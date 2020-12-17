Investing in stocks has become very popular in recent years. Not anymore doing operations in the market is what we have seen in movies like the Wolf of Wall Street. You, your neighbor, and anyone with a bit of money to invest can learn about online trading and make their assets multiply.

Online trading has literally brought the stock market to your computer or phone screen. It connects you in real-time and allows you to be anywhere in the world and still operate without delay.

Those that have immersed themselves in the online trading world have discovered the many benefits it brings to the table. From potentially becoming an unlimited source of income to being a new experience and knowledge you can count in your personal capital, the advantages outweigh the cons.

While there are many different options when it comes to trading online, today we want to concentrate on how to invest in stocks.

A beginners’ guide to starting investing in stocks today

If you’re looking to become an online trader, you have probably considered investing in stocks, since it’s a very popular practice that can produce considerable earnings in a short period of time.

But, what is the best way to invest in stocks (you can find more information on this site )? There are a few things for you to consider to reduce the risk of investing in the market and make the best of your investments.

As you probably already know, there are some risks involved in trading in the stock market. Mainly, financial risk. And starting unsure and unfamiliar with how the market reacts, can cause certain anxiety in beginner investors.

However, as a new trader, you should keep in mind that not always you will make the right deal at the right time. The important thing is to follow certain basic rules. If you do, you will reduce the chances of having a loss, and increase the chances of identifying the best stocks to buy and the perfect time to sell them.

At a time like this, where the Coronavirus emergency is dominating the financial markets, it is important to have an investment strategy.

First of all, it is essential to diversify your investments: currencies, commodities and equities are the assets you need to focus on in order to have a diversified portfolio in line with what your risk profile is.

It is also very important to focus on assets that can guarantee good returns over the medium and long term. If we talk about stocks, for example, it is better to choose those of solid companies that have growing businesses. Investing in this type of asset will allow you to ensure greater returns when, next year, the Coronavirus emergency will be behind us and the economy will start to grow again.

But, above all, don’t rush and think about protecting your capital! Warren Buffett, one of the largest investors in the world (not surprisingly he was nicknamed “Oracle of Omaha”), is very cautious and rather pessimistic in the short term.

According to Buffet, the worst is yet to come in the financial markets. His concerns are mainly about airlines and the constant low oil price due to low consumption.

As we have said, the situation will most likely improve again from 2021 if the vaccines for Covid are distributed in a widespread and fast manner. In this case, people would go back to traveling and the whole economy would start growing again.

In this case, having invested in stocks or assets that will benefit from this growth will be very important to ensure excellent returns. An opportunity not to be missed but which must be carefully planned within your investment strategy.

Investing in stocks in 6 steps

Navigating the stock market can be a challenging task. There are a lot of details that may prove difficult to new investors in the online trading world. Do not let this discourage you. Follow the steps below and learn from your own experience.

Start small. It’s the first time you put your money in the stock game? If you’re lucky enough to have a big amount of money available to invest, still starts small in order to buffer any losses that may come from inexperience.

Don’t get hung in the ups and downs. Checking the market once a week is fine as long as you don’t let it become an obsession or control your moods.

Stick to what you know. Being familiar with the general field of the stocks you’re looking into buying may prove helpful to understand the movements in an already volatile market.

Practice before you start. Most online trading platforms offer the possibility to start investing in the stock market with fake money.

While this may sound useless, there is a very good reason for it. The practice is fundamental in order to achieve success as an investor. New traders are bound to make mistakes, and better do it with money they will not miss.

Know the game. Apart from practicing movements or logarithms in the stock market, it’s important you are more than familiar with the basic concepts of investing in stocks. Educate yourself, there are more than enough courses online, as well as specialized blogs with valuable tips.

Learn about market cycles. The market has shown to follow cycles, and learning about them will prove useful when investing in stocks.