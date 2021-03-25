Starting a new game is interesting, challenging, and can give you that much-needed distraction from the real world and the day-to-day problems. Currently, there are many popular games, and one of them is Free Fire. Free Fire is said one of the most interesting games that you can play, and currently, there are more than 80 million active players. The records show that it has been awarded as the best popular vote game, and every day more players are joining this interesting and unique game. If you are trying your skills with Free Fire, you probably already know that you need to have some basic knowledge, and you need to pay attention to all the details if you want to advance faster. If you are looking for some tips on how to be better, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we are going to give you some advanced tips on how to improve your game at Free Fire. Continue reading and you will get much better in no time.

1. Never stay out in the open

We all want to explore different maps when we’re playing our favorite game, but if you want to win, and if you don’t want your enemies to get you, you should steer away from looting.

When you get distracted by doing a task, and when you forget how much time you’ve spent out in the open, you are more likely to get targeted. Instead of sitting in the middle of the map, professional players suggest that you should keep moving, and do other things at the same time.

The benefit of this practice is that you won’t be an easy target, and you won’t get shot by someone who is sitting at one place and waiting for someone just to pass.

2. Check the settings before you start

Many players make the rookie mistake of playing the game as is. Know that if you want to win, and if you want to be amazing at what you are doing, you need to check the settings and adjust them for your specific needs. Some players work better if the sensitivity is put at maximum, while others need other types of sensitivity settings.

Take your time, explore the options, and see what works the best for you. One thing that you should also consider is the device you are using. Experts say that the older the device you are using, the more sensitive controls you will need to put. Check to see if the default works for you for all the settings and controls, and know that if you don’t like something, or if you think you need to restore to default, then you are just one click away from that.

3. Use additional help

No matter which game you choose to play, you have to start from the lowest level possible. This means that you will have to do all the busy work if you want to unlock the neat features that make the play so much more interesting.

Well, if you don’t want to do all that boring part, and if you want to be able to utilize your skills, then pointofgamer.com suggests that you should use the free fire diamond generator.

With this feature, you can get unlimited diamonds that will help you open up new features, purchase in-game items, and ultimately, boost your skills and character. You won’t have to go every step of the way manually, and you can just speed things up and get to the stage that challenges you and that lets you play in so many different ways.

4. Pay attention to the controls

The next thing we are going to talk about is the controls and where you position your hands. When it comes to Free Fire, this game is considered to be slightly different than all the other ones you can find on the market.

There are many users and experts who suggest that the best way to approach this piece is by using the so-called claw-control type of gaming. However, lately, more and more players have been suggesting that instead of this, you should try and use your thumb for most of the action.

The good thing about this piece is that it does not require any complex movement and operation, so you don’t need to take some time learning how to control it. You can get comfortable with it really fast, and you can choose which type of game control you prefer.

5. Pick the right weapon

The last thing we are going to talk about is the weapons you can use. Most of the new players make the mistake of choosing just the best firearms on the list, but as you probably know, the weapon won’t be nearly as good if you don’t know how to use it.

Because of this, you should look for something that suits you and that you can utilize the best. You need to find something that you are comfortable with, and the only way to do that is to take your time, play with different firearms, and see which one suits you the best.

This may seem like a time-consuming task, but trust us when we say it is going to be worth it. So, don’t rush just for the top tier, choose something that will make you the best player.

These are some of the things you need to do before you start Free Fire. Just like any other game on the market, you need to have patience and practice if you want to become good at it. There are many things that can help you get to the skill level you need, so don’t miss out on great opportunities and freebies that will help you gain new knowledge. You cannot become a pro overnight, so don’t be upset if you don’t achieve your goal on your first try. Take your time, learn the controls, explore different places on the map, and don’t rush to the action until you feel comfortable.