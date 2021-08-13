First of all, ecommerce automation means using software to turn manual missions into automatic workflows. Time is vital in e-commerce businesses because you have to make and dispatch orders, deliver the products, check 24/7 payments, and many more. Integrating automation into your ecommerce website will help in saving time for the employees and consumers as well.

Due to the present technological changes, you need to add automation to your company to fulfill the essential tasks at the right time while remaining the best in marketing and customer support. Below we will detail the best ways to integrate automation into your ecommerce website.

Sending Automated Abandoned Cart Emails

Almost all online enterprises, small, medium, or large, are troubled by cart abandonment. Around 75% of e-commerce shopping carts are left on average. But, the mean order value of the reclaimed carts is 58% greater than the immediate customer orders.

The best method to regain those customers is to send automated cart abandonment emails. A study shows that 48% of abandoned cart emails are opened by consumers. However, make sure not to send more than three abandoned cart emails so that the clients would not flag the emails as spam reports.

Automating customer service

Customer service has a pivotal role in almost every company. Your business can use automation tools to improve and streamline the relation with your consumers. Many buyers often show interest in using automated customer service platforms instead of creating emails, tickets, or having a direct interaction with the staff.

Use customer-centric tools to develop a separate FAQ section, Q&A segment, tutorials, how-to guides, and knowledge base of your e-commerce site. These automated self-help tools will save time and effort for both the employees and customers.

Sending Automated Emails With Rewards

Customer retention is beneficial for e-commerce companies. It is revealed that a 5% increase in retention rate can give about 25 to 95% profits. So, to retain your customers, it is best to offer rewards on big purchases.

You can track and give rewards or gifts to engaged customers. Use any email marketing software to segment customers and send them automated emails with prizes, discounts, or vouchers.

Automation Of Customer Feedback

Here is another method using which you can integrate automation into your ecommerce website. As per Nielsen, 92% of clients have faith in the buyer reviews than the advertisement. In a survey, 90% of customers told that their purchase is influenced by online product reviews. Not all, but many customers will often try to create a review after purchasing a product.

According to the information from Pew Research Center, 24% of American adults publish online reviews or comments on their purchased product. Use any email marketing software to gather and automate the feedback of the clients. Also, you can deliver or plan automated emails to the customers who made a purchase.

Automated Inventory Management

While running an e-commerce website, inventory management often comes under the list of tiresome tasks. You can integrate the e-commerce website with any accounting software to automate crucial missions, for example, tracking the orders, updating the total stock, and evaluating the real-time inventory valuation.

When a product is out of stock, it indicates missed revenue and discouraged consumers. For preventing that kind of problem, automate inventory management. So, you will get updates on the product which are running out of stock. Besides that, when the new stock arrives, you will get automated updates.

Automating social media contents

Marketing your e-commerce website might become a time-consuming task. The marketing includes constant social media posts on numerous platforms while simultaneously creating related content for the clients.

Use automation tools to schedule your posts and other content, so they will be posted at the specified time and date automatically. Some automation software allows you to publish the content on various social media channels at once to minimize the time spent on marketing.

Automate purchase follow-up emails

After the consumer has purchased a product from your website, it is better to send a follow-up email after one or two weeks. Ask the buyer to leave a comment if they want and encourage them to contact you for queries or when any problem occurs.

Many of the customers might be eager to re-order the products once the previous ones are over. So, use automation tools to send reminders to re-order similar products at scheduled times.

Automated Emails To The Negative Reviews

It is crucial for any business to check the details if they have gotten a negative or 1-star review. One best way is to use automation tools to develop a support ticket in the helpdesk software. Besides that, this method allows the enterprise to make quick amends.

Automated invoices

Dealing with unpaid invoices, due receipts, other payments, and sending every invoice to the consumers could become a tedious and time-taking task. Besides that, it is difficult for the employees to update the stock manually, keep a track of the sales order and expenses.

At present, there are numerous software programs that allow you to automate payments and invoices. All you have to do is integrate the right plugins, and it lets you automate invoices, orders, payments, receipts, and more. Some programs help in automatically updating the sales data into your accounting program to keep precise reports, even taxes.

Automation of small online tasks and activities

In the e-commerce business, there will be numerous small activities on a day-to-day basis. Some of them are repetitive and take up too much time. So, use automation tools to create deadline reminders for your team, make quick scheduling, build daily or weekly to-do lists, catalog important emails, and more.

Bottom Line

With the above information, you might have in-depth knowledge of how to integrate automation for e-commerce websites. You can use suitable automation tools and software to perform the above things. However, keep in mind not to automate all the tasks completely because some missions might need manual work.