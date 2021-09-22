You could say that humanity does everything it can to find easier solutions to all the problems we face. One great example of this is double chin eliminating treatments. You can find a variety of cosmetic procedures designed to get rid of that little extra pocket of fat hiding in the area under the chin.

One of the most popular cosmetic treatments that work wonders against the dreaded double chin is Kybella. With a set of injections, you can safely get rid of the excess fat hiding under the chin and smooth out your profile. No complicated procedures, long recovery times, or high-maintenance side effects.

So what exactly is Kybella and why is it so highly regarded in the world of cosmetic treatments? Thanks to the very helpful staff at MiracleFace MedSpa cosmetic dermatology we know the answer to this question and wish to share it with you.

Why Double Chins are so Problematic

Simple: because they are very hard to get rid of. Having excess body fat is completely natural and is something that pretty much everyone has to go through. The difference between the double chin and other areas of the body is that the fat in the double chin is significantly harder to get rid of.

This is mostly due to the fact that the neck and chin do not get anywhere near as much exercise regularly. Sure there are some very specific exercises you can do to train those areas, however, they are very few and far in between. Not everyone spends enough time at the gym to dedicate to this very specific area of the body.

Waiting for the double chin to disappear as you lose weight is also somewhat problematic. While the double chin can go away on its own given that you live a healthy enough lifestyle, it may take a while for it to do this. There are areas on your body where the fat disappears the latest and the double chin is among them.

This is why chiseling the double chin is so difficult through natural means. It just does not want to budge. So, when the natural methods don’t work you take a different way out of this problem.

What Kybella Actually Does

So this begs the question of what Kybella can do to solve this problem. The answer is actually quite simple: Kybella removes excess double chin fat using a synthetic version of deoxycholic acid. With a few injections of this fat dissolving solution, the fat cells will slowly deteriorate until the double chin disappears.

The compound is derived from deoxycholic acid, a bile chemical that is naturally produced by your body. Deoxycholic acid is tasked with burning through the fat that you consume. It specializes in burning through fat cells and this makes it a great option for burning through fat in other areas of the body as well. You can find out more information about Kybella and the results that can be achieved for double chin treatment by clicking here.

Since the compound is based on chemicals that your body produces, this lowers the chances of severe side effects, though burning is something most patients have reported to have felt. But this is to be expected considering how the Kybella compound works. If you can bear through this burning then you should have no problems with any of the other side effects which are a lot more minor in nature and rarely cause any serious discomfort.

With a little burning and a few aches, your Kybella recovery will be finished and you can go back to your normal daily routine without having to worry about any supplementary maintenance.

What to Expect from the Treatment

The artificial version of the deoxycholic acid is injected into the double chin throughout several sessions of Kybella injections with two weeks of time in between each procedure. This is done to ensure that your body is not overburdened with the compound and has plenty of time to recover. While this does mean that it will take up to two months for the treatment, it does ensure that the treatment is as safe as possible, lowering the chance of severe side effects.

But once the side effects subside, which should take around 10 days, you can return to your normal way of life but with the bonus of witnessing you, double chin slowly shrinks away into a smooth neck and profile. Most patients report seeing major changes within the first month of treatment, which is typically halfway into the entire process.

The fat under the chin will shrink away slowly until you begin to see your neck smoothen itself alongside the profile and jawline. Again, the results are not going to be immediate, but they will be visible. This is not unlike fat freezing double chin treatments out there, where the results are gradual but are still very much visible.

Clinics and Prices

The next question is where to get treated and what to expect from the prices. This is a very open-ended question since it depends on far too many factors to give one concise answer to. There are many clinics across the country that perform the treatment and have been for many years now.

Since its approval by the Food and Drug Administration, Kybella has been getting lots of attention from practitioners and patients alike making it one of the most in-demand treatments out there. Naturally, with this rising demand for the Kybella, there are plenty of opportunities up for grabs. You simply have to do a tiny bit of searching to find the ideal practitioner and treatment plan.

Taking into account the many online resources you have available, it should not be a very difficult task. Ask around, talk to your friends and colleagues, or look up some of the local clinics online. Modern cosmetic centers put a lot of emphasis on their online presence as a way to have a strong footing in a busy market. Even a quick Google search should yield plentiful results.