Video is a powerful tool for businesses, especially when you consider how many smartphone users there are in the world currently. A reported 3.5 billion people carry a mobile device with most using theirs to access the internet. They consume content at rapid speed and retain 95 percent of what they watch as opposed to what they read.

If you want people to find your website through organic search results as opposed to paid advertising, you’ll need to focus your energy on creating excellent content for visitors to watch. According to Incify “Offering a detailed description of the video with the right keywords increases the likelihood of the page coming up in web searches” and for that reason its important to optimize your landing page for high intent keywords.

What is the Point of a Landing Page?

Essentially, it’s a standalone webpage that introduces people to a company and brand through words, images, and text. When you add a video, it helps retain people’s attention longer, increases conversion rates by 85 percent, and demonstrates a product or service’s value in context to a customer’s life.

How to Add Video to Your Landing Page to Help It Convert Better

The content that you record for your landing page should be between 45-90 seconds long. Any longer than that, and you risk losing the viewer’s attention. Keep it short, simple, and straightforward.

By the time a visitor has viewed the content, they should consider buying the product or service that you’ve featured in the video. If they don’t make a purchase today, they’ll bookmark your page and revisit your website when they are ready to buy from you. That’s how you know you’ve created video content that converts well.

The following steps are listed below for you to follow. Each is relatively easy-to-implement with the final step being one you may need to spend more time on to make it work.

Step One: Invest in Tools and Technologies That Work Well for You

To record video, you’ll need a camera or phone that allows you to shoot footage. It can be a DSLR with recording capabilities or an iPhone or Android-enabled device. A tripod, microphone, and sound-proofed recording area are vital because the items make recording quicker and easier for you.

Another tool that you don’t want to miss out on is a free video editor. Although many options exist, FilmForth tends to be the most feature-loaded option. To get the most bang for the buck, go here to check it out. You can trim, split and combine videos, add transitions using audio and video, and more.

The equipment and tools above make video creation accessible. It won’t take a gigantic effort to record new content, either, once you finish with the initial set-up of your equipment and editing software. You’ll be ready to record without interruption because you’ll have what you need up and running when you’re ready to shoot film.

Step Two: Familiarize Yourself with Successful Landing Page Videos

It’s part of the process where you do your homework. By researching successful landing page videos, you can avoid many of the problems experienced by amateur content creators. I cannot tell you how many times I’ve worked on writing content for clients who used too much of it in a single video.

If you want to avoid losing the interest of the visitor who has come to your landing page prematurely, take my advice. Know what is considered good video content and what is not. Then, use it as inspiration to record your short videos to include on your website.

Step Three: Test, Rework, and Relaunch

Before you release your video out into the wild, you want to test it out to make sure that it works correctly. Does the video play on its own, or does a visitor need to press the play button to start it? Can you put it on pause, rewind, fast forward, and replay the video without difficulty?

If you can, watch the video in its entirety and try to identify your core message. If it isn’t apparent, rework the content for the sake of clarity. Then, test it again before relaunching it on the landing page.

You may need to do this step a few times before everything is perfect. Don’t worry, though. If you get it right, your page will convert better, leading to more sales and higher profitability for you.

Work Through the Steps for Better Landing Page Conversion Rates

Conversion rate is one of the most crucial aspects of digital marketing. Why? Imagine spending thousands on online advertisements to drive traffic to a landing page that fails to convert visitors into leads. However, that can be fixed by looking at the traffic intent, and improve your landing page by adding a video on the upper fold to give the right impression. and convince your visitors to explore more

Conclusion

Help your landing page convert better through the inclusion of video. Don’t be intermediated by it, with some basic editing tools, your phone, and some creativity you can create any type of video in a very short time.

Now that you know which steps you need to take to make it happen, you can start with the first one today. You’ll be that much closer to having a landing page that wins your business regularly.