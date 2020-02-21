Buying a lottery ticket is a gamble. But some people would say that investing is too. So which is better; spending every week or buying a lottery ticket from Lottoland? That has been an ongoing debate between experienced investors and professionals in the gambling industry.

Buying weekly lottery tickets add up to thousands of dollars spent before you know. But investing those same thousands of dollars isn’t necessarily any safer. You could just as quickly lose money investing in stocks every week as you could buying .lottery tickets every week. That is where people differ in their opinions about how money is best spent.

There is a strong argument to be made for regularly investing over the lottery. Statistically, you are more likely to come out on top of investments than you are from buying lottery tickets.

However, if you are one of those people who don’t understand investing, you may feel like using your money on lottery tickets is a better use of it. Either way, you are taking the chance that when all is said and done, you will have made more money than you will have lost.

You may feel like if you invest money, you will never get ahead. But you are more likely to than you would be simply from playing the lottery unless you win a significant amount. Yet with the odds of doing so being so small, many people will argue that investing is always a better idea.

If you do decide you’d rather spend than invest, you have another decision to make. Do you want to buy multiple tickets for one drawing or buy one or two tickets for every single lottery drawing?

Studies of the UK lottery and its winners have shown that if they played consistently for 25 years, they stood to lose 18,000 pounds. But if they had invested the money, they instead used to play the lottery; they would have had approximately 14,000 pounds.

That shows that investing is a more profitable option than buying lottery tickets consistently. The only valid reason to buy those tickets rather than spending the money is the entertainment value you would get out of it. But for many people, that is enough of a lure to get them to do so.

Whether to invest or buy lottery tickets is a personal decision. There are benefits to both options; it only matters which one means more to you. While many people elect to invest their money, others can’t resist using it to play the lottery.

If you are somewhere in between one possibility and the other, there is something to be said for investing some money and buying lottery tickets too. Only you can decide what the best decision for you and your lifestyle is. Spending may sound boring, but it may be worth the boredom in the end. Many people have struggled over whether to invest or play.

4 Reasons to Play the Lottery

I remember an episode of “Friends,” where Ross said: “Do you know what your chances are of winning the lottery? You were more likely to be struck by lightning 42 times! ”

Well, in reality, the chances of being struck by lightning are much higher. But if the odds of winning the lottery are one in a million, or 50 million, or hundreds of millions, why are we even bothering to play next? You can agree with me that all lottery players know those odds, but then again: “Someone has to win, right ?! Why not me?!”

But we all agree on one thing – no matter what the odds are, you must be a lottery player to win the jackpot! And also, that it is much more fun to think about what you would do with the money you earn, to think about being struck by lightning. , many benefits of playing the lottery can bring in your life. I will give you four somewhat interrelated reasons. For the small investment of $ 2, the lottery games can give you some life lessons plus millions of dollars.

Win the jackpot!

Well, isn’t that what everyone wants for, is it? I will start with the first and most important, the reason why everyone plays the lottery – hit the jackpot. I will repeat myself – you can achieve that goal only if you play the lottery.

How many times have you seen the news about the lottery players winning the jackpot, and you said: “Wow, that could have been me! If only I had bought a ticket!” I can’t emphasize enough, as it says: Don’t play, No winnings Hitting the boat and earning hundreds of millions of dollars can change your life, and you can turn around, not only yours, but everyone is in your environment too.

Start playing the lottery now

You can do and have what you want. I am going to give you some suggestions of “friends” as I have already mentioned: you can buy new friends like Monica, you can purchase the Knicks like Joey or invest it like Ross.

I would like to buy an island. I’m not sure what I’m going to do with her, but at least I’ll have the option to buy it.

Never lose hope

Another reason or more as a life lesson that playing the lottery teaches that it is never to lose hope. The people who participate in these games are, on the contrary to many theories, full of hope. Think about it! Why does anyone even bother to buy a ticket if they don’t expect the best? As I mentioned, the odds of winning the jackpot are little or nothing.

But still, can you think of another legal firm that offers you the opportunity in exchange for a few dollars to get millions and millions? If yes, what is it? Share. Do not keep it to yourself. Only lottery players are familiar with emotion and anticipation. Only lottery players know that sense of hope when numbers begin to appear on the screen.

Persistence reward

The numbers begin to appear on the screen, one by one, and it’s not you! Again! It is the same as in other areas of life where you have to take risks – either lose or earn. And like other areas of life where you have to take risks, you have to be persistent. That is the only way to increase your chances. Although everyone is shooting the stars when playing the lottery, we must not forget that there are also other cash prizes other than the jackpot.

If you are a one-time player, there is almost no chance of colliding with anything, unless you are really, very lucky. But if you play regularly, the odds will be in your favor. The lottery players know your chances better and that if you are persistent, there is a chance to win genuinely realistic. There are also many ways to increase the odds. You can buy a single ticket with your lucky numbers, but you can also buy many tickets and fill in different amounts. Other options are combination tickets, union games, and so on.

Keep in mind:

So don’t be a one-time player, but be persistent, and the reward for your patience will inevitably come.

The vision of Life – Dreamer

And the last reason I would like to point out, and my personal favorite, is daydreaming. From the first moment of putting your $ 2 down, and you can’t stop starting to imagine a better future and how all your problems will be fixed. Those two dollars do not necessarily buy the winning ticket.

But they certainly buy hope. Those two dollars are equivalent to the idealistic vision of life. There is a question that you should ask yourself while looking forward to winning the lottery. And, no, it is not what you should buy first or how your life will change, because if you win the lottery, that will change.

The right question is how to win the jackpot to improve your life. Start thinking in that direction, and you can find that the boat is not necessary for your life change. Hopefully, you will realize the small steps on how to get there on your own and not based on the chances of getting your hand in big money.

So, keep playing and keep dreaming!