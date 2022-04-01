Let’s clear this first and highlight that it is not illegal to bet in the United States. Now, the type of government system can sometimes cause confusion to the general public. That is one of the main reasons people are not aware and familiar with whether they have an option to play some game of chance or bet on their favorite sport without facing any consequences. That is why it’s of vast importance to know that there are no laws on the national level banning or prohibiting it, but, as you already know, state rules and regulations also play a role, so let’s start by explaining how it all works.

National laws

Answering the question about gambling and whether it is legal or not is a little complicated because each country has its own statutes and can decide to ban or allow it, and because of that, we will start with federal laws. If you check only them, you will find out that there is no prohibition of gambling per se, but keep in mind that it is crucial to check the state regulations too because they differ from one state to another, and not knowing them can cause you a lot of problems.

Now, this is where most people make a mistake, as they think that if gambling is legal in Las Vegas, for example, well, then it must be legal in every other part of the country as well. So, to avoid any complications and legal troubles, before you register and create an account on some website or go to a land-based casino, make sure to check the decree of the state in which you reside. Furthermore, it’s also crucial to know that not every type of gambling is legal, so if you prefer wagering on horse racing, check that fine print before actually doing so.

State laws

As we have already mentioned, each of the 50 states has its own rules, and it is up to them to decide whether wagering is legal and which types of it. The first thing to know about this is that it’s a common practice, and the same “rule” is for every other major decision due to the federal type of governing, and it literally means that if one wants to bet, it is necessary to check the statutes of that state and make sure that it is permitted. Yes, this might sound and even be time-consuming as when we have some free time, what we want is just to relax and enjoy playing our favorite game of chance, but luckily, in most of the country, gambling is permitted, and there are only two states that have a ban on it, Hawaii and Utah, so if you decide to visit them, it is better to avoid playing games of chance at all.

Besides that, once again, not all types are legal in every state, and in some of them, you can visit online casinos, while in others, it is allowed only to bet on horse races, so it is better to check it in time.

Licensed casinos

Most countries allow various types of wagering, but if you want to do so, the only place where you can and should do that is at licensed casinos. The reason for doing so is simple, licensed casinos need to operate by certain rules, and state institutions can easily control them. It is the only way to make sure that both the states and people who just want to have some fun are fully protected from fraud, and none of the laws will be violated. Furthermore, this type of oversight is also beneficial for players, as they are sure there will be no scams. Of course, there are thousands and thousands of websites, and sometimes it can be challenging to find out whether the casino is licensed or not, but on most of these websites, you can find their license along with the rules and regulations of the games and bonuses at the bottom of the “Home” page.

Online gambling

When it comes to online casinos and their operation, it is much easier to find a loophole, and that makes it possible to gamble from wherever you want. There are many options, and thanks to various programs, one can simply change the address of the internet connection to the country where gambling is legal and visit the online casino without any problems. Besides that, many online casinos outside the US allow US citizens to place a wager on anything they want. Those are only some of the options, and there are much more of them, but none of them is 100% safe and secure, and it is much better to avoid them. Understandably, the location or, to be more precise, in which country the casino is registered is also of vast importance. It is also something of a must to check before taking any action, just to be sure if they have a license and whether it is legal for you as a foreign player to play.

Now, all of this can get a bit challenging, and that is why it is a much better solution to find a reliable, licensed, and trustworthy website that will allow you to play your favorite game without being afraid of any legal consequences. Luckily, there are plenty of them, and if you do not know where to search for legal US gambling sites, make sure to check here and pick the one that suits your gambling preferences the most.

The bottom line

From everything mentioned above, we can come to a conclusion that even though gambling overall in the US is strictly regulated, it is still available and legal, except in the two countries we mentioned above. Of course, in order to stay safe and get the best gambling experience, doing some research is always highly recommended. Gambling can be a great way to spend your free time and win some money along the way, but only if you do so responsibly.