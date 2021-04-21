Nowadays, online couponing is the best method you can use to save money. Besides, it will also provide you with a sense of accomplishment and a chance to purchase something that was always outside your price range. The great thing is that there are vouchers for all sorts of products. The only thing you have to do is find them.

Nevertheless, there is a challenge you must overcome. How can you be sure that you have chosen a legit coupon site? Unfortunately, there are many fraudulent websites, and here are some things that should be a red flag as soon as you notice them.

Start with the domain name

The first thing you will stumble upon, and the easiest one to check, is the website’s domain name. Fake domain names are pretty easy to notice. Why? Well, because usually, they don’t only include some ridiculous words, but in some cases, they don’t display the company’s name. If for any reason, the domain seems suspicious, you should first investigate the website thoroughly. In addition, keep in mind that these couponing pages don’t usually include .in or .org.

Is there a padlock?

While on the subject of the web address, the next thing you should check is the padlock sign. What does it mean? Let us put it this way. You probably know that HTTPS secures the communication between you and the server. But what about the personal data you have to share? That’s right. These are not covered by HTTPS. It is when SSL encryption comes in. Every website that requires you to enter any data must use this system. How to check it? Well, by clicking on the padlock. Once you do this, you will learn whether this certificate is valid, and if you click on it, you can learn additional information.

Contact page

This is an essential page that almost every website online has. It is crucial when it comes to pages that offer services, products, or in this case, coupons. The access to this section is usually located at the bottom of the website, just like on diebestengutscheine.de. The very first thing you have to confirm is that this brand has an actual physical address. Next, there should also be a phone number and an email address. If you still aren’t sure that the website is legit, you can try to contact them. Calling them may not be an option if they are located in another country, but you can always email them. If the message bounces back, meaning that it doesn’t get delivered, that email address doesn’t exist.

Do they offer free coupons?

An ad that you can get free coupons is another red flag. No one will provide you free vouchers. There is no point in doing that since these brands earn their profit from customers paying for coupons. They cannot make money if they give them for free. It is as simple as that.

Yes, sometimes they can offer discounts and decrease the price, but they will never provide them free of charge. It doesn’t make any sense. So, if you find a page that does exactly this, it is almost certainly a scam, and you should move on.

Look for Terms & Conditions

Once again, every online community that offers some kind of goods will have Terms & Conditions. In a nutshell, here you will find all the information about how their business works, how you can make a purchase, see the return policy, etc.

Keep in mind that all of this information should be clearly stated. Their main goal is that you fully understand every point to avoid any issues in the future. What’s more, there should also be a privacy policy. Customers have to know how their personal data is going to be used.

Poor design

Online stores and companies use the website design to attract visitors. They understand how significant it is to grab one’s attention as soon as they visit the page. It is why they invest a lot of money into it. You may not necessarily enjoy the design, but it has to be fully functional and user-friendly. What do we mean by this? The images they use should be of top-quality, there should be numerous sections, and you should be able to navigate the page without any trouble. If this isn’t the case, it means that they didn’t invest a lot of work into it and that they don’t care about it. So, why should you trust them with your personal info?

Inspect the coupons

As already stated, no one will give you coupons free of charge, so if you notice these, leave that website immediately and look for another one. However, this is not all. Before you buy a coupon, make sure that it is legit. If the deal seems too good to be true, it probably is. Furthermore, look for the expiration date. Usually, all vouchers are only valid for a specific time. If you cannot find this information, it is probably fake. In addition, keep in mind that these can usually be used for a few weeks or a month. If the said coupon can be used in the next six months or a year, it is almost certainly fake. Only gift cards are valid for an extended period of time. Vouchers are not.

Go over payment methods

Legit websites will offer numerous payment methods, such as PayPal, credit or debit card, and so on. If they only accept bank transfers, it is a scam. Why? Well, when you use some of the mentioned methods, you can always submit a request to get your money back. If you go with a bank transfer, the chances of it happening are quite slim.

Read the reviews

Finally, you should always investigate the comments posted by other customers. Nowadays, every website has this section, so make sure to read them all. Additionally, if there aren’t many reviews, you can always google this website and find information on a third-party page. Also, make sure to go over numerous sources, just to be on the safe side.