Best Indoor Cycling Bike Under $500 2020

Working out is one of the best things you can do for yourself. You will look better, feel amazing and you will keep your health. However, working out is not always an option, especially for people with busy schedules. The good news is, there are things you can do to exercise without leaving your home and without bothering too much.

Static bikes have become extremely popular lately, and people choose them because they are durable, fun, and tone your whole body. There are a lot of different indoor cycling bikes, and most people think they have to spend thousands if they want to get a durable and good unit. The reality is, you can easily find a device that will be perfect for your home, and that won’t cost an arm and a leg.

In this article, we are going to tell you more about the most popular, and best bikes of 2020 that won’t cost you more than $500. Check out our list, and depending on your personal preferences, choose the right device for you.

Joroto X2

This is one of the best units if you are looking for a bike that won’t make any noise. People who want to work out, but have busy schedules, usually do that in the early mornings or late at night. You probably don’t want to wake up any of your family members or annoy your neighbors, and we all know how loud static bikes can be.

This unit comes with a magnetic resistance and belt drive, and because of that, it is extremely quiet. You can adjust pretty much every part of it, including the seat, the handles, and the pedals, so no matter how tall or short you are, you will have no issues working out.

One of the best features of this unit is the bidirectional flywheel, and the only negative side it has is the monitor. Compared to the rest of the unit, the screen does not look good enough.

Schwinn IC3

If you are looking for something adjustable and durable, this is the right static unit for you. Users love it because it has some great features and it is pretty inexpensive.

This bike will offer you smooth performance, and you won’t have to deal with the belt lagging or getting damaged after a month of use. It comes with different types of pedals, so no matter how big or small your foot is, you won’t have to deal with the pedals being too loose or too tight. It also comes with a bottle holder, which makes the whole exercising process a lot better, and you can use the media shelf to watch videos while you are working out. The seat adjusts both horizontally and vertically, so you can adjust it depending on your personal preferences.

Even though this is an amazing bike, users have complained about the quality of the LCD screen, and that it may get damaged sooner than you’d expect. It is also not the best bike if you are taller because the seat cannot really go too far up.

Sunny Health & Fitness SF-B1002

One of the best devices on the market if you are looking for something that’s heavy-duty and that can provide an all-around workout. This unit is compact, and it will fit in your home no matter how much space you have. You can choose if you want it to be with a chain or a belt-drive, but you should know that the belt feature is a little bit more expensive. You can easily adjust it, so you won’t have a problem exercising even if you are really tall. The only issue with this unit is that it is not as durable as the other devices on this list.

When you use a static device to burn fat at home, that process can be a bit slow. Even though the bikes will tone all of our muscles, it is still difficult to see the results after a few weeks. Users say that when it comes to toning their legs, you can see the results there before all of that belly fat goes away. According to fitnessequipmnet.reviews, if you want to boost up your metabolism and see results fast, it is better to combine your exercising plan with some fat burning supplements.

YOSUDA

The last unit on this list is the Yosuda indoor bike and it is one of the definite favorites. The reason why people prefer it is the design and the look of it. Unlike other devices, this bike is sleek and it has the luxury feeling that only expensive units have.

Even though it is sleek, it is also extremely durable, and users say that it can last for years without getting damaged. It is portable, and you won’t have any issues putting it together or apart when you want to move or store it.

The flywheel makes it quiet, and the belt drive makes it perfect for heavy-duty exercises. There are a few issues that come with it, and the biggest one is that people who are taller may have a problem with finding a comfortable position to ride it. Another thing that is not that big of a deal is that if you want to use a tablet while the LSD screen is attached, you may have some issues with finding the best place for the tablet.

Have you ever used any of these devices? Which one is your favorite? These bikes show that you don’t have to spend thousands of dollars just to be able to work out in your own home, plus you can do it in the hot summer days, and in the freezing winter without letting the temperature mess up your exercising routine.

When you start the whole process, remember that your body is going to need some time to adjust. Start slowly, and if your muscles get sore, take a day to rest. If you easily get bored while exercising, you can put any smart device on these units and watch your favorite show. The studies suggest that when you listen to music, or when you watch TV while working out, the time will pass faster and you will feel like you’ve finished this process a lot faster.