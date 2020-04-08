When we talk about security, that doesn’t always mean fastening the seat belt while driving or not sharing an OTP number. Security is the essential thing that many people ignore, be it, physical security or mental security. We need security to keep us away from the damage or loss.

And here we will talk about home security. Many people take this thing lightly, very lightly. No matter what you do, and what your profession is, being secure is the only option to have a healthy and wealthy life. Some of us believe home security is needed for the people who are famous or have much wealth. No, my friend, security is for everyone!

Here we will talk about home security, what it is, why it is important, and how you can secure your home.

What is Home Security?

Home security is a practice that needs to be done in the right manner. From hardware security installation to keeping a check on everything, all comes under home security. Hardware security includes locks, alarm systems, motion detectors, security camera systems, etc. And by ‘keeping a check on everything’ we were talking about personal practices of closing the doors, shutting the windows, activation of alarms, not hiding keys outdoors, etc.

Let us see why it is important to have home security?

From making your place burglar-free to calling for help when needed, security does all the work. And that is why it is important. Here we are mentioning a few more reasons that may convince you to get the home security installed.

To protect your loved ones

This one is but obvious. According to the US Department of Justice, there is one burglary every 13 seconds, and around 11.5 people out of 10,000 fall victim of home invasion every year. And among all the robberies, 7.5% turns into the violent one, where the family member gets injured. So to protect yourself and the family members, smart locks, security alarms and cameras are a must.

Stay protected from a fire outbreak

While many think that having security cameras does all the work, they don’t realize the fire outbreak cases. There are around 27% of cases of home fire recorded every year. And the cause can be anything from the oven blast to the electric disturbance. Having a smoke detector or heat detector can lower the chances of a fire outbreak at home.

Helpful for a medical emergency

When you are living with a family consisting of older adults or small children, medical emergence is something that you can’t predict. If you are at the job and parents are home, there are chances that they might need medicare anytime due to any reason. If you have an emergency security system installed, just a click and an ambulance will be there to take care of! Clicking a button is easier than calling someone for help in a dire situation.

Manage electricity consumption

Be honest with yourself and tell how many times it has happened that you left the light turned on in the living room before leaving? Many times, right? That’s normal, and it happens with everyone. But you can’t take it lightly because the result of excess electricity consumption reflects in the bill. Won’t it be easier if you could operate the lights and fan remotely? This is when home security comes in.

These are the basic importance of home security systems. The benefits of this are countless. It can save you from unexpected plots as well as capturing the sweet and spontaneous moments.

Now, How to Secure Your Home?

After reading the information mentioned in the above section, you would have thought about the security cameras, smart locks, smoke and heat detector, and energy monitoring system. But let us tell you these are just a few of them. Here is the list of home security appliances that you must install to guard everyone like an Iron Man.

Smart Lock

Smart locks help you in keeping the door area safe. And also lessen the chances of misplacing the keys. After installing the smart lock, the people that can enter your house will only be the ones you allow. And if someone tries to barge in, you will get the notification and the alarm will do its work. This is the most basic thing to have for securing the place. You will get a few excellent options of burglar-free and hack-proof smart locks on websites such as Lockibly to secure your place.

Security Cameras

Who doesn’t know about the importance of security cameras? Even if something happens, you should have a back-up plan ready to take action. And security cameras record everything for you. You can take a look at home even from the office with advanced technology security cameras. When getting it, make sure it has a wide-field view, has long-lasting backup power, infrared night vision, and video resolution should be excellent. Arlo Pro 3 is one of a kind in this section.

Beam Motion Sensors

Beam sensors are reliable detectors, which use invisible infrared lights to protect your property. It is an ideal perimeter protector. When an intruder, dog, or even a falling branch breaks the beam, the alarm signal is generated. The space between the transmitter and receiver can range between 100 meters to 300 meters. The beam motion sensors are suitable for outdoor installation. Ring motion-activated camera is employed with led lights, a two-way speaker, and is compatible with Alexa for voice control.

PIR Sensor

As the Beam motion sensor is for outdoor movement detectors, the PIR sensor is more suitable for indoor monitoring (more like a closed environment). It is ideal for indoors as it easily interferes with the change in the environment and can result in a false alarm. Kangaroo motion sensor is praised for it due to its pet-friendly design and simplicity.

LPG Gas Sensor

LPG gas sensor detects the hazardous smell of the gas and sends the alarm to the area. It is used in a gas station, cars, storage tanks, and homes. Having this one installed will save the untoward situation.

Glass Break Sensor

Glass break sensors detect the shattering and vibration of the glass and send the alarm. Install them near the glass window to make the house burglar free. Vivint Glass Break Detector is a two-stage glass break detector that detects the vibration while someone is breaking the glass and shattering the glass and sends an alert on the mobile.

Medical Alert System

The life-saving devices that connect a user with help through pressing a button are a medical alert system. It will help you stay worry-free and will help older people to get help by pressing a button. Medical Guardian has saved many lives across the US that offer the in-home traditional medical alert system & cellular option, two mobile with GPS service, a smartwatch, and fall detection. It is best for the senior to stay fit and fine without being restricted to home only.

Smart Home Should Have Smart Home Security:

These were all about home security, what it is, why it is needed, and what are the basic home security appliances that you should consider. Apart from that, you can also opt for smart lights and fans for saving the electricity consumption of the home as they can be operated remotely. Consider taking the help of best home security companies for the best and secure result. We don’t think you are still thinking about having it or not. It is a must to protect your loved ones.