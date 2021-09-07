Today, it is necessary to use sophisticated technologies in order to improve agricultural productivity. This applies to robots, temperature sensors and other advanced devices. Each of them will significantly contribute to precision and systems. In this way, every company will achieve greater profit, efficiency and security. Sophisticated technology is also more environmentally friendly.

These lasers include solid, gas and semiconductor lasers that can be used on a variety of crops. Their use achieves a lot of benefits such as a reduced number of fungi which are a big problem because they are easily transmitted by seed. Below we have listed many more advantages and answers to all your questions regarding the use of laser technology in agriculture.

Agricultural technology

With laser technology like laser grader, you can forget about traditional methods that were previously used in agriculture. They take a lot of time, but also resources. Since it is important to reduce the use of resources and increase efficiency, advanced technologies are the solution.

Instead of evenly applying water, fertilizers and pesticides to all parts of the country, opt for the minimum use of the required quantities. You can do this thanks to lasers that can target specific areas. That’s not all you can do. In addition, you can treat different plants in different ways.

Advantages of using laser technology

When we talk about increasing efficiency, minimal use of resources, we must mention all the advantages you have from this method. So, it is certainly higher crop productivity, smaller amount of water, fertilizers, but also pesticides. In this way, you will reduce the price of food, but also the impact on natural ecosystems. This is important for all those who want to work in more environmentally friendly ways.

In that case, you will reduce the outflow of chemicals into the water, but also raise the safety of workers to a higher level. Reliability is another great advantage, and it refers to robotic technologies that enable the monitoring and management of natural resources. For example, these are water and air quality.

We must not forget about better management of plant and animal production, as well as processing and distribution. Finally, all farmers are provided with instructions for the application of new technologies. The new technology does not mean changing the existing practice from the root, but minimal disturbances that give much better results with less work.

Is the use of laser technology in agriculture a sustainable method?

Yes, it definitely is. Many studies provide concrete evidence for this. Given that many climate changes have taken place that have happened before, there is great instability in this industry. Unfortunately, farmers cannot influence the final outcome when unpredictable climate change ensues, but they can do something else.

They can increase safety and efficiency when it comes to their working methods, and one of the ways is to apply laser technology. It is now much easier to deal with the current biggest world problems that relate not only to climate change but also to energy, water supply, poverty, food needs of the population, etc. Thanks to advanced technologies, you do not have to choose between the quantity and quality of agricultural seeds and food.

Biotechnology in agriculture

Crops are now becoming more resilient than ever by using biotechnology. It is very important to work on the development of microorganisms for agriculture in order to stop the pests. Crop development also improves livestock.

Many benefits are equally enjoyed by farmers and end consumers. Given that the number of inhabitants is constantly increasing, and climate change is becoming more frequent, it is necessary to constantly work on the safety of biotechnology.

The role of AI in agriculture

It was the use of AI that made it possible to predict climate and weather. With this, incredibly great progress has been made in the industry, because equipment and tools can collect data that we did not have access to before. This applies to all the information that encourages precision in agriculture and better decision-making.

For example, drones, remote sensors and other devices can constantly collect data on weather patterns at the site of the land, but also its environment. Based on this, farmers have all the necessary information regarding temperatures, precipitation, humidity and everything else. This increases productivity.

Supply chain management

Big data is used to improve farm yields and successfully manage supply. The data is processed in detail for the purpose of making adequate decisions. In this way, many problems are solved, but preventive measures are also taken in order to prevent them.

So the data works at a much higher level and we have more benefits from it. As a result, the market is experiencing tremendous success and agriculture is growing. However, it is also becoming much more complex.

This means that its success depends on several factors. Fortunately, data collection can solve some of the most complex tasks and manage it meaningfully. Sources of information can be social media, suppliers, the market, etc. Circulating important data also allows for more accurate yield predictions.

Land levelling

According to Mara Laser, with the laser levelers, it is possible to achieve great savings in time and irrigation costs. There are many projects that confirm the benefits of laser levelling. For example, it took people over 10 hours to irrigate their field. It must have cost them a lot.

On the other hand, using a laser can perform as many as 6 such irrigations. When you add to that the even distribution of water and fertilizer, we will agree that this is much higher productivity compared to the traditional method of irrigation.

Although farmers face great challenges, there is a way to get much more means of production and reduce working hours. Waste of resources reduces productivity, quality and standard. However, the introduction of new agricultural practices through technology overcomes all barriers.

Conclusion

To run your farm and agricultural operations even better, you need to break away from traditional methods. Technology has advanced a lot compared to previous decades, which means that it is necessary to use all its advantages. This way you will use minimal resources and achieve much higher profits.