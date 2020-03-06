People from all over the world have a strong passion for a wide range of sports, as well as their favorite heroes, the athletes. Over the decades, sports have slowly – but surely – moved from being a hobby to a business that is worth billions of dollars. And, although fans can see their favorite athlete on the field, memorabilia collecting has become a serious hobby for enthusiasts.

If you are a sports fan, especially a baseball one, you might be wondering about what items can you collect, as well as what hobbies can you take on that are related to sports. And, this is exactly what this article can help you with. The text below will feature some activities that you can do, as well as memorabilia that you can collect. Let’s take a closer look:

1. Collecting Hall of Fame Athletes’ Autographs

If you are interested in collecting hall of fame members autographs from various sports, you can do that. The cheapest way to do so is to, of course, search popular websites such as eBay, as well as check monthly auctions that are authenticated. The best thing about it? You can usually get the autographs for less than 15 dollars. Naturally, if some of the players passed away, you might need to pay a little bit more for the cards, however, this will mean that you will have a collection that is more unique.

2. Programs That Are Hundreds of Years Old

Other fascinating things that people have been keeping for hundreds of years are old programs and scorecards. The scorecards might come with a higher price tag, however, they are score sheets, as well as ads from a specific game. For example, you can find various World Series programs that date back to the 1910s!

You can also find various programs for sports events from the 1950s and these ones are a bit easier to find. There are also some programs that feature the original art, which is, quite amazing if you think about it. Imagine how good one or two would look framed on a wall in your home?

3. Old Tickets And Stubs

You can also choose to collect old tickers and stubs from some of the most memorable games to date! And, this is perhaps the easiest and most popular memorabilia that people like collecting. What is great about this is that you can collect stubs and tickets from various events – winning or losing game stubs, stadium opening tickers, as well as tickets from when your favorite player scored the home run!

4. Custom Pins

Now, this is something you might truly enjoy, especially since there are various pins that you can collect. Of course, you can choose to collect ones that were manufactured for specific tournaments, events, and games. There are literally hundreds, if not thousands that you can choose from.

However, if you want to have your own, customized enamel pin, you can also get those as well. There are various companies that offer these services, hence, you won’t have any problems with getting the pins that you want. If you want to see how your pins can be customized, check out www.gs-jj.com for additional information.

5. Sporting News Posters from the 1900s

These items are perhaps the most underrated items on this list – and to be honest, these posters need so much more attention. These posters were considered the “bibles” of sports (especially baseball). Now, you might be wondering, what is so special about them that they deserve so much praise?

Well, to put it simply, these items offered customers giant pictures of the most famous athletes that were quite popular back in those days. They are unique, quite rare, and fun to collect, which is why you might want to start searching for them as soon as you finish reading this article.

6. Magazine And Newspapers

Imagine having a scrapbook filled with amazing magazine and newspaper clipping – it would be quite an awesome thing, right? First of all, these things are not only super cool, the stories that you can read are also quite fun, and the covers you can see will feature some of the best pictures in the world.

Of course, you do not have to put these items in a scrapbook, instead, you can choose to frame them and decorate your home with them. It will look amazing in modern homes, especially the old issues that are black and white. Hence, you can make these memorabilia items into home decorations as well!

7. Historic Cards

Now, this specific hobby might require you to spend a bit more time browsing websites and online stores, however, once you match the cards to the accomplishments, you’ll feel incredibly good. By gathering and matching these cards, you will never be bored, especially since there are literally endless themes, sports, and opportunities for collecting them.

8. Used Baseball Bats

Naturally, just because you can buy bats that were used by famous athletes does not mean that you will be able to get your hands on a Ruth gamer. I mean, it is entirely possible, however, they won’t be available for less than five or six digits, which basically means that they are super expensive.

Additionally, you might need to make or buy a specific shelf for them since they will take up a lot of space in a room or your home. But, if you opt for a proper shelf, the bats can become amazing home decoration items, as well as some really valuable baseball memorabilia.

9. Vintage Pictures

Now, the first thing that is worth mentioning is that you should opt for collecting baseball photographs, especially since it is the most famous and popular sport in America’s history. You will be able to find a wide range of photographs, most of them in boxes, binders… you can even find some at yard sales!

Conclusion

As you can see, there are various items that you can collect if you are a sports fan – especially if your favorite sport is baseball. So, now that you know what you can choose to collect, do not waste any more time. Instead, start browsing various websites and online stores that can provide you with some of the memorabilia!