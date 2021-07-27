There is no doubt that solvent traps are some of the most popular attachments in the gun-owner community. And while many do use this attachment as intended, there is something about the appearance of solvent traps and why it resembles a silencer.

That is precisely why many question the legality of these attachments. With many asking whether or not it is illegal to own one, we figured we’d come up with an article explaining just that.

So consider this article as your guide for 2021. With all that said, let’s start.

What Exactly Is A Solvent Trap?

In short, solvent traps are attachments used for the process of cleaning the barrel of a gun. They’re not silencers, and they were never intended to be that.

We use this cleaning attachment to prevent fluids from escaping the barrel when cleaning it. The obvious benefit is that we can then re-use these same liquids to do it all over again.

So what’s all the fuss about it? If the purpose of this gun attachment is to be used for cleaning, then what’s all this talk about legality issues?

In truth, it’s perfectly legal to own a solvent trap in 2021. But to explain that, we will have to touch on a couple of other points.

How Do They Work?

Many rookie gun owners aren’t familiar with how these attachments work. In short, they work quite simply. Cleaning the muzzle and barrel of a gun is very important. This is why you see it all the time in movies.

Cleaning the gun will prevent it from jamming. Jamming is the last thing you want if an intruder is in your house. To clean the muzzle and barrel, we can use all kinds of capture cleaning fluids.

But the common thing among all is that they create a big mess. So one way to prevent a mess is to use a solvent trap. As we mention earlier, solvent traps resemble silencers.

If you’ve ever seen or known what a silencer does, then you’re probably aware that it is highly illegal to own one. Solvent traps, much like silencers, are added to the end of the gun. More specifically, we attach them to the muzzle of the gun.

The attachment comes with one opening. The attachment is meant to be attached to the muzzle. From there, the fluid goes through the opening and allows it to pass through. It stays there until you remove it. This is why solvent traps are excellent at stopping a messy situation.

Why Are Solvent Traps Compared to Silencers?

Granted, the attachment does look like one, but is there another reason why many confuse them? The subject of solvent traps has been a debate for quite some time.

Why – because we can very easily turn one into a silencer. This is the obvious reason why many debate the use of solvent traps. The purpose of a silencer is to provide users with an attachment that won’t make as loud of a sound when going off.

Silencers, or suppressors, are military-grade pieces of equipment that ordinary gun owners aren’t permitted to own. And the fact that we can very easily turn one into a silencer is daunting.

Are Solvent Traps Illegal?

While we did mention a few times that solvent traps are, in fact, legal, let’s elaborate a bit more on the subject. Gun owners can own this attachment, but to do that, you will have to find a gun store that sells them and fill out an AFT form.

Once you do that, the next thing is to fill out that form. The form can be found on the AFT website and chances are your local gun store will tell you how to find it. The form can be filled online or offline. But you have to have an approved form with you when buying the attachment.

To get your form approved, you will have to pay $200. This is for a tax stamp for owning the rights of the attachment. While many debate whether or not people should go through the process just to buy a necessary attachment to clean their guns, others say otherwise.

The arguments are strong on both sides of the table, but that doesn’t exclude the fact that a silencer does indeed make guns less noisy. If in the wrong hands, the attachment can be very deadly and cause a lot of issues.

Since it’s very easy to turn a solvent trap into a silencer, the ATF thinks that going through the process is vital.

Do Solvent Traps Do A Good Job?

With all that said, do they actually work? If we use solvent traps to capture fluids when cleaning a weapon, then yes, they do indeed work quite well.

But they work even better when used as a suppressor. Since a suppressor drastically suppresses the sound the weapon makes with each shot fired, you can make one yourself right at home. To do that, you will need to make a hole at the end of the attachment.

This hole is essentially the exit where the bullet goes. You don’t even have to drill a hole to convert a solvent trap into a silencer. All you need is to simply shoot a single round into the solvent trap.

But it’s not that easy. Some attachments might be of poorer quality than others. When that’s the case, the whole thing could go bust when you fire the shot.

This is why if you’re thinking of converting a solvent trap into a silencer, you’re supposed to use an attachment of higher quality. There are tons of them out there, and we even provided you with a link for that.

So to clarify, solvent traps are indeed legal to own. They become gray areas when gun owners decide to convert them into silencers.