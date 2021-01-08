Since you’re reading this article, it is possible that you received a newsletter or an email from ‘Entre Institute’ offering you an invitation to join a program that will help you build your digital real estate assets, something that Jeff Lerner has managed to master over the years.

However, you might not know who Jeff is, nor what his company is all about, which is why you might be wondering – is the ‘Entre Institute’ a complete scam, or is it, in fact, a legit business? Well, simply said, it is legit, but in order for you to accept this, you’ll need to understand what this company is all about. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at more information about the ‘Entre Institute’:

What is ‘Entre Institute’?

As we already mentioned, this company is an online platform used for training people in advertising and a platform for up and coming digital entrepreneurs that are thinking about starting an online business. There are various training programs that people can go through, including E-commerce, digital consulting, as well as affiliate advertising.

When it comes to starting an online business, you can choose either of the three categories that will suit your requirements or needs, or if you need, you can go through all three of the categories. Hence, you can rest assured that this online platform isn’t a scam. The organization focuses on educating people, as well as motivating them to keep on creating innovative businesses.

So, why do most people think that this platform is a scam? Well, the entire organization works on a high-ticket scheme, meaning that you’ll need to constantly upgrade your membership in order to go through specific courses and steps in order to learn how and what you’ll need to do in order to start an online business.

What Programs Can You Opt For?

As you already learned, the founder of this organization creates several training programs that you could choose to go through. The most popular and loved one is called “The Entre Blueprint”, however, there are others, including:

1. “The Blueprint”

Which is a relatively cheap program where you could learn about the entire concept of Jeff’s successful business. Here, you’ll need to go through 6 training videos. To get one-time access to the videos, you’ll need to pay 39 dollars. If you want to learn more about the founder of this organization, you can check out jessesingh.org.

2. “The Nation Elite”

Choosing this particular program that will help you learn more about running and business over the Internet, as well as how entrepreneurship. By paying 49 dollars every month, you’ll gain access to live webinars with the founder himself, however, his team will also be present in order to talk about digital advertising. Keep in mind, you can get yearly access for approximately 350 dollars.

3. “Digital”

Next on this list is a package of different software that can help people learn more about the three most popular categories of the online advertising industry – which are affiliate advertising, E-commerce, as well as digital consulting. This bundle is also one of the reasons why people think that this organization is a scam, mostly because it cost 2000 dollars to access the platform.

4. “Results”

Yes, 15.000 dollars annually is extremely high for gaining access to 1-on-1 private coaching training. You will get your own personal coach that will assist you in setting various business objectives, create different budget plans, and create your own online organization.

5. “Inner Circle”

This is focused on the five categories of entrepreneurship, this program gives you access to a year with the team and the inventor of the platform, two live programs each year with the team you’ll be assigned to, as well as exclusive chances and training for growing your business. This is, perhaps, one of the most expensive programs that cost 30.000 dollars annually.

6. “Mastery”

This last training allows you to work with Jeff by himself and you’ll be coached by him and guide you while you are working together with him to build your advertising campaigns. As you can see, this entire organization and its programs are extremely expensive, but it will surely help you with advancing your career as an online entrepreneur.

For Whom Are The Programs For?

You can guess by the name that these programs are for people looking to venture into the digital E-commerce world. It is designed to suit people with all levels of knowledge and skills, meaning that if you are a beginner, you could use it to start a business from the beginning. Now, you must remember that it’s an expensive platform, hence, if you aren’t completely sure about venturing into the online industry, you might want to skip paying for these packages.

Are There Some Benefits?

Besides the obvious benefit of learning about the online business world, there are other benefits that you could gain from using this platform. For starters, you’ll be learning from the owner of the platform, which means that you’ll be mentored by him. And since you’ll be mentored by him, you’ll directly learn about the industry.

Of course, some of the packages are extremely expensive, however, there is also a program that costs only 39 dollars, which means that almost anyone can pay for it. Lastly, there is a money-back guarantee, meaning that you could get your money back if you feel like the offer isn’t suitable for you after all.

Conclusion

Although there might be various reasons why people think that this organization is a scam – mostly because of the extremely high program prices – this organization is, in fact, legit. It offers people a chance to learn more about the online business world, and with all the programs and bundles you can get, it’ll definitely help you succeed in the world of online businesses.

So, now that you’re aware of all the things that this organization can help you with when starting out in the online world, you should not lose any more of your time. Instead, you might want to do a bit more digging and determine whether or not these programs suit your needs and requirements.