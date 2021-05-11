There are homes all across the country that have natural grass at the front and the back of their homes. While this is a common choice, there are a range of costs associated with caring for a grass lawn, as well as a lot of maintenance and water that is required to keep it looking good. If you live in a part of the country that is particularly dry, then you will have some big costs when it comes to water and sprinklers, for example. As natural grass can end up being quite high-maintenance for a lot of people, more and more homeowners are looking out for something else to landscape their yard with, that not only looks good, is cheaper, but is better for the planet too.

Grass alternatives for your yard

If the main concern that you have around grass is the cost of it all, then the good news is that there are some alternatives to grass that require very little water, as well as no pesticides, fertilizers, or equipment to maintain them. This can all be quite appealing if you’re looking to save money but still have a great looking yard. It doesn’t have to be about the cost if you’re not a fan of grass. All of the mowing, feeding, watering, and weeding can be very time-consuming, and hiring a professional to take care of it for you is out of the question for many.

The bottom line is that you can save yourself time and money, as well as have a yard that is helpful to the environment, but that still looks good, even without any grass. Here are some of the ways that you can landscape your yard without any grass.

Consider a wildflower meadow

If you don’t want to have to think about any rising water bills or having to mow the lawn on a regular basis, then how about creating a wildflower meadow in your yard? You can easily get seeds of wildflowers to plant, and you could enjoy that in the space, rather than having a typical yard with grass. It is simple to do and easy to maintain, but of course, may not be the best option if you have little children or pets.

Grow a vegetable Garden

Having a vegetable garden in the yard can be a great way to divide up the space, as well as being a good addition to any yard. They add color and vibrancy when in bloom so they can be an attractive feature in your landscaping. There are a number of ways to do this, from creating raised planters to create a more uniform look, or you could have different planters dotted around the backyard space. It looks good and adds something unique to the yard, but also provides you with home-grown veggies, which is a bonus.

Plant a tree

You don’t need to have grass in order to have trees in your yard. Planting a tree is a great way to add some height to the garden, adding to your privacy levels, as well as providing some shade in the yard. According to www.aaatrees.net, trees can flower and add color to your yard too, as well as provide fruit, such as apple trees. There really are a number of benefits to planting a tree or two in your yard.

Put down gravel

If you are looking for an alternative to grass for your lawn, then gravel is something that is simple, as well as being an economical choice. It can be used to cover a whole range of surfaces, from old flower beds to old herb gardens. You can choose a variety of gravel too as it comes in all different shapes and sizes, so there will be something to suit every space. Gravel is low-maintenance, but may need to be topped up every now and again, especially if people walk on it a lot if you have a pet or a child that likes to dig through it.

Use wood chips

By using wood chips in the yard, you can cover a lot of space, but you are using a natural and low-maintenance material. It looks good, and is so simple to install and take care of. Wood chips are also very affordable, as they are available from a range of places. You could also make your own if you have a wood chipper, so they are a versatile choice. They can be a good alternative to grass for your yard, especially if you like to have some wildlife in your yard.

Install patio tiles

If you are looking to replace grass, or have a more hardscape feature, then patio tiles are a great choice. They are hard-wearing and sturdy, and can provide a good level of utility. Due to their nature, they are good surfaces for other furniture, so if you want to be able to entertain, cook, relax, and enjoy the outdoor space, then a patio is going to be a very hard-wearing option. If you have other areas outdoors too, such as a vegetable or herb garden, or perhaps an area of gravel or wood chips, then overall they can provide you with a low-maintenance yard that is as functional as it is attractive. With no risk of getting muddy in the winter, this kind of yard can be used all year round.

Rockery garden

A rockery or a rock garden is an area that is created by using rocks and boulders and strategically placing them to create a design. When you use a variety of rocks, stones, and gravels with a variety of sizes, colors, and textures, you’ll be able to create a rockery that is really beautiful, that landscapes the yard space well. It also needs very little maintenance.

You can still achieve an amazing-looking yard without grass; you just need to know the best ways to landscape it. By planting trees, adding in vegetable gardens, rockery gardens, patios, or other features, your yard will be functional as well as beautiful.