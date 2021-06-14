In-ground swimming pools are the most popular swimming pool design for homeowners around the world. The pools have an elegant look that sets a high standard of beauty for residential outdoor spaces. There are three main types of inground swimming pools; vinyl, fiberglass and concrete. Here is a closer look at each option.

Fiberglass Pools

A fiberglass pool is a prefabricated build made from a combination of plastic and glass fiber. The pool is delivered to the installation site as a shell and fitted into the excavated hole. Read here are some of the advantages you can enjoy from owning a fiberglass pool

Fast installation: The installation process of the fiberglass pool is quick. The pool is delivered as a single piece, and installation mainly involves sinking the unit into the excavated hole. The process is also not limited by weather conditions since the pool is not vulnerable to adverse weather conditions. For most fiberglass pools installation as little as a week

Low maintenance needs: Of all the in-ground pools, fiberglass pools have the least maintenance needs. The finish offers a smooth, shiny surface that is easy to clean and maintain.

Excellent durability:Fiberglass pools last for years. Some owners even move out with the pool to reinstall it at a different residence. In addition, the pool is not vulnerable to puncturing and lacks crevices which are lines of weakness.

Low lifetime cost: The overall cost of owning a fiberglass pool makes it a better deal than all other in-ground pool options. Although the upfront costs are high, maintenance costs are low, and durability makes it a worthwhile investment.

Smooth feel: The finish on the walls of a fiberglass pool is skin-friendly. You won’t get any friction injuries while swimming in the pool

One of the main drawbacks of fiberglass pools is the limitation on the size and shape. The pool is made as a prefabricated unit with molds that determine the final dimensions. Although the manufacturers offer numerous options, the variations for each mold is limited. You can only choose from the catalogue.

Fiberglass pools require a highly skilled installation team. Unfortunately, not too many people have the necessary skills for the job. Therefore, most companies come with their experienced installation team. They cost a lot but it’s worth it.

Vinyl pools

Vinyl inground swimming pools are popular, and it’sfor a good reason. The pool has numerous advantages that set it apart from other alternatives. The pool features prefabricated metal and plastic panels joined to a frame. The final form is lined with heavy vinyl forming apool shell held down at the top with coping while the bottom rests on sand.

Some of the advantages your get with owning a vinyl pool include:

Low upfrontcost: When it comes to installation costs, the vinyl inground swimming pool is a more affordable option than the concrete and fiberglass pools. However, factors like the shape, size and depth of the pool affect the final total cost.

Good durability: The estimated lifespan of a vinyl pool’s lining isabout a decade. The pool has ten years of excellent pool performance before the lining needs replacement. The build of the pool also boosts the overall durability.

Numerous design options: There are few limits on the design possibilities for vinyl liners. The pool welcomes diverse shapes and sizes. Moreover, owners have multipleoptions for the pool finishing. You can get anything from wood and plastic to coated steel.

Great swimming experience. Vinyl pools fell smooth on the skin, and this heightens the overall swimming experience. The soft vinyl surface also makes maintenance easy.

Unfortunately, inground vinyl pools also have some drawbacks. Despite a low upfront cost, vinyl pools have a high overall lifetime cost. It’s more expensive than the fiberglass pool option.

The vinyl pools are also more vulnerable to algae growth than fiberglass pools. Fortunately, proper pool care is enough to curb the problem.

Concrete Pools

Concrete pools form one of the most unique pool options for both residential and commercial spaces. Inground concrete swimming pools have numerous advantages over vinyl and fiberglass pools. Here are four benefits you can enjoy with an in-ground concrete pool.

Unlimited size options: There is no restrictionon the size of your concrete pool. The dimensions are entirely up to you and the limitations of your property’s dimensions. An inground concrete pool can also accommodate varying depths with a shallow end and a deep end.

Custom features: Concrete pools can accommodate numerous custom fittings. If you want a fountain or a waterfall in the middle of the pool, it can be done. Concrete pools also go well with custom light fixtures. These can be installed on the pool staircases or the sides of the pool. Other custom builds that go well with concrete pools include Jacuzzis and spas.

Durability: Concrete swimming pools are durable. They can withstand harsh conditions, including poor weather. Moreover, the pools can take on a lot of hits without any real damage. The strength and durability of the pool structure allows it to stand the test of time and outlive all other in-ground swimming pool options.

Looks: The look of a concrete pool is unrivalled. It has a classy appearance and the custom fittings it accommodates only enhance its beauty. The pool also improves the aesthetics of outdoor spaces.

Unfortunately, concrete pools have some drawbacks that deter potential owners. First, the burden of costs for the pool is heavy. It’s hands down the most expensive pool option with a high installation cost and a long startup process.Moreover, the overall lifetime cost of operating the pool also beats all other alternatives.

Moreover, concrete pools have high maintenance needs that involve frequent brushing and replastering. The rough surface on the concrete pool also causes scratches and other friction injuries, which impair the swimming experience.

Now that you know some of the pros and cons of in-ground pools, it’s on you is to decide which option serves you best.