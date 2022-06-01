Many people make the mistake of believing that tobacco smoking is a habit people developed back with the appearance of cigarettes. It certainly isn’t the case. We are talking about a habit that is more than three centuries old. Cigarettes just gave it a form and made it accessible to much more consumers out there.

Cigarettes were a cultural phenomenon of some sort. Just think about all those neo-noir movies where the protagonist smokes a cigarette and contemplates his next moves. However, with the rising awareness of how damaging tobacco smoking can be, this popularity has dropped significantly.

Not only that many people stopped smoking cigarettes, but many have also found alternatives. For instance, we are talking about vaporizers. If you want to check some of these out, click here. However, many are unsure about whether vaping is a safer alternative to smoking.

That’s what we want to discuss now. Without further ado, let’s begin.

What is Vaping?

Before we sink deeper into the topic, we want to discuss vaping itself. Basically, it is a term that describes the use of e-cigarettes. It has become quite a significant alternative to cigarette smoking, especially in the last couple of years. At first, the idea was to be a way to quit cigarette smoking.

However, the manufacturers have adjusted their products and made them standalone alternatives. Even people who haven’t used cigarettes before have become interested in vaping. We are talking about consuming nicotine in the same capacity as before, but without combustion being involved in the process.

When you eliminate combustion, users cannot expect tar and numerous other chemical ingredients that have been proved as damaging to the lungs. We’ve mentioned that the popularity of vaping has skyrocketed recently, especially among younger generations, mostly teens.

A significant percentage of them haven’t tried traditional cigarettes before they started consuming these. The reason can be found in numerous flavors that are added to these products, to make the whole experience, not only safer but much more pleasant for the consumer. Those who don’t enjoy the usual odor associated with smoking can avoid it completely.

According to numerous reports, we can see that these flavors represent a significant reason why younger generations are interested in consuming these. When it comes to the products themselves, you can choose between a wide array of different ones. Some of them don’t even have nicotine as an ingredient.

How Safe it is?

When it comes to how safer vaping is than smoking, it needs to be said that this is not an easy question to answer. As we’ve stated, the combustion part is left out of vaping. So, consumers can avoid a high number of dangerous chemicals that can be the trigger for numerous conditions.

We are mainly talking about conditions of the heart and lungs. For those who don’t know, combustion results in the release of seven thousand chemicals, and a high percentage of them are toxic. So nobody should have any doubt that vaping releases much less of these chemicals than cigarettes.

Some scientists claim that vaping is 95% safer than cigarettes. They say that the reason for this claim is the elimination of tar. Instead of burning tobacco, vaping heats the liquid, turning it into an aerosol. That is why you can be sure that a vast majority of harmful chemicals will evaporate without reaching the lungs. That’s the primary reason why these are not as damaging.

The initial claim that vaping can help those people who want to stop smoking cigarettes was never proven. Even though these have been present on the market for some time, we don’t have enough researches that prove this is the case. At the same time, it has been proven that this is a safe alternative.

But that doesn’t mean that vaping doesn’t cause any health problems. Still, comparing them with those associated with cigarettes indicates that they do not represent as big of a danger. However, we believe that anyone should be aware of any potential risks before any activity, including vaping.

Risks Associated with Vaping

As is the case with any sort of product out there, you need to be sure that you are using quality ones. For instance, recent research found a high level of nicotine in certain e-cigarette products, which were equivalent to the whole pack of cigarettes. So, you should be careful about those you choose.

Why does a high level of nicotine matter? Well, it can cause an addiction. While anyone can get addicted to these, studies have shown that teens are much more prone to it than adults. Also, you should be aware that there are some carcinogenic chemicals inside these products.

Sure, the level of these is not nearly the one present in cigarettes. Among all the risks you will find some that are similar to those we’ve already described. For example, vaping can cause some lung and heart damage. As we said, these risks are significantly lower than with cigarettes.

Yet again, all these risks should be taken with a grain of salt because it is a relatively new concept, scientists would need a couple of decades before they can find the answer to all the questions regarding these risks. But that doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t be careful. In fact, be sure to check whether you have health problems that can be expanded by using these.

Oral Health

We all know how damaging traditional smoking can be for oral health. You will be glad to know that this is not the case with vaporizers. You don’t need to worry about yellow teeth and damaged gums at all. Therefore, those who have avoided smoking, for this reason, can relax since there’s a safer alternative.

The Bottom Line

Vaping is a much safer alternative to smoking than any other. In this article of ours, you can find all the relevant information regarding vaporizers and whether should you use them or not. We are certain that this guide of ours will prove helpful in making this sort of decision in the future.