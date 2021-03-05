Technology development makes our lives easier in many different ways. Many things that we could not even imagine are now accessible to us. However, with the usage of the devices and the Internet, some potential risks appear as well. Many of our personal information is now on our devices, such as our financials, passwords, accounts, and data we use for business purposes. For that reason, it is necessary to secure and protect them from potential outside intruders. This goal is important for both individuals and businesses.

Fortunately, protecting your data is not a difficult and complex task. In this article, we prepared some of the basic rules you can consider and ensure the safeness of your data on the devices.

Backup your information on time

One of the basic things of protecting your data, which can be easily forgotten, is to use the backup option. Logically, you should consider backing up your data often and on time. Only in that way, you can ensure that you will not lose them. In general, backing up works on the principle of duplicating a copy of your data. In case your personal information is compromised, lost, or stolen on your device, you will ensure protecting it.

If you are wondering how often you should back up your data – the answer will depend on your personal circumstances. Maybe you need to do it after each hour of work, every day or weekly. You can use the backup that is included in your Windows under the name ntbackup.exe. Despite that, you can consider using Wizard Mode or you can set up automatic backup performance. As you see, there are many options for backing up your data.

Consider encrypting your data

Many people feel confused when they hear this term, however, data encryption is not so difficult to understand. With the development of technology, many tools are now making things easier for us. These tools allow everyone to encrypt their personal data such as emails and files. Only very smart mathematicians indeed knew how to handle and operate with encryption before they appeared.

However, lots of things have changed. If you are an Apple user, a tool called OpenPGP standard can help you to sing, verify, encrypt and decrypt emails. For the latest version of Apple’s OS X operating system, people can use serviced tools like FileVault. People who use Microsoft Windows have a similar tool, as well.

Do not forget about Anti-malware protection

One of the many problems that all people who use computer devices have is malware appearing. People do not know why this appears in some places. Let’s explain what malware represents. Malware is a shorter term for malicious software. In general, this software is created to infiltrate and damage a device. In some cases, people don’t even realize their device caught the malware.

There are many things that malware includes such as well-known viruses, worms, spyware, trojan horses, scareware, etc. All of this can jeopardize your device and put the manipulation of your data at risk. For that reason, it is necessary to protect your device with anti-malware programs. Malware can infect your email, photos, videos, files, shareware, and downloads. Find some anti-virus programs and avoid this scenario. Also, you should not click on suspicious and unknown websites, links, and ads.

One more way to secure your data is with the help of DVDs

The very simple way to protect your data is to transfer all the files and personal data you want to save on some physical media such as DVDs. When your media files are stored on your device, you are risking the potential scenario where they can be manipulated and hacked through some unfamiliar access. However, you can avoid this situation and transfer media files to a safe place such as physical DVDs media. After you transmit your media on some blank DVD or DVD burning software, you can be free to delete them from your device or some software storage you use. In case you need these files back on your computer, you can easily return them with the help of a tool called Freemake software. If you are interested in finding out how to install it, you can see it here .

You can protect your data in transition with IP security

If you are using some computer device, you need to be aware of the fact that there are hackers that regularly operate online. We are talking about network monitoring or protocol analysis software. When your data is transferring, it can be compromised. For that reason, you need to use some protection methods and keep your data safe. Luckily, when your data is transferring, you can use Internet Protocol Security.

The only requirement for successful protection is that both the sending and receiving devices use it. All Microsoft Windows have operating systems that can support this Internet Protocol Security. However, you need to accept an IPsec policy. After that, you will choose the authentication method and IP filters. For finding IPsec settings you need to go into the properties of the TCP/IP protocol that you will find on the Options tab.

One more interesting thing you should know is that this IPsec uses Encapsulating Security Payload (ESP) protocol. In that way, IPsec ensures data encryption for confidentiality.

You can secure and protect even your wireless network

The thing that can be useful both for individuals and their personal needs and business for their companies is securing a wireless network with a password. In that way, you can protect yourself from any unauthorized sources to hack your wireless network. The good news is that you are not sharing any of your personal data with others. Even if they want to use free Wi-Fi access, you can prevent them from accessing your data. For that reason, if you have your own Wi-Fi network, whether it is for your personal or business needs, you need to ensure it is protected, hidden, and encrypted. The process of hiding your Wi-Fi network is very easy. The only thing you need to do is to set up a wireless access point or router in a way it does not transmit the network name. This tool is called Service Set Identifier (SSID).