Apple is allegedly working on a smaller version of the iPhone X. Codenamed D33; the phone will have some flagship features while some might be missing to make room for a cheaper price tag.

The iPhone 12 mini, or whatever Apple decides to call it, will offer an edge-to-edge display comparable to that of the iPhone XS or XR with Face ID instead of the home button with Touch ID. Keeping in line with tradition, there’s no notch for this mid-range smartphone, although it seems like it could be slightly taller than its flagship counterparts due to lack of space below the screen. Instead, there are two cameras at the top, which look similar to those found in the current generation iPhones and a single camera on the back.

Although Apple is not shying away from using glass on its more expensive phones, we might see a more durable aluminum design instead of the highly reflective and scratch-prone glass on the back of iPhones like XS or XR. The iPhone 12 mini would also be lighter and easier to hold than most other smartphones out there due to its smaller display and overall size. However, it seems like Apple will keep some flagship features for this mid-range model, such as Face ID, which means that all-screen design with no notch or home button will remain exclusive to newer iPhones. There’s no indication that Apple plans to use the TrueDepth Camera system on the D33, so we don’t expect advanced augmented reality features to come to this model.

To keep the price down, Apple could omit wireless charging support and ditch 3D Touch. Optical image stabilization would also be replaced by cheaper electronic image stabilization which is not available on older iPhone models either, so don’t expect the D33 to have very good photography capabilities. While these are indeed flagship features, it remains unseen whether or not they are worth paying extra for as many users didn’t buy them even with full-price iPhones XS and XR. At the same time, some might prefer not having new technologies like Face ID introduced in more affordable phones because of security concerns, although that feature is still only used for authentication purposes, unlike its bigger siblings.

This article covers rumors about the iPhone 12 mini, which is yet to be confirmed by Apple. As such, there may be changes in the final product that will please or disappoint customers.

We have already seen a similar design language in earlier iPhones 7 or 8, so it's likely that this information is accurate when it comes to the D33's build materials and cameras. There are also rumors about a 6.1-inch LCD iPhone, which might slightly resemble the device described here, but it will be advertised as an update to older iPhones instead of this new premium smartphone line.

iPhone 12 mini

And as we talk about the benefits of this model, let’s take a look back to the legendary iPhone SE, which was launched to make for the size of the phone. The 4-inch models were the most popular ones, and all the world knows how people loved the 5 and 5s series. So, Apple decided to keep that design and make an affordable phone, so they can meet the requirements of their consumers.

The XS and XR models were also accepted by the people, especially the XR ones, because of the colors and battery durability. The iPhone 12 Mini has a similar design, but improved electronics.

So, what are you getting with it?

-A nice and attractive easy portable device, that is powerful enough to meet all your requirements and needs.

-Great camera, for all the shots you want to take while going out. It’s perfect for selfies too.

-A powerful phone for a much more affordable price compared to the regular line of products.

-Smaller phone with great features, for everyone who wants a pocket-size device, that doesn’t take a lot of space.

-It comes with a double camera, so you can add deeper layers to your photography masterpieces.

-All the features you need for everyday use, and an option for 5G.

-It’s still upgradable to the newer iOS versions.

-A shorter battery life, but nothing you need to worry about.

-Fast charging battery. According to the reviews and users’ experiences, it takes only 20-25 minutes until the battery is 50% full.

All the people know that owning an Apple device is something really special, that can’t be compared to any other experience. Many of the “haters” will blame this company that they don’t offer anything innovative and new. But, the loyal users know that everything that is put together in one device will work perfectly for years.

Most of the users are using their iPhone as long as Apple releases new iOS updates for it. Even when there are no new versions, they take care of the last one to be the best, so the client can get most of their phone. So, it’s the same about iPhone 12 mini.

You are surely investing in a durable and quality device, and all the features are combined in a way that you are getting most of them.

Conclusion

Detect your needs, compare the models available, and choose the one that matches your budget and preferences. We think that iPhone 12 mini has all the features a young person needs, including the camera for nice Instagram shots, connectivity, great speakers and microphone, and surely a nice and attractive design – but we don’t expect anything less than that from Apple.

And if you are worried about the battery life, let’s say that it will handle perfect more than 5 hours of active work, or listening to podcasts or music. Also, it comes with a wireless charging feature, and today there are plenty of charging points around, so you see – as we said, you have nothing to worry about, since you are getting a perfect device in the color of your choice.