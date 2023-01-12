Starting the new year is exciting, but it can also be daunting. You’re often faced with the task of making resolutions, even if you know how difficult they’ll be to keep. I’ve certainly had my fair share of resolutions that I’ve dropped after just a week!

One way to accomplish your goals and resolutions in the new year is to come up with only a few, and to keep them realistic. With that in mind, here are my resolutions for 2023!

Seeing My Children and Grandchildren More Often

One thing my wife and I regret is not seeing our children and their children as often as we should. So, in 2023, one of my biggest resolutions is to visit them more frequently!

My extended family lives farther away than I would like. However, my wife and I have decided to put distance aside and make the trek. The last time we saw my kids and grandkids was on Thanksgiving, but before that, the last time was sometime in March or April. That is too long between visits, so we’re determined to make up for lost time this coming year!

Learning Guitar and Playing Songs

I’ve always wanted to play guitar so that I can jam out to my favorite songs. That said, I have never been musically inclined. For all intents and purposes, I’m tone-deaf!

This year, I want to find a music teacher who will help me learn to play the guitar. Hopefully, they’ll teach me music theory and the chord progressions to some of my favorite songs.

My favorite genre is good old rock ‘n roll. Thankfully, there is usually a guitar track in every rock song, so I should have plenty of motivation and songs to learn. I’m hoping this resolution will be slightly less intimidating than others I’ve made in the past, not to mention more fun!

I have never played an instrument before, but I have learned another language—Italian—so if the process is anything like that, this should be a breeze. Tomorrow, I’m going shopping for a great guitar and amplifier! I can’t wait.

Improving My Appearance and Self-Confidence

Lately, looking in the mirror has made me feel down. Wrinkles aren’t new to me, but I feel like I’ve been seeing more and more as the days go by, along with pockets of sagging skin. Although I feel young at heart, I certainly don’t look at it!

After weighing my options, I decided to consult a nearby plastic surgeon. He recommended a deep plane facelift, which aims to improve overall looks and boost confidence. It sounded like a win-win to me, and after seeing the doctor’s many before and after photographs, I was sold!

In 2023, I’ll be like a butterfly finally emerging from its cocoon—or something like that! I’m excited to see the results, and I also can’t wait to look in the mirror and see myself as I was 10 years ago. It’ll be a huge surprise to my kids and grandkids, too. They’ll be so impressed!

Finally Taking My Dream Vacation and Destressing

I have always wanted to take a trip to Hawaii, but it is just so far away, and plane tickets are usually too expensive for me to even consider going.

However, about a month ago, I won a free trip there, and decided to make the voyage of a lifetime. Hawaii, here I come!

Of all the things I’m looking forward to, I’m most excited to lie on the beach with a margarita in hand. It should be a great time to unwind and relax! Who wouldn’t be able to kick back in Hawaii, which has all kinds of delicious drinks and beautiful sunsets?

I’m also looking forward to the tours: hiking near a volcano and going on a luau. It’ll be a great bonding experience for my wife and me—I can’t remember the last time we took a vacation. It has been so many years!

Conclusion

Sticking with your resolutions is never easy, but it can be managed. By setting realistic and achievable goals, breaking them down into smaller chunks of tasks, and relying on support networks to help us stay on track, we can make sure that our 2023 resolutions actually become a reality. At the end of the day though, it’s all about mindset – if you believe in yourself and work hard to achieve your goals, then nothing will stop you from achieving success. Good luck!