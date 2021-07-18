Are you looking for a quick cosmetic treatment to lose stubborn fat? Then CoolSculpting may be a great option for you. Although results may take up to 6 months to complete, the areas treated decrease in fat by an average of 20%.

Do you want to learn more about what people are saying about CoolSculpting via client reviews, how much does it costs, and to see if you are a good candidate for this cosmetic procedure? Keep reading here to see if CoolSculpting is right for you!

Gender

One of the first things a doctor will consider before you get CoolSculpting is your gender. Why? Well, because men and women have entirely different body compositions and carry their body weight in different ways.

While this works for both men and women, your gender may change the way you are likely to proceed.

For example, women typically store their fat in a few places throughout their bodies. These include their stomach, hips, and other areas. On the other hand, men typically have their fat spread evenly throughout their bodies.

CoolSculpting is a targeted fat loss procedure. Because of this, people who have concentrated fat or have stubborn fat that they cannot lose are typically the best candidates for CoolSculpting.

Weight

Another thing that is considered to see if you are a good candidate for CoolSculpting is your weight and body composition. Many people think of this procedure as a weight loss alternative. However, this is simply not the case. It is very important to understand that.

In general, you want to be within 20-30 pounds of your target weight to get a procedure done. Rather than helping you lose weight, CoolSculpting helps you lose the last bit of stubborn fat and areas of your body that bulge.

You also typically cannot be too thin to be a good candidate for this procedure. As was mentioned before, it works best on those with areas of concentrated fat or hard to lose spots.

Desired CoolSculpting Results

Next, you need to consider what kind of results you are looking for with CoolSculpting. As we have previously mentioned, this procedure is not an alternative to weight loss or dieting. While it can help reduce your fat, it will not help you lose a substantial amount of weight or drop down a few dress sizes. The results can be more subtle for others, but you will definitely feel and see the results.

You just need to make sure that your desired results match up with the results that CoolSculpting can offer you.

Price Range

Something else you should consider before getting this done for fat loss is your price range. This will help you determine what types of treatments you can afford for fat loss.

If you choose to do CoolSculpting, having a budget will also determine how many areas you can afford to treat.

Luckily, CoolSculpting typically only takes one treatment to work. However, if you have several areas of stubborn fat that you want to treat, the process may be a bit more expensive as it will involve multiple treatments.

You Know How CoolSculpting Works

It uses a procedure called cryolipolysis. During this procedure, your fat will be placed between two panels that will freeze it. Understanding how CoolSculpting works will help you set proper expectations and will also help you know about any potential side effects.

If you want to learn more about the this procedure, you can schedule a consultation with your doctor. This way you can ask questions, be aware of any concerns, and set reasonable expectations.

Age

While there is no real age limit for CoolSculpting, there are a few things you should consider before getting this procedure.

First, it is important to realize that you will need a guardian’s signature if you are under the age of 18. Other than that, anyone can get CoolSculpting. However, you want to wait until your weight has stabilized to get CoolSculpting.

For example, if you are still growing, gaining weight, or even pregnant, you should not consider CoolSculpting until a later time.

Activity Level

Another factor that will determine whether or not you are a good candidate for CoolSculpting is your activity level. If you want the best best results, it is advised to exercise and eat a healthy diet.

With a high activity level, you can prevent weight gain after CoolSculpting and will maintain your results for longer.

If you have a lower activity level, you may not be able to keep your results. That would be a shame with the investment you put in.

Other Factors

There are other factors that you should consider before getting CoolSculpting. For example, if you are pregnant or trying to get pregnant, it is not a great option for you.

First and foremost, there have not been studies done to show the effects of CoolSculpting on pregnant women. While it is unclear whether or not your fetus could be affected from this procedure, it is better to be safe.

It also makes more sense to schedule your appointment for after your pregnancy. You will likely gain weight as you grow your child and you may find that you have more fat deposits after you give birth.

By waiting until after birth to have CoolSculpting, you will have better results.

For any other factors, you may want to consult with your doctor before using CoolSculpting for fat loss.

Learn More About CoolSculpting

Does CoolSculpting work? Is it a great way to remove stubborn fat. However, it is not an option for everyone. If you are still unsure whether or not you should consider getting this procedure, you may want to consult with your local doctor first. Get all the necessary information before determining what could be done in your case and if you should go and try this done. Also, talk to a consultant on what should be your goals and ideal weight.