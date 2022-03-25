Sport is constantly evolving with new technological upgrades available. Sports

such as football and tennis have already taken new steps into what the future

will look like, while horse racing is another that is set to reach new heights with

fresh tech introduced. It is an industry that has been around for generations, but

tech is helping the sport reach new heights, especially when it comes to bringing

in new eyes to the sport.

The average age of the Racegoer has dropped in recent years, with more people

aged between 18-24 attending racing than ever before. That success within the

demographic is set to continue for years to come with the growing number of

tech upgrades coming within the sport, especially when it comes to the big US

meeting of the season and the Kentucky Derby.

Churchill Downs Looking Towards Future

According to a recent press release, Churchill Downs appears to be at the

forefront of the changing within the industry, as it was announced a couple of

years ago that the headquarters of their sportsbook was moving to Louisville

from its previous home in the Silicon Valley.

The transition was a watershed moment for the area, as well as the industry, as it

helped create 70 high-tech jobs within the industry.

It was especially significant for the industry as a whole, as they are the official

racebook of the Kentucky Derby, and one of the most popular sportsbooks in the

US when it comes to horse racing.

Learn more about the role of CD’s sportsbook in the big event by visiting here

TwinSpires.com/kentuckyderby.

The move wasn’t cheap, which was a significant indicator that CDI is looking

ahead to the future or the sport. The big move is expected to have a significant

impact on innovation, especially when it comes to the horse racing industry.

Mobile Gambling Changes

The move only echoes the changes that the industry is making, especially when it

comes to betting on the sport. Horse racing is one of the most profitable

industries in world sport, with the American market being valued at around

$3.52 billion. It is no surprise that bookmakers and sportsbooks are looking to

tap into this market, with sites looking to attract customers from the traditional

on-course bookies that make their living taking wagers.

The mobile gambling sector is one that is constantly evolving with every passing

year, as sites look for new ways to attract customers to bet with them. It has

done an excellent job of that in recent years, with record numbers betting online

when it comes to the biggest meetings of the year, including the Breeders’ Cup

and Kentucky Derby meets. It isn’t just in the United States where the success of

mobile betting can be seen either, with customers in the United Kingdom betting

online at a growing rate. The industry in the UK is worth a staggering $4.1 billion,

and provides jobs to tens of thousands of people outside of the betting industry.

Significant Online Betting Options

In order to engage online betting players, bookmakers online must be able to

offer something different that can’t be gained on-track. The evolution of

technologies has enabled that to be the case, with a wide range of features

available nowadays that will keep racing fans happy for every race meeting. One

of the key technological advantages for sportsbooks is their ability to offer

punters the option to bet on races from around the world. This has often been

the case in-store, but time delays and lack of internet meant that few

bookmakers offered this privilege.

However, nowadays, all online sportsbooks will enable bets to be made at

international meetings on their platform. That means customers in the United

States can bet on race meetings from the United Kingdom, France and Australia

as well as racing in their own country. Furthermore, gamblers also have the

opportunity to live stream the racing on their mobile device in HD quality with

commentary, just as they would watch an NFL match should it be on the

television.

As well as this, technology has also helped ensure that bettors are able to get the

best possible odds on their selections, as the algorithms are quicker than ever

before. This has also aided the cash out feature, which enables bettors to take

returns from their wagers before a race has ended. Welcome offers are another

factor that has enable customers to get more for their money, and is something

that on-course bookies just can’t offer.

Technological Differences Within Racing

Aside from betting on the sport, horse racing has also seen a number of different

technological advancements made that ensure that the sport has been able to

move with the times. The most important of those revolve around the safety of

both horses and jockeys. Horses are the stars of the sport, which means their

safety must be paramount in whichever direction the sport wants to go in. That

has been evident by the number of technological advancements made, with

horses now getting better care than ever before.

One way in which technology has helped horses post-race is the use of thermal

imaging cameras, which ensure that vets are quickly able to look over the horse

after a race and ensure that everything is fine and there are no serious issues.

Further medical advancements such as x-rays and MRI scans have also been able

to pick up on any niggling injuries, and have enabled horses to get treated for any

injuries that they may be carrying.

Stats from the British Horse Racing Authority show that these technological

changes have played their part in the sport having 30% less fatalities in recent

seasons. Another advancement made on race day is the photo finish. Back in the

day, these were still hard to see when races have had a close finish, which led to

a number of dead heats throughout the 30s and 40s.

However, in this era, modern cameras can now be used to get the best image on

the finishing line, which means a decision on the winner can be made within

minutes of the race ending.