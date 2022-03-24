Having an international driving permit means that you have the authority to drive in 174 countries. You can apply for a license in the US and travel to different countries. It is a small document that you must carry with you whenever you travel to another country. It consists of your photo and other necessary personal details. You can also use it as photo ID proof in your country. Therefore, it is a mandatory document for people who wants to travel to different countries by road.

The eligible age to apply for this document is 18 years. You need to have other important documents while filling out the application form. You can click here if you want to apply for the permit. There is a common query that many people ask how long it takes to get an international driving permit. The person needs to wait for some days because the process takes some time. In the following write-up, we will discuss this license and how long you will get it.

Is It Possible to Drive in Any Country with IDP?

You cannot drive to any country you like with IDP. Only the recognized countries will allow you to do so. For 174 countries, this document is legal, and you can use it while driving or as ID proof. Therefore, you have to check whether you need to apply for this document or not. You must know whether it is helpful to drive in the desired country.

What Do You Need if You Apply for IDP in the US?

If you want to apply for an international driving permit in the US, you need to be a permanent resident. You can apply for it if your age is 18 years or above. Make sure that you have a valid US-based driving license.

It is okay if the validity of six months is left. While filling out the application form, you need to deposit $20 as fees. The AAA branch immediately issues and provides the license. This license is valid for one year.

How Long Will It Take to Get the License?

When you submit the application form to the AAA branch, it will issue your request immediately. You will get the license within 10 to 15 business days by mail. You can download the document and use it whenever you require. One can travel legally with this license for a year. It is essential to have patience for a few days until you get this document for legal traveling.

Where Can You Get International Driving Permit?

Only one organization issues the international driving license, i.e., AAA. The US department gives authority to AAA for providing international permits. If another organization provides such a document, it will not be considered legal.

It may be a scam if you get involved in it. There is no need to be a member of this association to apply for the license. You can directly visit the AAA branch for the application process. If you cannot visit the branch, you can apply online and submit documents.

What is the Procedure of Getting an International Driving Permit?

Being a permanent US resident, you can apply for the IDP through the AAA branch. You need to have a US-based driving license with at least six months’ validity. You need to fill out the application form for AAA IDP. Now, you have to visit the office with all the necessary documents like photographs, US-based driver’s license, application form, and cash or credit card for paying $20.

In many branches, you will be additionally charged for the passport photos taken in the office. You have to wait for some days until you get the license mail. Alternatively, you can fill out the application form and submit all the documents online. You can make the payment online and wait for the mail.

How Can You Operate IDP?

Legally, you can travel to 174 countries with this permit. But it is necessary to carry your US-based driving license along with you. The IDP document is not proof of having driving skills, but it is like a permit to drive in foreign countries.

With this permit, you cannot expect to get additional benefits, rights, or discounts. If anyone provides more benefits with IDP, it can be a scam, and you need to stay away from it. You should always rely on the AAA branch for getting this permit.

Is There Any Difference between International Driver License and Driving Permit?

Many people think that an international driver’s license is a document that allows a person to drive in foreign countries with legal ID proof. But it is entirely false. You will not get an international license that works in every country. Instead, it is a legal permit only when you show your US-based driver’s license.

You need to prefer only two organizations, i.e., AATA and AAA, for applying the IDP. No other organization provides legal IDP. Make sure that a reputed organization must recognize the document you carry. When you have all the documents, you will only be allowed to drive in different countries mentioned in the IDP list.

Final Thoughts

Many people apply for IDP to travel to various foreign countries by road every year. If you are a permanent resident in the US, you can apply for the permit through the AAA branch. You will get the license by mail within 10 to 15 working days. The application process is easy. You can submit the documents in both online and offline modes.

If any organization claims to provide IDP immediately with plenty of benefits, you should not rely on it. You have to be careful because it can be a scam. Before applying for the permit, you need to gain detailed information about the necessary documents and the application process. Within 10 to 15 days, you can drive to any legal foreign country and enjoy your trip.