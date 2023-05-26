Are you on the hunt for the perfect Boston suburb to call home? Look no further than the remarkable city of Marlborough, Massachusetts. Nestled in Middlesex County, Marlborough offers an enchanting blend of history, community spirit, family-friendly amenities, and top-notch schools. Let’s explore the reasons why Marlborough is a good place to live for families seeking a small-town ambiance while still enjoying the excitement and opportunities of nearby Boston.

Location and Commuting: A Gateway to Boston and Beyond

Marlborough’s strategic location within Middlesex County makes it an ideal suburb of Boston, within easy commuting distance. A mere 31.2-mile journey or 51-minute drive connects Marlborough to the heart of Boston, thanks to its convenient access to major highways, including I-495, I-290, U.S. Route 20, and Route 85. Whether you’re heading to work or exploring the city, Marlborough’s proximity to Boston opens up a world of possibilities.

Population & Demographics: A Vibrant Community

The city’s population has been on a steady rise, reaching 41,793 in 2020, compared to 38,499 recorded during the 2010 census. The city boasts a diverse demographic makeup, where residents of various backgrounds harmoniously coexist. With famous residents such as Bobby Butler, a National Hockey League Player, Walter Brennan, a renowned singer and actor, and John Buckley, a skilled baseball pitcher.

Marlborough’s affluence is evident in its median household income, which stood at $83,469 in 2020, surpassing the national median income of $67,521 for the same year. The city’s low crime rate, 6.7% lower than the state average and 45.8% lower than the national average, solidifies the city’s reputation as a safe haven for residents.

Cost of Living: A Balance of Comfort and Affordability

While the cost of living in Marlborough is above the national average, it remains below the state average, providing residents with a comfortable and affordable lifestyle. To support a family of four comfortably, an annual income of approximately $102,992 is recommended, considering expenses such as food, housing, transportation, childcare, and healthcare. The median home price of $507,500 and an average monthly rent cost of $2374 open doors to a range of housing options that cater to different preferences.

Neighborhoods: A Haven for Diverse Lifestyles

Marlborough offers an array of neighborhoods, each with its own unique charm and appeal. Robin Hill, the most popular neighborhood, captivates residents with its enchanting atmosphere. East and North also garner praise as desirable places to call home, offering a perfect balance of convenience and tranquility.

Other notable neighborhoods include Southeast, West, City Center, and Marlborough Junction, each catering to specific preferences and lifestyle choices.

Weather & Climate: Seasons of Beauty and Adventure

Experience the true essence of the northeastern United States through Marlborough’s captivating weather and climate. With an average annual snowfall of approximately 44 inches, significantly higher than the national average, residents can revel in the joys of winter wonderland. Rainfall in the city slightly exceeds the national average, ensuring lush greenery and refreshing showers during the warmer months. From warm summers to snowy winters, Marlborough’s temperature ranges from 19 degrees to 82 degrees Fahrenheit, promising a thrilling seasonal experience for all.

Things to Do in Marlborough, MA: Embrace Adventure and Culture

The city provides a plethora of activities and attractions to keep residents engaged and entertained.

Ghiloni Park is a haven for families, featuring a delightful playground, a splash pad for those warm summer days, soccer fields, and enchanting nature trails. Immerse yourself in the city’s rich history by visiting the Historical Society, which unravels the captivating tales of the city’s past.

For those seeking an active lifestyle, the New England Sports Center awaits with its six ice rinks, offering youth hockey and figure skating courses. As you indulge in these exhilarating activities, don’t forget to explore Memorial Beach, Navin Arena, and Howe Pond Land for additional adventures and memorable experiences.

Marlborough Restaurants: Satisfy Your Palate

After a day filled with activities, treat your taste buds to Marlborough’s remarkable culinary scene. The city boasts a diverse range of restaurants, catering to various preferences and occasions. Firefly’s BBQ is a must-visit for Southern-style barbeque enthusiasts, complemented by live music several nights a week. Bolton Street Tavern, with its picturesque lake-front patio and mouthwatering American dishes, provides a perfect family-friendly dining experience. And seafood lovers will rejoice at Fish Restaurant & Wine Bar, known for its modern ambiance, diverse menu, and live jazz on Saturdays.

Jobs Market: A Thriving Local Economy

Marlborough’s proximity to Boston makes it an appealing choice for those commuting to the city for work. However, the city itself also offers a range of employment opportunities, providing residents with options close to home. Whether you choose to commute to Boston or explore local employment opportunities, Marlborough’s flourishing economy ensures a thriving job market.

Schools: Nurturing Young Minds

Marlborough takes pride in its excellent education system, with Public Schools offering a rigorous and enriching academic environment. With over 4,600 students enrolled in the district and a student-to-teacher ratio of 12:1, the city provides a personalized learning experience, preparing students for future success.

Statistics & Information: Key Details

County: Middlesex

Area: 22.10 square miles

Zip code: 01752

Area code: 508, 774, 978

Elevation: 450 ft

Time Zone: EST

Closest airport to Marlborough, Mass: Worcester Regional Airport, ORH, 22.1 miles

In conclusion, living in Marlborough stands out as an unbeatable choice for those seeking an exceptional quality of life. Its prime location, thriving community, excellent schools, captivating weather, and diverse range of activities make living in Marlborough a place to call home. Embrace the charm of this remarkable city and discover the joys it offers for families and individuals alike.