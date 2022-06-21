We all want to look stylish and beautiful, following the latest fashion trends. Every year, there are completely new trends or an upgrade to the older ones, so we can choose how to express our sense of fashion and style. But, we can say that it’s really challenging to stick to your style during the hot summer months, or in winter, when it’s too hot. Sometimes, not every trend is suitable for us, including the body type, or the overall appearance. We must mention that the trends are dictated by the huge fashion brands, and they are mostly for the people with ideal body proportions.

But, it doesn’t mean ordinary people can’t enjoy being fashionable. Many people actually have a personal style that does not rely on trends. They are real heroes for us because they always manage to be fashionable, even when they do not follow the current trends. Therefore, in today’s article, we will talk more about style, fashion, and all possible ways in which you can be fashionable and trendy, regardless of your age, body type, personal taste in clothing, and preferences regarding fashion accessories.

So, let’s see how to do this:

1. Subscribe to fashion magazines

There are hundreds or even thousands of fashion magazines you can subscribe to. That means, you can always get a notification when something new arrivals in the stores, or when your favorite brand launches a new collection. It’s a great option, and it’s available on your phone easily. You can choose to follow the general fashion and style category, or you can subscribe to your favorite magazines. It’s up to you to decide how to do this. At least, you will always know what’s new and do you really like it, or if you are willing to pass on it.

2. Follow the fashion weeks

Fashion weeks are held in European fashion centers – Milan, Paris, and London. Of course, there is also a fashion week in New York, which is as popular as the European events. These fashion ceremonies take place twice a year, once for the promotion of the autumn/winter collection and once for the spring/summer. Apart from the stage, fashion is followed on the streets of these cities, but the media also closely follow what celebrities in the audience do.

This is a great way to get a show that will be worn in the upcoming seasons and thus choose what you like. Sometimes, the clothes that are promoted are not part of the everyday clothing collections at all, because statement pieces are mostly for the catwalk. But it can be an interesting inspiration for you on how to dress and find new challenges in style and trends.

3. Make sure all your clothes fit perfectly

What if we reveal to you that the secret of good style is not fashion trends? In fact, the basic condition for being fashionable is that the clothes you wear are correct and fit your body type. People are not equal and we cannot expect everyone to be a model. That’s why you need to find those pieces of clothing that fit you well. But you can always take them to a tailor, so he can fix them for you in a way that will fit you perfectly. There are too many options, and it is good to know that this way you actually contribute to looking modern and stylish, more than if you wear modern clothes that are not right for you.

4. Choose your favorite fashion accessories smartly

Fashion accessories are a great addition to any style. In fact, even if you are a fan of the classic way of dressing, well-chosen fashion accessories can enhance your every choice. For example, pay attention to the jewelry you wear, hair accessories, handbag, scarf or shawl, but also shoes. You can experiment with them endlessly and make sure you always look fashionable.

5. Follow the work of favorite designers and fashion icons

We are sure you have a favorite designer. It could be Donatella Versace, Vera Wong, or Tom Ford, but also fashion icons like Anna Wintour, Naomi Campbell, and many others. Use social networks to follow their profiles on Instagram or Facebook. You can find wonderful ideas and news for their latest work, as well as for their favorite fashion collections. Follow their brands, so you can see for yourself how the best among them follow the trends.

6. Create your own trends

Sometimes uniqueness is better than any current fashion trend. Do something that is recognizable only to you. It could be a specific pattern or print on a garment or even a piece that you are loyal to. For example, your signature can be jeans and a shirt, and experiment with different cuts, colors, and ways of wearing.

Of course, fashion accessories will additionally help you in building your style. Another good example is the one-color dresses with different lengths and for different seasons. Make them part of your style and complement them with fashion accessories according to your desire. It is enough to work hard around yourself and of course, to like what you see in the mirror. Many girls and women have succeeded in this, just because they have found their personal fashion signature. So why not follow their example and create your own personal trend?

Conclusion

Trends are all around us. You can collect ideas from fashion magazines, and new collections of favorite designers or follow what is happening around you. Many times you can see a good example from co-workers, friends, and even people you meet on the street every day or meet on public transport. It is up to you to choose what suits your style and personal preferences, but the most important thing is to feel comfortable in what you are wearing. In fact, it is crucial to be fashionable and trendy every day of your life.

These are the basic tips you have to know, so you can keep up with the current fashion trends properly.