The gaming venues compete for the right to be the best, using various tools to attract customers, among which the design of the online casino plays an important role.

Components of a successful project

Many of the popular online casinos prefer functional patterns, having:

attractive design;

comfortable navigation;

a great set of games;

bonuses and special offers;

simple function management (input-output);

24-hour technical support;

Security for users.

All components are the key to success, but not all online casinos offer players such opportunities. The navigation of many resources is weak, causing difficulties for players in search of an appropriate game.

Navigation

Comfortable navigation is an easy change from the homepage (lobby) to the chosen game, without wasting time in the search. The example can be websites like William Hill.

Simple registration without filling out long forms is also a component of good navigation. The quick registration provides an immediate change to the game, which means benefits for online casinos.

Attractive Design

The design of the online casino pattern must have specific characteristics to become appealing to visitors:

use of a wide range of colors up to monochrome;

use of an extensive slide show, informing players about opportunities and special offers;

presence of mechanisms for adjusting topics;

relief of visual perception by high-resolution image quality with large format without loss of quality;

integration in any browser;

SEO support availability;

allowing to place additional pages and other functionalities

By having such a flexible pattern, the developer can always change a design due to the latest trends.

Common design issues

A large number of online casino pattern developers use a traditional design of land stores:

dazzling art style;

blinking lights;

feel as if other players were present at the game table;

dim light during the hand;

corresponding audio feedback: jingle of coins and game chips, specific music;

3Dreal visualization of the dealer, etc.

An interesting fact has been discovered: the players, who visit real casinos, are looking for social interaction with similar people, hungry for support when they lose and approval when they win.

Visitors to online casinos point to something else: they avoid Reality, they do not require public support for their actions and enthusiastic screams or patting on the back.

An original design of a game place will probably annoy the second category of users instead of attracting them.

Thus, the main task of the developer will be to determine the target audience, for which the design is made: players, often visiting real casinos, or everyday users, escaping Reality in the virtual world.

A case study in casino design

The case of the successful design can be 888 Casino, recognized as the best operator of 2015. The art style of the resource has nothing extra like dazzling advertising, bright colors, complicated switch.

Instead, it has the following:

bonus notification during the registration of a new player;

The game selection right in the lobby;

explanation of why the website services should be used;

list of winners with given earnings, stimulating the competitive spirit of the players;

The background color of the resource is black that does not divert attention from the content.

There are descriptions of games for newcomers that are absent on most websites. Generally, the 888 casino looks friendly and attractive.

Conclusion

The changing business and legal environment have much enabled the market to grow at an unprecedented pace. The existing casino operators are looking to further expand their base by forming an independent brand and developing quality content by leveraging the industrial trends. That is expected to shift the technological trends in the years to come.